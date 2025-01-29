ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF in Lebanon until February 18. Katz: We will remain in Syria indefinitely. West Bank under fire

There are still strong disagreements between the families of Gaza prisoners and Ben Gvir during a session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee. The UN human rights rapporteur: “The situation in Gaza is still very difficult and there is nothing left for the displaced to return to.” “The aid trucks are arriving, but the quantities are insufficient and there is a lack of temporary housing.” “The displaced returning to the north need basic necessities, especially shelter tents.” “The countries sponsoring the agreement must ensure the arrival of 6,000 temporary shelters as agreed.”

President Joseph Aoun, on January 28, conducted tough and lengthy negotiations with the foreign leaders concerned and asked the new American administration and the French to pressure Israel to withdraw within the 60-day period, while the latter insisted on extending until the end of next March, which eventually led to February 18 being set as the date for the withdrawal. Aoun asked the Americans to confirm their commitment to follow up on the issue of the 11 Lebanese prisoners and to work to free them before February 18. The 11 are resistance fighters who were captured during the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported the words of the former commander of the Israeli operations division: “The Israeli army in southern Lebanon is in a confused situation and its shootings against civilians are very serious.”

The IDF said in a statement: “Northern Command troops continue to operate to remove terrorist threats and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the agreements between Israel and Lebanon, despite Hezbollah’s attempts to return to southern Lebanon.”

And now a look at the military situations.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli military will remain indefinitely in Syria’s strategic Mount Hermon. “We will remain in the area we control in Syria for an indefinite period!”

On January 28, all 11 Lebanese abducted on November 26 were released and returned to Lebanon. Lebanese Army units were deployed in the city of Deir Mimas – Marjeyoun in the eastern sector and other border areas after the withdrawal of the Israelis.

In a press release, the Army said: “We continue to coordinate closely with the United Nations Force in Lebanon – “UNIFIL” regarding the situation in the South Litani area.” On the morning of June 28, residents of Kafr Kila managed to reach the entrance of the city towards Deir Mimas, but did not cross the earth barrier created by the Israelis After entering, they found the bodies of five Hezbollah fighters near their gathering.

Also on January 28, the Lebanese Army deployed in the old neighborhood of Yaroun and work is underway to open the roads leading to the square. The Lebanese Army and residents entered the western suburbs of Yaroun with the entry of a Lebanese Red Cross team to recover the bodies of Hezbollah dead and the bodies of civilians. The Lebanese Army in the late afternoon of January 28 deployed in all the villages of the western sector from Marouhin to Naqoura. However, Israel is stationed in two places: the heights of Labouneh and Jabal Blat. The battle will soon not be for the cities, but for those 5 hills.

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan to farmer Mahmoud Sorour, who planted the first olive tree in Aita al-Shaab after the war: “We will plant everything that has been burned by hatred.”

On the afternoon of January 28, the Lebanese Army confirmed: “Our units have been deployed in the towns of Yaroun, Marwahin, Birkat Risha and other border areas south of the Litani.”

Israeli forces arrested a man and prevented both the Lebanese Army and the Civil Defense from advancing to retrieve him and provide assistance.

As of January 27, Israeli Border Guards, who are essentially the Israeli territory police, are now deployed in southern Lebanon. The last time Border Guards crossed the northern border was in 1982. After the Hezbollah attack in 1982, which killed 91 Israelis, including 34 Border Guard fighters, it was decided to return them to their activities inside Israeli territory. They are now crossing into Lebanon for the first time in 44 years.

At the end of the data collection an Israeli air strike hit the village of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, south of Lebanon, others instead speak of a large explosion with a car bomb. The attack caused significant material damage. Confirmation is pending.

In Gaza, the commander of the Beit Hanoun battalion of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Hamza Fayyad, inspects the return of displaced persons in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on January 28 after the occupation army announced several times that he had been killed. On January 28, an Israeli soldier was accidentally killed by bullets from his comrades near the “Netzarim” axis.

Israeli troops struck a Hamas laboratory in the West Bank and opened fire on suspected Hezbollah fighters returning to southern Lebanon. On January 28, assaults and clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas continued in Tulkarem and Jenin.

On January 27, Israeli special forces surrounded a bar containing young people and also two houses next to the bar. They took a young man named Majdi Oqab and now called someone else to say goodbye.

The Palestinian Authority arrested a young man from the town of Qabatiya Saher Kamil.

The assault on the town of Jenin and its camp on January 28 afternoon was still ongoing and the IDF is sending military reinforcements. In photos they show weapons they claim are from the Jenin camp. The Israeli army has arrived in Dar al-Ghoul in the new camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

