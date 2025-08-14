ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: invasion plans for Gaza approved. Incendiary bombs in the central area. Netanyahu wants Greater Israel

US envoy Tom Barrack meets today in Paris with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Syrian “Foreign Minister” Asaad al-Sheibani. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani: “We are facing challenges, particularly Israeli raids that threaten our security. Israel’s interventions and attacks threaten the stability of the country.” The aim of the meeting is to reach an agreement between Syria and Israel on the area south of Damascus. Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, commented on the Israel-Syria issue: “Israel’s expansionist policies have spread to Syria, and this is dangerous.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview that greatly alarmed Syria and neighboring countries by talking about Greater Israel. The Palestinian Arab Front: “We condemn the dangerous statements made by the war criminal wanted by international justice, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he expressed his adherence to the so-called ‘Vision of Greater Israel’, which includes the occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt, considering himself committed to a ‘historic and spiritual mission’. These statements are not mere political illusions, but rather an explicit declaration of the essence of the Zionist project, which is based on expansion, hegemony, and the denial of the existence of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination. These expansionist plans will not succeed, and our people, our nation, and the free people of the world will oppose them by all legitimate means.”

News has arrived from Iran that a spokesperson for the Iranian police has declared on state television that 21,000 people have been arrested during the war with Israel, including hundreds accused of espionage and aiding the enemy. We recall that a scientist was executed two weeks ago on charges of espionage. In response, Netanyahu said, “400 kg of enriched uranium in Iran have not been damaged, and we are closely monitoring the situation with Washington.” The chairman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and envoy of the Supreme Leader, Ali Larijani, arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials and senior Hezbollah leaders, including Sheikh Naim Qassem.

Britain, France, and Germany inform the United Nations of their willingness to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

President Nabih Berri welcomed Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to Lebanon. Larijani also met with President Aoun. When asked whether Iran would intervene in the event of an escalation in Lebanon, Larijani replied: “We have not drawn up a plan for Lebanon; rather, the Americans came to you with a document that said: ‘We will not interfere in your internal affairs and decision-making.’“ Iran said it was ready to intervene in Lebanon only at the request of the current authorities. During his meeting with Larijani, Aoun said, ”We reject any interference in our internal affairs by any party and want Lebanon to remain secure and stable for the good of all the Lebanese people, without discrimination.”

Over the past six months, French authorities have quietly suspended the renewal of work visas for El Al security personnel working in Paris as ITAN workers (Israeli citizens supporting “diplomatic missions”) through the Israeli embassy, sources familiar with the situation told Ynet on Monday. They attributed the decision to increased tensions between Israel and France over the Gaza conflict and anti-Israeli sentiment among Parisian officials.

These work visas previously allowed Israeli security personnel to live and work legally in France. However, with the conclusion of the extension process, some of these employees now live in the country without legal status. While some continue to remain without valid permits, others have had to obtain diplomatic visas through the Israeli embassy, which grants them temporary residence permits.

Among the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: “We will allow Gaza citizens to leave,” it is reported that Israel is in talks with South Sudan on “migration” from Gaza.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a discussion yesterday (Wednesday) in which he approved the general framework of the IDF’s operational plan in the Gaza Strip. The debate was attended by the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA, and other commanders.

During the discussion, the IDF’s actions to date were presented, including the operations in the Zeitoun area that began on August 12. In addition, the central concept of the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directives of the political level.

The Chief of General Staff emphasized the importance of increasing troop readiness and preparedness for reserve recruitment, while ensuring the necessary time to reorganize and recover in preparation for upcoming missions.

And now a look at the scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:00 p.m. on August 13. From Lebanon, tensions are reported between UNIFIL and the population of southern Lebanon. The Israeli army attacked the Zibqin Valley, targeting a motorcycle. Two people were wounded, according to the Lebanese government. This is the third drone attack in a single day. In a statement released by the Municipality of Mahrouna regarding what happened in the city forest: “The Municipality of Mahrouna reports that today a UNIFIL patrol—the Finnish battalion—carried out a reconnaissance mission inside the city forest without the escort of the Lebanese army. According to reports, the patrol was carrying an official Lebanese army document, which prevented its interception. The reconnaissance was conducted in the presence of several resident city authorities. The Lebanese army intelligence was immediately contacted, which confirmed that it had no objections to the mission and stated that it would send a patrol to the site. However, the field reconnaissance mission ended quickly before the army patrol arrived. The Municipality of Mahrouna confirms its commitment to ongoing coordination with the Lebanese army and the relevant authorities and to monitoring any activity or movement within the city to preserve its security and sovereignty.

Complete closure of Al-Munther Sweets Road – Rayak, in the direction of Baalbek, up to Shamsin Bakery – Baalbek, on Thursdays from 12:00 noon until the end of the 40th day ceremonies.

Five new victims have died of starvation in Gaza in the last 24 hours. The Commissioner-General of UNRWA: At least 100 children have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza. Over 40,000 children have been killed or injured by bombing and air strikes in Gaza. At least 17,000 children have been left alone or separated from their families in the Gaza Strip. One million children in Gaza are suffering from severe psychological trauma and are unable to study.

Destructive and incendiary bombs are being dropped by Israeli aircraft on Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, in preparation for a ground invasion.



An Israeli aircraft bombs a residential tower in the city of Hamad, northwest of Khan Yunis. Martyrs and wounded caused by Israeli fire await aid near the Morag axis in the southern Gaza Strip.

