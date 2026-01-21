ISRAELHAMASWAR. ISIS escapes from Syrian Kurdish prisons to Lebanon and Iraq. Israeli attacks south of the Litani. IDF: ready for a surprise war. Clashes in Jerusalem

Satellite images taken on the morning of January 19 show the Diego Garcia naval base in the Indian Ocean, which was filled with fighter jets last year before the attacks on Iran, including six B-2 bombers and four B-52H strategic bombers, but is now almost empty except for one transport aircraft: a C-17A or possibly a KC-135R/T tanker. The news portal “Open Source Intel” reported on January 19 that the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln, depending on its speed, will enter the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility between January 23 and 25. According to this report, the aircraft carrier’s arrival during this timeframe simplifies potential actions related to Iran. At the time of publication, US officials had not provided further details on the mission or specific objectives of this deployment.

Trump plans to approve the powers and full text of the Peace Council’s charter for the Gaza Strip settlement on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22. The United States announced that the Peace Council’s powers will extend beyond the Gaza Strip, Axios reported, citing a senior US official. “The Peace Council will not be limited to Gaza. It is a Peace Council for the entire world,” he told the publication. Trump ultimately invited the leaders of 58 countries to join the Peace Council — Axios. Gutierres did not show up for the Davos meetings.

Germany fears the Peace Council will undermine international law, the FT reports. A German government official noted that the Gaza Peace Council could be “the final nail in the coffin of international law as we know it.” Many European leaders are awaiting the US president’s statement before agreeing to the Peace Council.

Lavrov, in response to a question from Al-Mayadeen newspaper: “We are continuing our contacts with the leaders of Iran and Israel to reduce tensions.”

They apparently aren’t succeeding. Tensions between Israel and Iran are skyrocketing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “If Iran makes a mistake and attacks us, we will respond with unprecedented force. No one can predict what will happen in Iran, but it won’t be the same.”

On the Peace Council, Netanyahu: “Turkish and Qatari soldiers will not be in Gaza. We have differences with the United States over the composition of the Gaza Council of Advisors.”

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has warned against a potential conflict: “The IDF is ready to use unprecedented offensive capabilities against any attempt to harm the State of Israel; the IDF is also prepared for the possibility of a surprise war.”

War Minister Israel Katz echoed Zamir’s words: “We maintain a state of full readiness and vigilance regarding various and broad scenarios.”

Israel has declared its readiness to share with Greece the operational experience gained in real combat conditions while using F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. Prior to the deliveries, increased information exchange, joint training, and exercises are planned.

Street clashes erupted in Jerusalem following the deaths of two infants, aged 3 and 4 months, and 53 children were hospitalized after a suspected leak of an unknown hazardous substance at a private daycare center in Jerusalem, state broadcaster Kan reported. According to them, the children’s poisoning may have been caused by a carbon monoxide leak from a heating system. Israeli police have violently attacked the grieving families, while Western media and human rights activists remain silent.

The parents’ demonstrations, which ended in clashes, have been joined by those of the Haredi protesters. A Haredi protester was hit in Jerusalem while blocking a road. His condition is unclear.

On the settlement front, Israel plans to build 1,400 housing units on the site of the UNRWA building in Jerusalem. Israel has demolished the UNRWA headquarters.

From Iran, Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff, said: “We don’t attach much importance to Trump’s statements.” “Trump knows that if an aggressive hand were raised against our leader, in addition to cutting it off with firmness and courage, we would set their world on fire.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on January 20. American troops are moving near Hasakah province. The general coordinator of the National Campaign for the Return of Displaced Syrians is warning of ISIS infiltration into Lebanon following the escape of some ISIS members from Al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah province. Meanwhile, it has been learned that at least 1,000 ISIS members have been freed from Camp Hol and are headed to neighboring Iraq, 13 kilometers away from the camp. Other ISIS members who have escaped from other prisons are reportedly heading towards Lebanon. The SDF, Syrian Kurds, “Our fighters are besieged in al-Aqtan prison north of Raqqa, which holds approximately 2,000 ISIS prisoners, including foreigners, and their escape would be a disaster.” The prisoners eventually escaped. Kurdish reinforcements from Barzani’s Iraqi Kurdistan are reportedly arriving in Syria. Peshmerga.

From Iran, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards released a “video of the attack by foreign-backed armed insurgents on the governor’s office in Qods County,” according to a post. And again, “footage from the scene of the attack by foreign-backed armed insurgents in Iran. Fatemeh Faramarzi, a reporter for the IRIB news agency, suffered injuries to her face and an eye from insurgents’ weapons.

An image of a US MQ-4C Triton drone was posted online in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. American resupply flights are also underway. According to Israeli media, the US military has sent 24 American F-15 fighters to the Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan in preparation for carrying out attacks against Iran. China has delivered several shiploads of weapons to Iran in recent days. Approximately 5,000 militants from Iraq and Hezbollah elements from Lebanon are said to have arrived in Iran.

From Lebanon, reports are of a complete stalemate within the “Mechanism” committee because Israel refuses to discuss matters. A dawn raid on homes in the south. A nighttime Israeli incursion and bombing of two homes in the heart of Kfarkela. Israeli forces detonate a house in the city. Markaba, near the town of Rabaa Thalathin. An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb in Mays al-Jabal. An Israeli plane dropped a stun grenade toward the town of Yaroun.

From Jerusalem, UNRWA reports: “We are facing an unprecedented attack as Israel carries out demolitions inside our headquarters in East Jerusalem.”

An illegal immigrant was apprehended near the home of the IDF Chief of Staff. On the morning of the 20th, following reports of shouting in Arabic in a settlement in central Israel, officers from the Settlement Affairs Unit of the Central Magav District and the Sharon District police arrived on the scene. During searches conducted in a residential area of ​​the settlement, an illegal immigrant, a resident of Tulkarem, was found at a construction site near the home of the Chief of Staff. He was also found with the suspect who had hired him, a resident of Kalnsava. The illegal immigrant and the suspect were arrested and questioned.

An Israeli bulldozer skidded during the ongoing incursion in southern Hebron. There were no incidents. The West Bank Al-Quds Brigades issued the following statement: “We are ready for a long jihad, in which victory is ours, God willing.”

Jewish settlers attack the Bedouin community of Al-Burj in the northern Jordan Valley under military protection; several Palestinians are kidnapped.

