ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF Hezbollah clashes intensify in southern Lebanon. Gaza City attacks against Hamas. Blinken, two objectives to achieve in Gaza: “bring home the kidnapped and end the war”

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, two objectives remain to be achieved: “Bring home the kidnapped and end the war”. He added that “it is important that Israel respond to the Iranian attack of October 1 in a way that does not lead to a worsening of the escalation”. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gallant about the leak of American documents on Israeli plans to attack Iran. He said that “the time has come for Israel to turn military success into strategic success”.

There were rumors that Israel was ready to strike Iran in a significant way; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rescheduled his visit to Jordan scheduled for today to a new date to be determined, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reported. The White House: “We have daily discussions with Israel regarding Lebanon and have emphasized that they must take precautions not to harm civilians in Lebanon.”

Regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel itself, in an IDF COGAT graphic shows that humanitarian aid is sharply decreasing.

According to Channel 14: “Netanyahu holds a limited security consultation session at the War Ministry “Kirya” in Tel Aviv.” The Israeli National Security Council called on Israelis to immediately leave the coast of Sri Lanka and the western part of the country due to the serious terrorist threat. The Mossad said that an armed terrorist organization acting on orders from Iran was planning to attack Israeli tourists.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Lebanon on October 23 and met with Lebanese officials to discuss the ongoing Israeli war against Lebanon. “Germany is in a dilemma over its support for Israel and its responsibility to uphold international humanitarian law,” the minister said. She also met with President Nabih Berri. While Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib was in France yesterday.

Lebanese medical sources reported on October 22 that Israeli strikes killed more than 60 civilians in air strikes far from the frontline. Among the buildings hit was the Qard al-Hassan bank, a war crime for Amnesty. “The Israeli army’s targeting of branches of Qard al-Hassan, a Hezbollah-affiliated non-profit financial association with more than 30 branches across Lebanon, is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must be investigated as a war crime,” Amnesty International said today. “According to the laws of war, branches of financial institutions are civilian assets unless they are used for military purposes. Therefore, these attacks likely constitute a direct attack on civilian objects.”

Senior Israeli officials told Channel 12 that an attack on Iran is ready and that Israeli leaders expect Iran to respond “immediately” to Israeli strikes. Some sources said an Israeli strike could happen within the next four to six days. Iran responded that: “If Israel responds by removing Khamenei, it will face attacks on economic, nuclear, military and airfield facilities.”

Sources told Sky News that Russia would help Iran in some way to deal with an expected Israeli strike. Sources said Russia would help Iran “without harming its relations with Israel.” Israeli sources clarified that Russia’s assistance would consist of an early warning in the event of a missile launch. The Israeli Defense Minister, addressing air force personnel at the Hatzerim base, said: “After we attack Iran, everyone will understand what you have been training for.”

A statement released by the Press Office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine criticized Secretary of State Blinken’s words and denied that they were obstructing the peace negotiations. “The statements of US Secretary of State Blinken persist in continuous disinformation and deception, in defense of Israel and its terrorism against the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and the whole world is well aware that the real obstructionist of the negotiations is the criminal Netanyahu, who seeks to prolong the war out of fear of the disintegration of his ruling coalition and his criminal government.”

“Any proposal or solution that does not lead to a complete cessation of aggression and war of extermination, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and an honorable and comprehensive agreement on the exchange of prisoners is not worthy of discussion.” And they write: “What success is the criminal Blinken talking about when he hid several times while the sirens were sounding after a hail of missiles from the Islamic Resistance reached Tel Aviv and its suburbs?”.

“We affirm once again that the day after the war will be a purely Palestinian day, without any interference from Israel.” “Blinken and his administration are one of the pillars and foundations of the aggression against our people and are partners in the war, massacres, massacres, genocide, ethnic cleansing and displacement carried out by the Nazi-Zionist entity!”.

Hezbollah issued a record number of statements of responsibility on the night of October 22, equal to 39 statements regarding operations against the Israeli military and settlements in the north. The death of Hashem Safiddin Chairman of the Executive Council of Hezbollah was confirmed by official Hezbollah channels.

And now a look at the front line between Israel eLebanon, with a look at Gaza updated at 16:00 on October 23.

The Islamic resistance claims two attacks in the Golan Heights against Israeli military facilities.

