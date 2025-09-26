ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran posts sensitive data on Dimona online and registers 189 scientists. The Sumud Flotilla continues its voyage. Explosion in Tel Aviv

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Muslim leaders, said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. During Netanyahu’s speech, many leaders and delegations from various countries left the UN General Assembly hall.

A poll in Germany shows that a majority of German voters, regardless of political affiliation, believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Despite numerous drone attacks overnight, the Sumud Flotilla continues its Mediterranean crossing to break the blockade and deliver vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. It is carrying hundreds of activists and political leaders from over 44 countries.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto strongly condemned last night’s Israeli attack on the Gaza flotilla and ordered the Italian Navy to escort the flotilla’s vessels to provide assistance if needed. The minister also sent a second warship, the F594 Alpino frigate, to escort the humanitarian flotilla to Gaza. He also urged activists to accept Israel’s proposed plan, because once they reach Israeli territorial waters, Italian ships will no longer be able to rescue activists.

Italy has asked the Global Sumud Flotilla to hand over its aid for Gaza, which will be distributed by the local Catholic Church. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Rome’s plan is to transfer the aid in Cyprus to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which would then deliver it to Gaza. “It’s a proposal that appears to have the support of the Cypriot government, the Israeli government, and, of course, the Italian government. We are waiting for a response from the flotilla,” Meloni told reporters in New York, where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly. Meloni urged the flotilla to accept the plan and criticized its mission, describing it as “unnecessary, dangerous, and irresponsible.”

The Spanish Prime Minister announced that a warship will accompany the flotilla to Gaza to “ensure respect for international law.” Pedro Sanchez said a ship with “all the necessary equipment” will connect with the Sumud flotilla. The announcement comes just hours after Italy deployed a frigate to support the humanitarian ships.

On the night of September 24-25, Iran posted a 30-second video online showing infiltration and espionage at the Dimona reactor. Filmers inside the site showed the reactor, internal activity documents, packages with addresses, and even passports and ID cards of Israelis working at Dimona. The Ministry of Intelligence’s full report on the obtaining of classified information on the Israeli regime’s nuclear and military programs was presented by the Ministry of Intelligence.

Iran has identified 189 Israeli scientific and military experts. The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced new details from a vast trove of previously obtained classified documents on Israeli military and nuclear programs. All this while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is attending the United Nations General Assembly and Washington.

Ismael Khateeb, Iranian Intelligence Minister, also responded to Israel: “Netanyahu, instead of thinking about how to solve the Iranian water crisis, think about raising the salaries of your employees, many of whom collaborated with us in exchange for small sums of money.”

Israeli media reported that the Iranian military is installing rocket launchers and rockets at several new sites across Iran and reported the arrest of an Israeli citizen with American citizenship on suspicion of spying for Iran.

On the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah, which will take place on September 27, two flights carrying a delegation of Iranian representatives who were scheduled to attend the memorial ceremony were canceled due to the Lebanese government’s refusal. The Lebanese government refused to grant the necessary permits for the two Iranian planes to arrive in Lebanon.

A large crowd of Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon gathered in front of Raouche Rock in downtown Beirut to commemorate the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese MTV reports on the meeting of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “The atmosphere of the meeting did not reflect the tone of US envoy Tom Barak’s statements. Rubio instead showed great understanding for every point raised by President Aoun.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s plane extended its flight to the United States to avoid flying over French airspace. France stated: “Israel asked to use our airspace, we accepted, but they decided not to fly over our airspace.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the nascent security agreement with Syria: “I warn you, Turkey’s goal is to spread tentacles in Syria, just like Iran, like an octopus. We must not allow this. The security agreement must allow us to defend the people of the Golan Heights and our allies, both inside and outside the border.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, Ukraine and Syria signed a joint communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries, for the first time since 2022. In 2016, Ukraine closed its embassy in Damascus, citing human rights violations by Bashar al-Assad’s government, and then in 2018 ordered the closure of the Syrian embassy in Kyiv. Subsequently, in 2022, Syria recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, leading to the complete severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Syria.

Abu Muhammad al-JAwlani/Ahmed al-Sharaa: “It is not we who cause problems for Israel; it is we who fear Israel, not the other way around. There are multiple risks associated with Israel delaying negotiations and continuing to violate our airspace and invade our territories.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on September 25. 22 Israelis were injured, including two seriously, following the explosion of a drone in Eilat originating from Yemen. The Israeli Air Force fired two missiles to shoot down the drone, but attempts to intercept it failed.

“Magen David Adom” teams evacuated 23 injured. It appears that the Yemeni drone struck the “Club Hotel” in Eilat, one of the most luxurious hotels in Western Asia. The Israeli Air Force has launched an investigation after failing to intercept a Houthi drone. On the afternoon of September 25, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes in Yemen. Sana’a.

On September 25, a car exploded in Tel Aviv. Israeli police announced the vehicle explosion in Tel Aviv as a “criminal incident.” Several people were injured. A billboard fell on a bus, killing an Israeli. The initial death toll is reported. The incident occurred in the Sharon area, at the Jalilut intersection on Route 5. Twenty-one settlers were injured, including some seriously.

An Israeli drone crashed at the UNIFIL base in Naqoura, and forces were asked to stay away from the crash site in the Green Hill compound. UNIFIL has declared it will officially protest this act. For the second consecutive day, an Israeli drone launched unknown spy devices into the valley near Houmine and Deir Al-Zahrani. This was recorded yesterday during the day. In recent days, there has been a worrying increase in Israeli drone activity over Beirut. Drone fire is constant in southern Lebanon, non-stop, according to local accounts.

First reports of gunfire from a car driving toward a settlement in the Jordan Valley.

During a visit to Gaza City, IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir called on Gazans to “rise up against Hamas” to end the war. “Most of Gaza’s population has already left the city, and we are moving them south to protect them,” Zamir said during a visit with Southern Command Commander General Yaniv Asor and other commanders, according to published IDF statements. “I call on the people of Gaza: rise up and separate yourselves from Hamas; it is responsible for your suffering. “The war and suffering will end if Hamas releases the hostages and hands over its weapons,” he declared. Zamir also noted that the IDF is operating in Gaza City “with significant force to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

IDF tanks entered Carrefour Street in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The IDF attacked an electricity company off-site in the Sabra area of ​​the southwestern Gaza Strip.

A Merkava tank was destroyed with a 105-caliber Yasin shell in the Tal al-Hawa area, south of Gaza City, claimed by Qassam rockets. A serious security incident in Tal al-Hawa, southern Gaza. The Palestinian resistance targeted an occupation helicopter in the skies of Gaza City with a guided missile.

Palestinian sources report a massacre at the Al-Nujoom stadium, where a tent for displaced persons was bombed on site in the Al-Nuseirat camp, in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Rifles – Ramallah Battalion: “Heavy gunfire hits a Zionist patrol at the West Bank checkpoint.”

