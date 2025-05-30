ISRAELHAMASWAR. If Netanyahu signs ceasefire, Smotrich blows up government. West Bank: 22 new settlements on Palestinian land

A NATO E-3B Sentry AWACS aircraft was spotted near the Iranian border for the second consecutive day. The aircraft is operating from a position not typical for NATO missions.

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel continue with intervention by Steve Witkoff. The draft of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza provides for a 60-day ceasefire. The release of 10 Israeli prisoners in exchange for 125 prisoners sentenced to life in prison and 111 Gaza prisoners. Israeli attacks will cease with the entry into force of the agreement. Israeli air traffic will stop for 10 to 12 hours in the days following the prisoner exchange. Aid will be sent to Gaza immediately after the agreement is approved. After the release of the prisoners, the occupation forces will redeploy to the north of the Gaza Strip and the Netzarim Corridor

Witkoff’s new proposal ensures the immediate start of negotiations, with the ceasefire starting within four axes. The first axis of negotiations: the keys to the prisoner exchange, the second axis: the maps of the Israeli withdrawal and long-term security arrangements in the Gaza Strip. The third axis of negotiations: the arrangements for the next day and what each side can propose, the fourth axis of negotiations: the announcement of a comprehensive ceasefire.

The prisoners will be released simultaneously, as stipulated in the exchange agreement, without demonstrations or celebrations. “It is necessary to finalize the arrangements to declare the end of the war within the 60-day period, and if not, the ceasefire can be extended according to the terms and conditions agreed upon by the two sides, provided they negotiate them in good faith. If a final agreement is reached, all remaining Israeli prisoners will be released within the agreed terms of the exchange.”

The guarantors of the agreement are Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America. Steve Witkoff will arrive to complete the agreement and lead negotiations to end the war. President Trump will personally announce a ceasefire under the Witkoff plan, and the United States and President Trump will commit to ensuring the continuation of negotiations, as long as they are conducted in good faith, until a final agreement is reached.

Israel will provide full information on Gaza prisoners arrested after October 7 and detainees, in exchange for full information from Hamas on the situation of its Israeli prisoners. Once Hamas accepts the proposal, aid will begin to flow to the Strip according to the previous mechanism, and the US mechanism will no longer be present. On the first day of the ceasefire, Israeli forces will withdraw from occupied areas in the northern Gaza Strip after the resumption of the war, following the surrender of 5 alive and 9 dead prisoners. On the seventh day, they will withdraw from the occupied areas in the southern Gaza Strip after the resumption of the war, after the surrender of 5 living prisoners and 9 dead.

Ben Gvir, regarding the proposed agreement: “if we stop the fighting, this will be a historical mistake for generations. We must crush them and we must not retreat. God is the help of Hell, a holy God, until he becomes its firewood”.

Smotrich: “I advise not to rely on what is published in the media about the agreement. I am firmly opposed to giving life to Hamas. It is in difficulty, its sources of funding have been cut off, and we must reach an agreement that will allow us to return all the prisoners in exchange for their surrender. The moment I realize that the Israeli government is giving up on victory and is raising the white flag, the government will fall as soon as possible. Three weeks ago, the decision was made that, since we returned to the ground operation in Gaza, we will not withdraw from the territories we control, nor will we return to the absurd mechanism that relied on logistical aid from the enemy. These are two red lines that the Prime Minister and the Chief of Staff called for, and they were fully agreed upon. I have red lines: no withdrawal from the areas we recently occupied, and no return to chaos with the logistical supplies of Hamas.”

Hebrew daily Maariv Aw, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert: “Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are the rseal enemies of Israel.” Yair Lapid: “Witkoff’s new proposal is not perfect, but it is the option currently available and therefore must be approved.” Israel, however, appears to accept Witkoff’s proposal.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced that the 800th cargo plane with military aid from the United States landed at an air base in Israel on Tuesday. A total of 800 planes and 140 ships delivered more than 90,000 tons of military support and other aid from the United States to Israel since the war began in October 2023, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on May 28 the elimination of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza. Mohammed took over the movement after the death of his brother Yahya in October 2024. “Israel has not yet officially responded to the updated Witkoff proposal. Doing so is politically risky for the Netanyahu government,” – Israel Today, an Israeli news outlet.

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Norway issued a joint statement in which they again called for full Palestinian membership in the United Nations.

