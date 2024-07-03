ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF ready to attack northern Israel against Hezbollah. Iran ready to intervene

Prime Minister Netanyahu in a statement said: “We are approaching the completion of the phase of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army.” According to the Haaretz newspaper, the Israeli army intends to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip without reaching an agreement on the exchange of hostages.

In light of the transition to the third phase, Israel managed – according to the prime minister – to transfer part of its army to the Lebanese border to achieve two main objectives: “the disengagement from the Gaza front and an attempt to remove Hezbollah from southern Litani” .

In a statement from the Israeli Army we read: “we strengthen preparations for the war on the northern front against “Hezbollah””.

The US Embassy in Lebanon has issued a notice announcing new flight restrictions for some airlines that will take effect from June 29 to July 31. And again we learn that the merchant ship Ocean Grand left the United States for Egypt with a cargo of weapons, including M1117 armored vehicles.

Iran, regarding the Israeli attack in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, has made it known that it will do its best “to support the Shiite Hezbollah movement if Israel were to launch a full-scale war against Lebanon”. This was stated by the advisor to the spiritual leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the head of the Iranian Strategic Council for International Relations Kamal Kharazi in an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times.

The Houthis are also back in the news, having reportedly attacked four ships linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean respectively.

The Pentagon in response published photographs of the USS Eisenhower strike group together with the Wasp and the British destroyer Duncan in Mediterranean waters, fearing an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

And now a look at the worsening of the situation between Israel – Hamas and Hezbollah updated at 2.00 pm on July 2.

The Alma study center has published the list of attacks in the north of the country/south of Lebanon. “In the last 24 hours, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for seven attacks against Israel using high-trajectory fire and anti-tank missiles.”

And then he continues: “On July 1, Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles against the communities of Ramot Naftali, Metula, Dovev, Kfar Giladi and Granot HaGalil. According to Hezbollah these attacks were a response to IDF attacks in Lebanon.” “In the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck Hezbollah compounds and infrastructure, around Aitaroun, Markaba, Ayta ash Shab, Kfarkela, Houla, in southern Lebanon.

In central Gaza we learn from the Israeli media that two soldiers were killed and ten wounded, five of them seriously, in a resistance attack against the Netzarim axis in the center of the Gaza Strip. The resistance bombed the “Netzarim” area in the Gaza Strip and the headquarters of the Israeli “army” with more than 200 mortar shells, causing numerous deaths and injuries among the ranks of the Israeli army.

According to Palestinian sources, clashes continued: in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israeli military forces targeted a house. Israeli warplanes launched a raid on a house in the town of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombings have also been recorded in southern Gaza: Palestinian sources report 8 dead and a certain number of injured at the Nasser Medical Hospital following a series of raids and bombings against eastern Rafah and eastern Khan Yunis. Israeli attacks also occurred in Al-Matahin, north of the city of Khan Yunis.

Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two “Merkvah 4” tanks with “Al-Yassin 105” shells in the Western Camp area in Rafah city. Thousands of Palestinians are reportedly fleeing Rafah.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for bombing Israeli soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of mortar shells on the Al-Taqaddum axis, Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza city.

Speaking about the situation in southern Gaza, particularly Rafah, Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi: “This is a long campaign, with determination and perseverance we are completing our missions and wearing out the other side.” On July 2, the Chief of the General Staff, visited the staging areas in the Kerem Shalom area, accompanied by the Chief of the Technology and Logistics Directorate (J4), MG Michel Yanko, Chief of the Logistics Department, BG Moti Mizrahi, Director responsible and Technology and Maintenance, BG Ariel Shima, Director General of Logistics, BG Haim Malki, and other commanders. Furthermore, the Chief of the General Staff visited an advanced logistics center located in the Gaza Strip and had a conversation with commanders and soldiers.

