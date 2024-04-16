ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran sends message to Israel via Egypt. Clashes in central Gaza and southern Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Guterres sounded the alarm again: “The Middle East is on the brink and residents of the region face the threat of large-scale destructive war.”

The UN Security Council held a meeting on April 15 on the topic of Iran’s attack on Israel. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the risk of full-scale conflict in the Middle East. Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, called on Israel to follow Iran’s lead and declare its reluctance to further escalation. Nebenzya said: “You know very well that an attack on a diplomatic mission is a casus belli under international law. And if Western missions were under attack, you would, without hesitation, take retaliatory measures and prove to this room that you were right.” “Because for you everything about Western missions and Western citizens is sacred and must be protected. But when it comes to other states, their rights, including the right to self-defense, and their citizens, the situation is different, as you say. This includes your favorite topics about lack of information, legal cases and the like. And today, in the Security Council, there is such a parade of hypocrisy and double standards from the West that is even somehow uncomfortable to watch.”

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev had telephone conversations with the chairman of the Israeli National Security Council. The secretary of the Russian Security Council stressed the need for all parties to show restraint to avoid escalation in the Middle East and stressed that Russia is in favor of a diplomatic solution.

The Algerian representative underlined at the UN Security Council meeting that the Middle East is in a delicate situation and it is necessary for everyone to respect international laws. He added that we are faced with two paths: either follow international laws or enter into chaos. He underlined his country’s opposition to any Israeli aggression in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, and said the attack should be prevented. Algeria’s representative to the UN emphasized at this meeting that peace and security will be established only when the Palestinian people exercise their legitimate rights.

Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saied Iravani said: “Israel knows that our next revenge will be more difficult and decisive.”

Regarding the Iranian attack on Israel, a Turkish official told Reuters that Iran informed the United States of the attack in advance through Turkey, while the United States sent a message through Turkey to “ensure that the attack remained within clearly defined boundaries.” According to rumors, CIA director William Burns asked the head of Turkish MIT intelligence Ibrahim Kalin to become a mediator between Iran and Israel.

Bloomberg: He reported that the G7 leaders agreed today to use all channels of influence on Israel so as not to immediately launch a retaliatory attack against Iran.

Israel’s War Cabinet met twice in less than 24 hours. Tensions are running high and Joe Biden apparently told Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on April 14 that “since the Iranian attack caused minimal damage to human life and property, Israel should consider it a victory and not retaliate.”

National Security Advisor John Kirby reports that: “Biden does not believe that the Iranian attacks justify the escalation of the war.” “The attack demonstrated that Iran’s military capabilities are not as strong as previously believed.” One thing is certain from all the statements that have emerged in the media from the United States: the White House wants to avoid a war with Tehran.

Regarding the effectiveness or otherwise of the Iranian attacks, while Israel spoke of 99% effectiveness, Iran said that approximately 50% of the attacks were successful. Three US officials told the Wall Street Journal that about 50% of Iranian launches have failed or missed their target. In total, Iran launched 115-130 ballistic missiles, but only about half of them were intercepted.

ABC News, citing a senior US official, said at least nine Iranian missiles penetrated the Israeli air defense system and hit two air bases: five missiles hit the Nevatim air base, damaging a military transport plane C-130 and the runway, which however will be restored shortly. Four Iranian ballistic missiles hit the Negev air base. Jordan, Saudi Arabia have opened their airspace to intercept and destroy the munitions launched by Iran, positioned in Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. The French and US air forces intervened. While the UK took off from Cyprus.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron asked Tel Aviv: “We urge Israel not to escalate the situation with Iran. The Iranian attack was a failure.”

French President Emmanuel Macron: “French Air Force planes involved in preventing an Iranian attack took off from their base in Jordan. Jordan asked France to intervene and help.”

China has also expressed its opinion on the incident: the Chinese government considers Iran’s recent attacks against Israeli military targets the result of Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip. China said it was concerned about the Iranian attack but refused to condemn it, the Strait Times reported.

At 09:39 Italian time on April 14, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammed Bagheri, declared on Iranian TV: “The True Promise operation against Israel has been completed, Iran does not intend to continue it”. “The target of the operation was an information center providing information on the Israeli operation against the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, on the Israel-Syria border, as well as the Israeli air base in Nevatim,” the IRGC added. Iran, through Switzerland, informed the United States that its bases would become a military target if Washington supported an Israeli retaliatory strike. And Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahian added: “We have informed the United States that our response to Israel will be “limited and in the realm of self-defense.” Iranian leader Khamenei who ordered an attack on Israel directly from Iranian soil reported that Iran has moved from a state of “strategic patience” to a state of “active deterrence”.

