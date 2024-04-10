ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran threatens. The Islamic Resistance attacks targets in northern Israel. IDF hits Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Resistance in the Golan

French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in a joint article in the Washington Post say: “Ceasefire in Gaza now”. France also called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel for failure to aid Gaza.

According to CNN, US intelligence estimates that Iran is unlikely to attack Israel alone in response to the killing of a senior IRGC official in Syria, and a combined missile and drone attack on Israel is expected to be planned. It is believed the attack could be carried out as early as this week, a source quoted by CNN as saying: “The threat is very clear and credible. They prepared everything to start the attack. They’re just waiting for the right time.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the American proposal for a hostage release agreement calls for a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, during which 40 hostages would be released in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 prisoners sentenced to ‘life sentence. The Americans have also proposed returning 150,000 Gazans to the northern Strip during the ceasefire. Finally, the United States claims that there is no evidence that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Part of Hamas rejects the latest Israeli offer of a ceasefire and states that: “the mediators’ proposal is being studied and Israel’s position is stubborn”. Another Hamas wing confirmed early Tuesday that it is studying the proposal it has received regarding talks to stop the aggression and will inform the mediators of its response once completed.

A United Nations report states that it could take 70 years to restore Gaza to its pre-war state.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan: “Israel has rejected Turkey’s request to provide aid to Gaza by air.” Due to the occupation of the Gaza Strip, starting yesterday Turkey has limited exports to Israel of some goods, including aluminium, steel, cement and chemical pesticides. In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that: “Turkey has unilaterally violated trade agreements with Israel”. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan however said: “We will continue to support the Palestinians until the bloodshed in Gaza ceases and a Palestinian state is created” and confirmed that his country “has demonstrated its support for the Palestinian people by sending more than 45,000 tons of humanitarian aid”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: “Israel has crossed all red lines and we have informed everyone (all states) that its punishment will definitely follow.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian from Damascus said: “The next few days will be difficult for Israel” And declared that: “Washington is responsible for the attack on our consulate” Since April 8, Iran has deployed the Zubin air defense system around Tehran.

Also on the night of April 8, a NOTAM (air mission notice) was issued for parts of central-northern Iran, probably due to planned Iranian air exercises. The notice advises civil aircraft to stay away from the area designated by the NOTAM.

Iran’s air defense headquarters has put missile and radar units across the country on alert. Finally, the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard Fleet reports that: “We consider the Israeli presence in the United Arab Emirates as a threat, we know that it does not serve economic or diplomatic purposes.”

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 4:00 pm on April 9th.

Starting on the evening of April 8, there were Israeli interceptions over Eilat, in the Red Sea. No casualties were reported. Surveillance camera footage also appears online showing interceptor missiles fired from an Israeli Navy Sa’ar 6-class corvette in the Gulf of Eilat at a suspected UAV. This is the first operational intercept using the ship’s Iron Dome system, known as C-Dome.

The IDF attacked targets belonging to the Syrian army in the town of Mhaja overnight in response to rocket attacks on the Golan Heights. Another Syrian army position came under artillery fire, as did a missile site, the IDF added.

Also last night, two projectiles were fired in the Misgav Am area from Lebanon, hitting open areas and causing no injuries, the IDF said.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq say they have attacked “vital installations” in Ashkelon and Beersheba, including the Hasteriz air base and the Ashkelon oil terminal, in the past 72 hours. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon states: “We targeted the “Zabdin” barracks in the occupied Lebanese farms of Shebaa”. The Iraqi Islamic resistance also claims attack on the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese hills of “Kfar Shuba” with missile weapons.

The Islamic resistance in Lebanon also states: “Our mujahideen report having discovered an ambush set up by an Israeli group east of the “Hanita” site, they responded with artillery fire”. There would be deaths and injuries. Always the resistance Islamists in Lebanon claim attack against Israeli soldiers near the “Ramem” barracks.

The “Al-Qassam Brigades” bombed an Israeli army military headquarters in the “Netzarim” settlement. The post reads: “The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, announced on Monday that they had bombed with large-caliber mortars the headquarters of the Nahal Brigade of the Zionist enemy army operating in the axis of the Netzarim settlement.

On April 9, the Islamic resistance in Iraq reported hitting the “Hatzarim” air base in Beersheba and a vital target in Israel. The statement reads: We targeted within 72 hours “a vital target in our occupied territories, and another in Ashkelon, as well as the Ashkelon oil port.”

Israeli forces closed the Tayasir military checkpoint east of Tubas. After which the raids started. Injuries and arrests during Israel’s assault on the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

