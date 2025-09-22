The United States has not stopped the invasion of Gaza, but has let Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu know that he will bear sole responsibility. There is one fact, however, that the United States cannot deny: “The United States government is paying an Islamophobic motorcycle gang $1,500 a day to shoot Palestinians waiting for food,” British sources report.

The BBC reported this, identifying three prominent members of the Infidels MC who also hold key roles in the UGS operation in Gaza: Larry “J-Rod” Jarrett, publicly named vice president of the Infidels MC and head of logistics; and the gang’s national treasurer, Bill “Saint” Siebe, who heads the security team at one of GHF’s ​​four “safe distribution sites.” One of the gang’s founding members, Richard “A-Tracker” Lofton, a team leader at another distribution site.

These groups also struck in Gaza on September 13th: four people were killed and three wounded, targeting those awaiting aid south of Wadi Gaza, in the central part of the country.

The anti-Islam American bikers are reportedly in the pay of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the United States and Israel, which manages security at its relief centers, where more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed. According to the latest information, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation collects people’s biometric data for purposes that are still unclear.

Professors Richard Hil and Gideon Polya highlighted Ralph Nader’s urgent call for an accurate account of the “Israeli genocide” in Gaza, noting that while mainstream media rely on data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Nader estimates the death toll to be “closer to 500,000” if “it relies on epidemiological studies that consider deaths from wounds, trauma, lack of medicine, water, food, shelter, and other basic necessities.”

A few days before the ground invasion of Gaza City, an online article by Gideon Polya and Richard Hil concluded that “the actual death toll was 680,000 deaths from violence and imposed deprivation by April 25, 2025 (28% of Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.4 million),” including 136,000 deaths from violence and 544,000 from deprivation. Furthermore, of the 680,000 deaths, 380,000 were infants under five, 479,000 children in total, 63,000 women, and 138,000 men.

This high death toll also comes from former Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi, who admitted in an interview with the Guardian that the number of Palestinian deaths and injuries in Gaza has exceeded 200,000. There is currently no official confirmation of the British media reports.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