Ayatollah Khamenei also wrote in Hebrew on the Iranian intrusion on X: “[The] Al-Quds Mosque will be in Muslim hands, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine,” the post was illustrated by a video of Israeli air defenses shooting down the Iranian intruder.

At 10pm on April 14, Iran also learned that Tehran had used hypersonic missiles during the night attack against Israel. Iranian state television reported that 7 hypersonic missiles were used in the attack on Israel (this is their first combat use). None of these missiles were shot down, which is not surprising, since most modern missile systems are not designed to combat hypersonic missiles.

Thus, Iran became the second country after Russia to use hypersonic missiles in combat. China and North Korea, which have their own hypersonic missiles, have not yet tested them in combat. The United States and its allies have not yet put their hypersonic missiles to use.

Iran has closed the Strait of Ormuz to Israeli ships since the morning of April 14. A representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that: “The Aries ship was seized for “violation of maritime law”. The attack and seizure took place on April 13 by means of a helicopter that landed soldiers on board of the Aries oil tanker whose owner is Israeli.

According to the social sphere, Iran would have sent an “urgent and unexpected” message to Israel via Egypt. But its content is unknown, but it may be about Iran’s possible new “response to any new Israeli adventure”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at a government meeting said: “Israel, after the Iranian attack on its territory in response to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria, will try to cause significant damage to the economy of the Islamic Republic. He also “called for vigilance, redoubling of efforts and coordination of actions between the government and the executive branch of the country to neutralize such provocations.”

Houthi sources report Saudi artillery shelling in the Munbah area near Yemen’s border with Saudi Arabia. On the evening of April 14, the Anglo-American coalition launched air strikes in Yemen. Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea: “What Iran did against Israel was a legitimate step in response to the crime committed by Israel at the consulate in Damascus”.

We learn from social sources that follow maritime traffic that the Russian frigate “Marshal Shaposhnikov” entered the Mediterranean Sea from the Suez Canal after a recent stop in Eritrea.

The date for a possible direct retaliation by Israel against Iran is moving away day by day. After the first cabinet meeting it was supposed to be within 48 hours then the following Monday then it seems that several phone calls between the White House and Israel have silenced the Israeli right-wing parties in power.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant a few hours after the Iranian attack said: “We experienced one of the most dramatic nights, thanks to constant preparation we achieved impressive results. We have the opportunity to create a strategic alliance against the serious threat from Tehran.”

IDF spokesman Hagari explained that Iran carried out approximately 350 launches of missiles and UAVs of various types, the mass of the warhead was 60 tons of explosives, which could cause colossal damage. In the last few hours we have approved the defense and attack plans. Wherever it is possible to ease restrictions on the rear, we will do so.

It appears that on April 14, the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar-6 corvette once again used its C-Dome anti-aircraft missile system to intercept an “unknown aerial target” over the port of Eilat. At the same time, the target would have crossed into Jordanian airspace from the east.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4:00 pm on April 15th.

Israeli Military Council Member Eizenkot said: “We stayed in Gaza for six months. We got nothing. Not a single hostage was saved. They still have 133 hostages.” While the Israeli army says that two reserve divisions will be mobilized in the coming days for “operations in the Gaza Strip”.

The reserve brigades mobilized by the IDF are the 2nd Carmel and the 679th Armored Brigade. It is planned that both brigades will enter the center of the Gaza Strip: one brigade will occupy the Netzer corridor, and the other brigade will protect the American pier located on the seashore. The 162nd Division, which had until then guarded the corridor, would be released to carry out other tasks in the sector.

A security source said: “The response that Hamas has given to the mediators is clearly against the agreement – and this takes the Rafah operation forward by leaps and bounds.” The mobilization of reserves is intended, among other things, to allow action in Rafah.

On April 14, the IDF confirmed an airstrike in the Nabi Chit area, near Baalbek, in northeastern Lebanon, saying it had hit a “major weapons production facility.” The IDF said the attack was in response to about 40 rockets fired by Hezbollah in northern Israel during an overnight Iranian attack.

On the morning of the 15th the IDF carried out two attacks in southern Lebanon: the first in al-Dahira and the other in the al-Labouna area

Hezbollah claims responsibility for the use of IEDs in the border area, which resulted in the wounding of four members of the Golani Brigade patrol. The Lebanese resistance says it targeted an Israeli force that crossed the border and its members were killed or wounded. Israel says four soldiers were injured on the border with Lebanon in an explosion.

The Islamic resistance in Lebanon also specifies that: “a certain number of enemy soldiers were killed and wounded after targeting their gathering near the “Mitat” barracks with appropriate weapons”. Lebanese resistance also fires against the Shebaa Farms radar.

Another ambush against the Israeli military was also recorded at the hands of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon: in the Hanita forest with missiles and artillery.

Clashes were also recorded in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israeli bombing recorded in Nuseirat.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/