Clashes are reported between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in the eastern sector of Lebanon. From 24:00 to 10:00 on October 23, Israeli air strikes are reported in: Kyam, Berghioz, Taybeh (also hit with artillery), Deir Seryan, Qasmiyeh, Qana, Bafliyeh, Ahmad El Gabbouri.

Al-Manar correspondent in a report announces: “Israeli warplanes launched air strikes against the city of Khiam and the vicinity of the Litani River, on the outskirts of the city of Balat and on the heights of Jabour”.

The Islamic Resistance claims several attacks in southern Lebanon against Israeli military settlements: three in Adasaysit Marjaayoun and Rab Thalathine with missiles. This was followed by clashes between the resistance and the Israeli army in the triangle of Taybeh, Rab Thilaine and Al-Adaysah. Again in the late morning a missile attack against a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the city of Adaysah. Again the Islamic Resistance claims attacks against Israeli soldiers in al Batin, Israel and Rab Thalathine, southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV: “The movement of Israeli helicopters flying behind the border and a landing operation in the rear to transport victims from the axes of confrontation in southern Lebanon were monitored.” An air strike hit a funeral procession in Serbine.”

After yet another request for evacuation, Israel bombed five locations in Tyre: Martyrs’ Foundation; Al-Afaq Educational Institute; Al-Qard Al-Hassan; Islamic Health Authority; Former Municipality Palace. Evacuation requested for areas: Al-Hiram, Jaafar Sharaf Al-Din, Abu Deeb and Al-Athar Street. Finally, Lebanese sources report that a satellite image shows the villages of Muhabib, Blida, Mays al-Jabal and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, where at least 296 buildings were destroyed.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel in: Ramot Naftali and Dishon in the Galilee, fearing drone infiltration; Kfar Giladi and Kfar Yuval; in Kiryat Shmona in Metulla in the Galilee. After the alert was activated in the Upper Galilee, Middle Galilee and Haifa Bay between 11:02 and 11:04, about 25 launches were monitored that crossed Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted and the missiles that landed in the region were monitored. The Stella Maris base in northeast Haifa was hit. Hezbollah used Nasr-2 missiles. Rockets also fell in Ezor Akko.

In the evening a large explosion was heard in the area of ​​Deir al-Assad in the Galilee, in the north of the country. The “Sha’ar Yishuv” settlement was hit by a missile attack. The Karmiel settlement was hit by a missile. The Islamic Resistance launched an airstrike with UAVs on the Eliakim base, south of Haifa. Al-Malikiyah hit with a missile. A group of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement was hit with a missile. On both October 22 and 23, the Islamic Resistance struck Kiryat Shmona Basaliyah and Misgav Am. Kiryat Shmona reported warnings for about three hours. Helicopter gunships in Nahariya airspace.

From Iraq and Yemen, new attacks on Tel Aviv: air traffic has been blocked at Ben Gurion Airport. The Islamic Resistance bombed the Glilot base, affiliated with the 8200 military intelligence unit, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with a launch at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Sirens still going off on the 23rd, southeast of Haifa, two missiles landed in Haifa Bay. At least 20 missiles were fired toward Haifa. Two factories in Acre and in Haifa Bay were damaged by two Hezbollah missiles. And sirens are still going off in villages north of Haifa. Explosions are reported. Reports of injuries following rocket attacks in Acre. Violent explosions rocked the city of Nazareth and its suburbs. In the afternoon, sirens were still going off in: Kiryat Biyalik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, Acre, HaGalil HaElyon, Misgav, Mateh Asher. According to the IDF: “At 15:00, approximately 85 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah organization crossed Lebanon into Israel today”.

Israeli shelling of Al-Zahraa school, which houses displaced persons east of Gaza City, resulted in the death of three people and several injuries. Al-Quds Brigades targeted two military vehicles with Tandom shells east of Jabalia camp. An Israeli drone was captured by al-Quds.

Al-Qassam shelled an Israeli command and control site on the “Netzarim” axis with “Rajum” missiles. According to Palestinian media, 35 people were killed and dozens injured in the Gaza Strip on October 23. An IDF statement read: “In the morning (Wednesday), under the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas operatives who were operating inside a command and control center in the Gaza City area. The command and control center, which was embedded in a compound that was formerly known as the “Al-Zahra” school, was used by Hamas to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/