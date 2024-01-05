ISRAELHAMASWAR. ISIS enters the conflict: threatens to kill Jews around the world, Rome among the objectives. Islamic Jihad leader killed in Khan Yunis

On the day in which the spokesman of Daesh, Abu Hudhayfah, condemns the Palestinians for being far from the path of Allah and too close to nationalism, to the infidels, threatens the Jews in the world : Washington, London, Paris, Rome.

The United States claims it had nothing to do with the killing of the deputy head of the Politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council of White House. He also said the United States is not currently trying to determine who might be involved in this operation.

White House spokesman John Kirby noted that Hamas still has significant power in the Gaza Strip, despite the long war. When asked if there was a possibility that the organization could disappear, he replied: “It can be done militarily, but is it possible to destroy an ideology? NO”. But at the same time it is possible to eliminate the military threat against the Israelis. Answering the question “Is it likely that such a group will be destroyed and no longer exists?”, he replied that “Probably not. Is it possible to destroy the threat ?

Again the US State Department regarding the case against Israel at the International Court in The Hague: “The United States does not see any action in Gaza that constitutes genocide”

The Israeli Channel 13 said that all Hamas leaders will be killed. Saleh al-Arouri is therefore the first on the list but not the last. A joint announcement by the IDF and ISA on January 4 reads: “The IDF and ISA killed the operational chief of staff of the Islamic Jihad in the northern Gaza Strip, a key operative of the terrorist organization of Islamic Jihad. Mamdouh Lolo was an assistant and confidant to the leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, he was in contact with senior officials from the terrorist organization’s headquarters abroad. He was killed in an attack by an IDF aircraft, under the direction of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate with the ISA.”

Lolo was a leading Islamic Jihad figure who planned and led numerous terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel listens to the United States and partially withdraws troops from Gaza. The newspaper Politico reports this, referring to three American officials. The newspaper’s sources noted that Washington sees the move as a signal that the state of Israel is starting to abandon large-scale bombing and is moving towards more precise attacks. Haaretz reports that 3,000 Israeli soldiers have contacted the mental health hotline since the war in Gaza began

Germany urges citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible as Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises a “strong response” after twin attacks in the south. European governments are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions that could lead to military conflict. In addition to Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Sweden and Denmark also called on the citizens of their countries to immediately leave Lebanese territory.

And now a look at the front line.

The IDF on the 4th morning the Israeli Air Force attacked a Red Cross building in the Gaza Strip. After a long pause, Ashkelon was again bombed with rockets, the Iron Dome missile defense system was operational.

Fires have erupted in parts of Khiam in southern Lebanon following massive bombardment. The Islamic Resistance responded with rocket attacks towards settler areas.

Fierce battles are taking place in urban areas in the north of the enclave. Israeli media are reporting an imminent operation to liberate Gaza, which is signaled, among other things, by the withdrawal of individual units from the city.

In the south, the Israel Defense Forces managed to expand their zone of control in the Khan Yunis area. On January 4, the Israeli Air Force launched a powerful attack on Khan Yunis. According to Palestinian sources, the Israelis have established a presence near the Abad ar-Rahman mosque, from where Hamas militants are trying in vain to remove them.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

