ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran, Turkey, and Egypt are concerned about Israel’s actions, which are deploying troops on the border with Jordan and razing Gaza City.

On September 13, the United Nations General Assembly approved the resolution on the establishment of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution. Proposed by France and Saudi Arabia, it endorses and supports the New York Declaration on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question and the implementation of the two-state solution.

On September 14, Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Israel’s annexation of the West Bank with Netanyahu, according to Axios. Netanyahu wants to know if Trump will support it. “Our relationship with the United States is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu told Rubio. The Secretary of State asked Netanyahu about the progress of the military operation in the Gaza Strip, the return of hostages held there, and opposition to recognizing a Palestinian state.

U.S. Ambassador Huckabee joined Netanyahu at the groundbreaking ceremony for the “Trump Promenade – a beachfront property located in the coastal area of ​​Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a statement at an economic conference on September 15, acknowledged the impact of the boycott for the first time: “We are entering a kind of isolation and must become increasingly accustomed to an economy that bears the marks of a closed economy.” He also stated regarding the Qatar attack: “Only if we get rid of the Hamas leaders will we remove the main obstacle to the release of the hostages.”

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called on Islamic countries to establish a headquarters for joint operations against the Israeli regime, instead of futile meetings. Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif: “Iran has supported and will continue to support the resistance movements.”

Norway has invested $700 million “Military equipment used to bomb Gaza,” said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, emphasizing Oslo’s “enrichment through bloodshed.” “It’s cynical because it’s seven times greater than the aid to Gaza.”

Senior Egyptian officials: Cairo has discovered Israeli plans to target Hamas leaders in Cairo and warned Israel that any attack will be treated as a declaration of war. Egypt has deployed Chinese HQ-9B long-range anti-aircraft missiles in the Sinai.

Turkey is concerned, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stating: “Israel aims to create a ‘Greater State of Israel’—which will extend not only to the Palestinian territories, but also to the territories of Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey.”

Israeli military equipment, including the Barak MX air defense system, was spotted entering Cyprus overnight. Locals filmed disguised convoys, and reports confirmed the landing of An Israeli military transport plane. Military ties between Cyprus and Israel continue to deepen.

Israel has ordered Google to black out some areas of Israeli-occupied territories on Google Maps, citing security concerns. Google and YouTube sign a $45 million agreement with Israel to run “Hasbara” ads, specifically related to Gaza.

On September 13, the first ship of the Maghreb Fleet sets sail from the Tunisian port of La Goulette for the Gaza Strip. On September 14, boats depart from the island of Syros, Greece, to join the fleet bound for Gaza. Additional ships set sail from Tunisia on September 15 to join the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, strengthening the international effort to break the Israeli blockade. Drones consistently target ships bound for Gaza.

Chaos in Greece. On September 14, Israeli tourists are attacked in central Athens. Meanwhile, the Hind Rajab Foundation has identified the Israeli who attacked Palestinian protesters. Yesterday in Syntagma Square, Athens, September 13. The man in question is David Hadar. He is a sergeant in the Golani Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The incident on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, resulted in injuries and the arrest of all those involved. Hadar is now under arrest, and the HRF is sending a formal letter to the Greek authorities, requesting a thorough investigation into his role in both the Athens attack and potential war crimes committed by the Golani Brigade.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on September 15. Several Houthi attacks were reported over the weekend. On the 12th, a projectile crossed the Saudi border and was destroyed by Israel. Another attack was reported on the morning of the 13th. On the morning of the 14th, alarm sirens sounded in the area of ​​Ramon Airport in the Negev due to fears of drone infiltration. The drone was intercepted by Israeli defense forces. On September 15th, a “fourth drone struck a ‘military target’—the attack was declared successful.” Israel cited false identification.

Almasirah Correspondent in Saada: “A citizen was killed by Saudi enemy fire near Al Thabit, in the border district of Qatabir, Sa’dah.”

Israeli Media: Explosions heard in the Afula area (Northern District of Israel), caused by bombing in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has sent thousands of soldiers to the border with Jordan. The Yedioth Ahronoth website announced that the Israeli army has assembled and deployed thousands of soldiers to the border with Jordan.

In Syria, 18 IDF vehicles were registered in the village of Saisoun and in Jomla Company in the western Daraa countryside. The IDF announced the execution of a special military operation east of the Syrian capital, Damascus, and the confiscation of numerous weapons.

