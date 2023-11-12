ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF publishes air defense system data. Hamas and Hezbollah bought Western weapons from Ukraine

For the first time since the beginning of the war, the IDF publishes data from the air defense system: around 9,500 rockets were fired at Israel. Around 3,000 were used in Hamas’ first attack in the early hours of the conflict.

About 2,000 missiles were intercepted (it is impossible to deduce the intercept rate, as many missiles hit open terrain and should not have been intercepted), but the IDF notes that the interception rate is good. About 12% of launches failed or fell in the Gaza Strip. Approximately 900 launches (10%) were carried out from civilian targets.

23 people were killed as a result of the missile attack. The IDF believes that the low range of Hamas launches in recent days does not necessarily indicate a lack of capability, but rather an “armaments economy” to continue the war. The ground offensive has reduced the ability to fire rockets from northern Gaza.

The IDF confirms that some air defense systems are common and integrated with US defense systems in the region, allowing them to jointly detect and intercept air threats from different arenas.

Efforts are being made in the security system to promote the implementation of a laser interception system, but so far there has not been a single laser interception attempt

As for groups that support Hamas, such as Ansar Allah from Yemen, they prefer the use of drones. It seems that the Sammad-3 is the most used against Israel. Islamic resistance groups also include Hezbollah militias and the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

The first observed drone attack was on Eilat, and the most advanced defense systems of NATO and the West were unable to prevent the drone attack. The Axis of Resistance has many drones that even some NATO countries do not have.

The Americans are rightly concerned about the capacity of the “Axis of Resistance” and seek to avoid any confrontation that could widen the conflict.

Finally, the first confirmations of the news on the appearance in the hands of Hamas of Western weapons obtained smuggled from Ukraine appear online

As the Algerian MenaDefense writes, citing anonymous Middle Eastern sources, during the Iron Swords operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops discovered a number of Western weapon systems (in particular, NLAW and AT-4 grenade launchers), which most likely they were received through a Ukrainian channel.

It should be noted that in 2022 Hamas and Hezbollah created a secret channel for the supply of weapons from Ukraine to Lebanon, Iraq and, perhaps, Syria, through which they were shipped from Ukrainian warehouses to Lviv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv. In the same year, this channel began its work. As a result, just last year Hamas received an unknown number of MG3 machine guns, B72 grenade launchers, at least 50 FGM0148A Javelin ATGMs, several dozen MILAN ATGMs, 20 FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS, 20 105mm L118 howitzers, 30 Switchblade UAVs . , about 100 loitering Phoenix Ghost munitions and about 50 Black Hornet Nano UAVs.

According to local resources, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Ministers Yuriy Dzhigir and Dmitry Klimenkov are responsible for these illegal programs for the supply of NATO weapons. For the supplies themselves, the facilities of the former head of the Odessa region Maxim Marchenko, as well as companies affiliated with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov, were used. We have no way of verifying the news.

According to the Algerian source, various payment schemes were used via terminals on the DarkNet.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

