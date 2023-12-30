ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF prepares the cauldron at Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza. US ships patrol the Mediterranean against the Houti threat

The brother of the owner of an Israeli real estate company, who came to public attention for advertising a development project on the Gaza coast, was killed in the Gaza Strip.

Among the data that must be taken into consideration when talking about a ceasefire, the statistical projections emerging from a survey by Israeli Direct Polls, it should be noted that 83% of Israelis support the “displacement” of the inhabitants of Gaza.

On December 28 there was an increase in US Air Force and Navy activity in the eastern Mediterranean. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke with Defense Secretary Yoav Galant about “preparing for the stabilization phase that will follow major combat operations.” They also discussed threats from Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen.

USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, home to approximately 2,000 Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, joined USS Mesa Verde in the eastern Mediterranean. According to US reporters at the Pentagon, the role of these forces is to dissuade Hezbollah from acting against Israel. Furthermore, they should be deployed on the ground in case the situation escalates against Israel’s favor.

An increasing number of American-made infantry weapons, the origin of which is unknown, is beginning to be recorded in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF reports the death of a captain, killed yesterday during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing to 168 the number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive against Hamas

On December 29, Israeli media reported that 21 Israeli soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours, including 15 in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah in a press release asks all Lebanese in southern Lebanon to turn off CCTV cameras and any cameras connected to the Internet. The Israeli military hacked those connected to the internet and helped the army target Hezbollah members. The Hamas spokesperson said in a video interview: “We have been fighting for decades and we did not start on October 7. We shot 825 Israeli vehicles. Our priority is to end this war, and no priority above that. There will be no prisoner exchange agreements until this war ends. Our people will emerge from this war with pride. This world has two faces, one that is evil against our people and another that simply watches the crime from afar.”

And now a look at the Hamas – Israel conflict.

Israeli bombing continues in southern Lebanon, with mortars hitting the village of Mays Al-Jabal on 29 December. Additionally, two Iron Dome missiles exploded in southern Lebanon.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces bombed a large number of Al-Saftawi towers and arrested several young people on the spot. We learn from Palestinian sources that Israel has withdrawn its military from Sheikh Radwan, in particular from First Street and Al-Jalaa Street.

In central Gaza, Qassam fighters detonated a mine consisting of 4 barrel bombs and an anti-personnel device against an Israeli infantry force and a number of military vehicles north of the Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. There would be deaths and injuries. Clashes continued throughout the day north of the Bureij refugee camp. It appears that the IDF is planning to create another “cauldron” in this area, surrounding some Palestinian troops.

West Bank Israeli attacks recorded at Al-Faraa camp with (Energa missile) followed by the arrival of vehicles and men who rounded up and tried to arrest Hamas men.

The Red Crescent reports that the Israeli army arrested an injured person from inside the ambulance after detaining him while he was on his way to the hospital from Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas. Clashes recorded in Nablus. And again in the afternoon, renewed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and occupation forces in the Al-Faraa camp in Tubas, in the West Bank.

The Israelis report sabotage activity in the suburbs of Shweika, Al-Jarushiya and Anabta/Tulkarem.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/