The process of handing over Fatah movement weapons to the Lebanese Army will soon begin at the entrances to the Beddawi camp in the north and Ain al-Hilweh in the south. On September 15, Hezbollah reported that it was aware of approximately 16 prisoners still alive (both military and civilian) and the loss of the bodies of approximately 65 (likely military and civilian). These numbers were released by the Lebanese General Directorate of Security for Cyprus and Iraq, likely during the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov. According to Hezbollah, the Iraqis failed to obtain anything; they handed her over to Cyprus without receiving anything in return. Kataeb Hezbollah, or whoever was holding her, failed miserably.

The Lebanese army received a shipment of five truckloads of weapons, including missiles, from Palestinian National Security in Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon, and three truckloads of weapons from Palestinian National Security in Al-Baddawi camp in northern Lebanon.

On September 15, an Israeli drone attack occurred in Yatar. A house was reportedly demolished by the IDF in Houla, one kilometer inside the Lebanese border. Israeli media reported: Tunnel area in Jerusalem closed due to a security concern. Reports of checkpoint crossings and kidnapping operations.

Another security incident in Jerusalem. A shooting at the Shuafat checkpoint near Jerusalem left several injured. A settler was seriously injured in a hand grenade explosion in Beersheba.

An Israeli helicopter crashed in Israel near the border with the West Bank. The Saraya al-Quds-Tubas Brigade claimed responsibility for an attack over the weekend: “Our fighters from the Far’a camp detachment managed to ambush Israeli vehicles with a booby-trapped vehicle and detonate several explosive devices prepared on vehicles at the entrance to Far’a camp, causing confirmed injuries.”

The campaign of large-scale mass arrests continues in Tulkarem, in the West Bank. On September 13, the IDF arrested several young men and children near the Bahrain Taxi office on Nablus Street in the city of Jenin and marched them to the camp. Troops raided homes, shops, and bars, arresting people at random, including motorists, and marched many of them toward the Khadoori checkpoint. Eyewitnesses reported blockades throughout the city, armored vehicles, bulldozers, and the seizure of surveillance footage, which locals interpreted as an attempt to erase evidence.

The IDF stormed the town of Az-Zababdeh, south of Jenin. On September 14, clashes between youths and Israeli forces were reported in Al-Am’ari camp and around the town of Al-Bireh.

On September 15, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion claimed responsibility: “Our fighters from the Al-Sila Al-Harithiya detachment managed to detonate a “Segil 2″-type guided explosive device on an Israeli military jeep on the separation wall in the village of Taybeh, striking it directly last night.”

Israel estimates that over 320,000 Gazans have been evacuated south so far, out of approximately one million, after 20,000 residents left Gaza City. On September 12, the Israeli army announced that it had attacked over 500 targets in Gaza this week. On September 14, Israeli media reported the wounding of three Israeli soldiers during clashes in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF in Gaza isn’t just firing missiles, “but barrels of fire and destructive volcanic lava that scorch the land and everything in it,” according to a source from the Gaza Civil Defense Department.

The IDF has intensified its bombing campaign, targeting and Residential buildings in Gaza City. Overnight bombings targeted residents of northern Gaza. A stadium housing displaced people was hit.

On September 14, Israeli aircraft destroyed three schools housing thousands of displaced people, two residential towers, 19 residential buildings, and civilian government buildings, and the bombing is ongoing. The Al-Kawthar residential tower south of Gaza City was destroyed by several rockets – the oldest tower in Gaza City. The IDF claims they are targeting resistance fighters. The Greek Orthodox school and its church, the Muhanna Tower, in Gaza City were destroyed.

The Al-Quds Brigades: “Last night, we destroyed a Zionist tank of the Merkava 4 type by detonating a pre-installed anti-tank explosive device during its incursion near Al-Yazji Hall in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.”

Three air strikes against the Islamic University of Gaza. In the third attack, Israel used high-explosive bombs that directly targeted the Islamic University building. Dozens of dead and missing persons remain under the rubble of the Islamic University building in western Gaza.

The Al-Quds Brigades targeted the IDF in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood. On September 15, the IDF destroyed the Al-Ghafri residential tower in Gaza City.

The security incident in the southern Gaza Strip, accompanied by the landing of an Israeli helicopter on September 13. Al-Quds Brigades – “We shelled gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles stationed around the Halima Mosque, south of the city of Khan Younis, with a barrage of regular mortar fire (60 caliber).”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

