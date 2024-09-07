ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF leaves Jenin after 10 days of siege. New clashes between Hezbollah and IDF. Tensions in Jordan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel, stressing that there is still a chance to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel if a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the last week in the West Bank since November 2023 as the “bloodiest” for Palestinian civilians. Yesterday near Beita, near Nablus, an Israeli sniper killed a dual Turkish/American activist. The news went around the world. While a Daesh flag was seen at the funerals of the Jenin fighter victims.

Egyptian Chief of Staff General Ahmed Khalifa made a surprise visit to the border with the Gaza Strip, during which he took stock of the situation and security measures at the border with the Strip, while demonstrations continue in Tel Aviv demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the release of hostages. Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israeli security officials on September 5 to discuss the next steps in the Gaza war; two options were discussed: reducing humanitarian aid; taking over parts of northern Gaza in an attempt to put pressure on Hamas.

Israel’s Education Minister ordered the withholding of salaries of teachers who took part in anti-Netanyahu strikes this week. While the Israeli Foreign Minister, in a meeting with the German Foreign Minister, showed a photo of the leader of the Iranian Islamic revolution, Imam Ali Khamenei, in which you can see the order issued by Khamenei years ago regarding the arming of the West Bank against Israeli terrorists.

Tensions in Jordan, the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi declared that any attempt to remove Palestinians from the West Bank of Jordan will be considered a declaration of war on Jordan.

Hamas on September 6 continued to post video messages from prisoners – killed – in which they called for an end to hostilities.

And now a look at the worsening – Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah.

Numerous attacks to and from southern Lebanon. Two Israeli airstrikes in Marwahin and Aita al-Shaaab. Hezbollah released footage of their rocket attack last night on a new Israeli settlement, Neot Mordechai. Also online is video of their ATGM attack on the Birkat Risha base, targeting several fortifications.

According to Palestinian sources, a phosphorus bombing was recorded that targeted the town of Kfarkila and the surroundings of Tal al-Nahhas and Burj al-Muluk with the aim of creating a smoke screen that would block the view from Lebanese territory. According to the same sources, these types of bombings are preparatory to the evacuation of the villages. At least two attacks were recorded by Lebanese sources in Aitaroun. The IDF in a statement reported that: “During the night, the IAF struck a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Blida area in southern Lebanon. In addition, Hezbollah military facilities were hit in the Ayta ash Shab and Yarine areas in southern Lebanon. Over the past 24 hours, IDF artillery has struck several areas in southern Lebanon to target Hamas military facilities. Israeli air strikes resumed in the late morning: an attack on the village of Blida, the village of Duhayra, and a drone strike between Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun.

Artillery in action in Kfarkila with artillery.

Hezbollah attacks on settlements in northern Israel have not abated either, although the trajectories have been toward the same sites since October 7. A number of rockets were fired toward Fassuta and Elkosh, settlements that were not evacuated in Western Galilee, and the settlement of Metulla was hit for the umpteenth time.

Hezbollah claimed the following attacks: against the Zabadin barracks with rockets; buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Metula with appropriate weapons and struck them directly; they targeted the Ruwaysat al-Qarn site with rockets.

An IDF statement said that over the past week and a half, the IDF, ISA and Israeli Border Police forces have conducted counterterrorism activities in the Jenin area. “To date, 14 Hamas men have been eliminated, over 30 suspects have been arrested, approximately 30 explosives planted under the streets have been dismantled, and four airstrikes have been conducted in the area. In addition, numerous Hamas infrastructure sites, including an underground weapons depot located under a mosque and a laboratory used to manufacture explosives. The forces also located and confiscated large quantities of weapons. During the counter-terrorism activity, Wassem Hazem, head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin, was eliminated. Hazem directed shootings and explosive attacks in the Jenin area and was responsible for the advancement of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria. Israeli security forces continue to act to achieve the objectives of the military operation.”

During the morning of September 6, Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin after 10 days of attacks, according to Palestinian sources, there are several deaths and injuries.

Attacks in Ramallah recorded by Israeli forces.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