Five employees of the Turkish NGO IHH, responsible for the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010, were killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Wall Street Journal: “The Lebanese army has managed to disarm the vast majority of Hezbollah members using intelligence from Israel. Israeli and American officials said they were pleasantly surprised by the Lebanese army’s success in fighting Hezbollah. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told the Wall Street Journal that his government has achieved about 80 percent of its goal of dismantling militias in southern Lebanon and gaining a monopoly on weapons.”

On humanitarian aid, according to the Executive Director of UNICEF: “Israel’s new aid system for Gaza is catastrophic. Gazans are facing severe food insecurity, with about half a million people on the brink of starvation.”

The two aid distribution centers, run by the United States, opened yesterday in Tal as Sultan, Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. A third aid distribution point, at the Netzarim Corridor, also began operations for the first time. So far, 14,000 aid packages have been delivered. Incidents have also been reported: US Security Company personnel threw bombs at citizens on their way to receive aid. Israeli shelling near an aid distribution center near the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip. Followed by heavy artillery and grenade fire from Israeli vehicles on citizens on their way to the US company aid center on the Netzarim axis. Palestinian sources warned: “not to go to the area of ​​Al-Tina Street north of the Mirage area north of Rafah, even if there is information about the presence of aid. After a large number of citizens gathered in the area today to receive aid, many of them were directly hit by IDF snipers, resulting in serious injuries among civilians.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 14:40 on May 29. Yemeni Airlines in Sana’a announced the complete and temporary suspension of its flights from Sana’a airport until further notice (it simply ran out of planes). The Houthi leader however clarified: “The scale and frequency of Israeli attacks will not affect our support for Gaza.” The Israeli army struck Sana’a airport in Yemen for the 1,111th time on May 29 and said there were Houthi targets. The operation is called “The Golden Jewel”.

The Israeli army intercepted drones launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah using the Magen Or laser system. Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the laser system: “It will be a game changer in the region: our enemies should be wary not only of the capabilities we have already developed, but also of those we are developing now.”

An Israeli drone struck the eastern outskirts of the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa with a missile. One dead. After the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the site of the breach in the town of Blida at dawn, it became clear that IDF bulldozers had uprooted the Lebanese road adjacent to the border and the Temple Square near Bir Shuaib, 50 meters deep inside Lebanese territory. The historic well in the area was also destroyed.

64 dead in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip up to 13 on May 29, including 30 in Gaza City and the northern regions. 184 people were reportedly injured in hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Settlers’ social media platforms reported a “security incident” in the Gaza Strip. A contractor was reportedly killed while destroying a house by stepping on a landmine.

The Qassams also said that “the person injured in the Qassam sniper attack is a reserve officer serving in the 924th Engineer Battalion – 10th Harel Brigade (Armored Brigade of the 252nd Division. The Israeli army detonated several booby-trapped “robots” near Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which it asked to evacuate. The hospital is located in the Tal al-Zatar area.

An Israeli Kobter quad drone was hit in the Al-Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza. IDF drone strike against a gathering of citizens at a market in the Jala neighborhood of Gaza.

The Saraya Al-Quds: “We shelled a gathering of enemy Zionist forces east of Jabalia with Das 107 missiles and they were injured.”

The IDF hit rescue teams in the Ramal neighborhood in the northwest Gaza Strip, killing 9.

Recent airstrikes were spotted from the Netzarim axis area, in areas east of Gaza. Two Israeli airstrikes against homes on Al-Mansoura Street, in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza.

Martyrs and wounded in the Israeli Air Force airstrike against a group of people at Al-Saraya intersection in Gaza. 11 people are killed and wounded following the ISA and IDF shelling of the Ramsoun al-Saraya area in central Gaza. The IDF targeted an entire residential square, hitting residents of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli shelling of Al-Satka Street, in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza. Airstrikes on Rafah, coinciding with gunfire north of the city.

In the West Bank, green light for the construction of a settlement on the top of Mount Ebal in Nablus. The new settlements approved by the Kbinnet are under construction, and the 22 new settlement sites under discussion are located in Ramallah Governorate, 4 in Jenin Governorate and 4 in Hebron Governorate, while two sites are located in Nablus Governorate and one in Salfit Governorate, three in Jericho and three in the surrounding area, on the territory of the Holy Jerusalem.

