ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel and Hezbollah record high losses in southern Lebanon

Even in war, statistics are made, for several reasons: state of the art, to understand what is needed to continue the war or if the time has come to sign a ceasefire agreement, for reasons of instrumentalization or propaganda, in any case regular bulletins are issued.

Even the IDF and Hezbollah have their own bulletins: the Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance claims that the cumulative balance of Israeli losses, as monitored by the OSINT units of the Islamic Resistance “since the beginning of what Israel has called the ‘ground maneuver in southern Lebanon’ on 01-10-2024, has been: More than 100 officers and soldiers killed and 1,000 wounded of the Israeli army. Destruction of 43 Merkava tanks, 8 military bulldozers, two Hummer vehicles, two armored vehicles and two troop carriers. Four Hormuz 450 drones and two Hormuz 900 drones were shot down.”

According to Hezbollah: “This count does not include Israeli losses after strikes on bases, sites, military barracks, settlements and cities.”

According to the Alma Center, an Israeli research center, the sixth week of IDF ground maneuvers in southern Lebanon unfolded as follows: “There were 176 strikes from Lebanon on Israeli territory. This is a decrease compared to last week, when 226 strikes were carried out. Last week there was an increase in the percentage of Hezbollah attacks on communities and areas in Israel near the border (up to 5 km) – 46% compared to last week, 39.6%.”

And again: “This week there was a decrease in the percentage of attacks against IDF forces in Lebanon – 18.2% compared to last week – 26.4%. The main means of attack used by Hezbollah continues to be rocket fire, however this week there was a decrease in the number of incidents: 146 rocket attacks this week compared to 179 last week.”

Both sides highlighted the losses and deficits of the other side. What is not evident in the statistics is that the front line in Lebanon has expanded. According to journalist Alon Ben David: “This week, the Israeli army has been dragged into expanding the [ground] maneuver [in southern Lebanon] to the second line of villages in southern Lebanon, and this is costing us a very high price without any doubt.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

