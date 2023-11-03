ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: Hamas line breached in northern Gaza. Accidents on the border with Egypt

As of November 1, the IDF explained that “the Israeli ground operation is gaining momentum: the administrative center of Gaza City is attacked from 5 directions.” The IDF struck underground tunnels in Jabaliya, where the largest refugee camp is located, Hamas reports 400 dead, half of them children. At 7.50pm on November 1, the IDF spokesperson states that “Israeli forces have broken through the Hamas front line in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Qatar said in a statement that the agreement it is brokering with Hamas provides for the withdrawal of all foreigners from Gaza and is not linked to negotiations on prisoners.

The UN condemns the perpetrators of the riots at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, the spokesperson for the organization’s secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, said in a briefing. “As far as I understand, the security forces and the government have restored order, but we unequivocally condemn the actions and words of those people who attempted to storm the airport, who tried to hunt down people only to because of their religion. And we condemn these acts of anti-Semitism,” Dujarric said.

The UN asked for information on Israel’s plan to resettle 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip: we are against the forced displacement of people. The United Nations deputy secretary general has called the Israeli attack on the Jebaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip an atrocity. The United Nations Secretary General has condemned the killing of civilians during the Israeli attack on the Jebaliya camp: all parties must respect international law, source from the Secretary General’s office. Israeli attacks on Gaza refugee camp could constitute a war crime, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

The Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, reports that women and children represent around 70% of the people killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “About 70% of all people killed [in the Gaza Strip] are women and children,” he said. According to him, almost 3.2 thousand children were killed in the enclave within three weeks. “This cannot be collateral damage.”

Amnesty International said in a statement on November 2 that Israel used white phosphorus to attack the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. He confirmed the IDF’s use of white phosphorus-filled munitions in the Gaza Strip. According to the organization, the Israeli army has also used it in attacks against targets in Lebanon. Previously, Human Rights Watch had released the same statement. The use of such ammunition in residential areas is prohibited by the additional protocols of the Geneva Convention.

On October 30, State Department spokesman Matt Miller declared that the internet in the Gaza Strip should work. Protesters in support of Gazans interrupted Blinken’s speech to Congress calling for a “ceasefire” on October 31. The United States believes it is necessary to consider introducing humanitarian pauses in Gaza, Blinken said The FBI said in a statement that Hamas may become more active in the U.S. At this time, the agency has no information indicating that Hamas has the intent or ability to conduct operations inside the United States, including if he does not exclude this possibility, said Christopher Wray, head of the FBI.

The Muslim Council in the United States gave Biden an ultimatum on the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden will not support a bill aimed at allocating aid only to Israel without taking Ukraine’s interests into account, the White House budget office said. Biden will veto this document if it is approved by Congress. The billions requested for Israel, Ukraine and border security amount to 106.

The White House has admitted that Israeli bombing of Gaza kills civilians: it is a tragedy, but Israel is trying to downplay the number of victims. From media sources we learn that the United States and Israel are considering the possibility of sending multinational forces to the Gaza Strip, which could include the American army, writes Bloomberg. According to the newspaper, a multinational military contingent could be brought to Gaza after the elimination of the Palestinian Hamas movement. The objective is to create a plan to guarantee temporary control of the enclave to the countries of the region with the support from the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany. However, Israel does not want to use UN peacekeepers, considering this an impractical idea. The United States, says the White House, in any case continues to not plan to send American troops to Gaza “neither now nor later”.

The EU admitted it had “inflated self-esteem”; European countries cannot influence the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, writes the Politico newspaper, quoting an anonymous European official.

Israel may have violated international humanitarian law during its bombing of the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide said. “We are confident that there have been precedents where proportionality [of the use of force] and [the principle of] separation [of combatants from civilians] were not fully respected,” the minister said. He added that evidence of violations of international humanitarian law includes satellite images showing bombed areas, as well as destroyed homes and medical facilities with signs of attacks. “What we are witnessing in Gaza is a terribly dramatic humanitarian situation. <…> This is important not only from a legal point of view, but also because the time will come when we will have to look for political solutions. <… .> We must return to the key question: what to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Eide said.

Several Russian families are among the foreigners who arrived at the Rafah checkpoint, from which they began to pass. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that in the current military conflict with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel has no right to self-defense. He linked this to the fact that Israel is an “occupying state”.

The question of where Gazans should go to live is very current. The statement by Benjamin Netanyahu who once again tried to convince European leaders to put pressure on Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza has made Egypt very angry, Financial Times. France, Germany and Great Britain opposed it, considering the idea unrealistic. According to them, Egypt should help in humanitarian terms, but putting pressure on Cairo to accept refugees is useless. Israeli authorities have acknowledged the existence of a plan to resettle 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip in Egypt, the Associated Press reports, citing the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said on Tuesday that his country will not give in to Israeli pressure and will not accept Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip, EFE reports.

On November 1, Egypt announced the opening of the Rafah checkpoint terminal: around 90 injured Palestinians and 450 foreigners will be able to pass through the Gaza Strip. And it has deployed dozens of tanks and armored fighting vehicles near the Rafah checkpoint: authorities fear an influx of refugees from the Gaza Strip. Times of Israel writes that Egypt has positioned tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip. For the most part, Cairo keeps the Rafah checkpoint closed, allowing only trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter the enclave. The government has taken severe measures in the form of tanks and armored fighting vehicles at the border due to a document that appeared, according to which the Israeli authorities propose to resettle 2.3 million civilian people from Gaza to Egypt. At 09:00 on November 1st the first foreigners left the Gaza Strip: initially they were Americans, UN employees and other humanitarian organizations. Palestine expects 200 wounded and 358 foreigners to be able to evacuate through the checkpoint. In the afternoon, Hamas announced that US citizens were unable to leave the Gaza Strip: American officials did not satisfy the requests made by Hamas. According to Haaretz, US passport holders and their families are not among the 500 foreign citizens allowed to leave the Gaza Strip into Egypt via the Rafah crossing.

The US Secretary of State declared that around 400 Americans live in the Palestinian enclave and, including their family members, 1 thousand people will have to be evacuated. U.S. officials said they were unable to reach an agreement with Hamas because of the group’s series of demands and its reluctance to meet them.

At 9.35pm on November 1, it became known that Russians will begin to be taken out of the Gaza Strip as soon as the border is opened: this is about 600 people in total, the Russian ambassador to Israel said that in the 500 people who left the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah checkpoint, there were still no Russian citizens, said Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.

Hamas gave priority to Jordanian, Iraqi, Turkish, Qatari, Malaysian and Indonesian citizens. At 12.56pm, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced the start of the evacuation of its citizens from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint. Jordan has announced the immediate recall of its ambassador to Israel.

Bahrain expels the Israeli ambassador, recalls its own ambassador and announces the cessation of all economic relations with Israel.

North Korea will begin arming Palestine and Iranian-backed resistance axis militias. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service says it has credible evidence that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to begin providing support to the Palestinians. According to NIS, he also ordered officials to begin examining the possibility of arms shipments to militias of resistance factions across the Middle East.

Israel’s tough stance towards Palestinian demands continues: Israel will not allow fuel to enter Gaza, despite requests from humanitarian organizations and the UN representative. The head of the Mossad visited Qatar to discuss the country’s mediation in the release of over 235 Israeli and foreign citizens from Gaza. The outcome of the meeting is not known.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reported that Israel is trying to protect civilians in Gaza from harm, but Hamas is preventing them from leaving for a safe area, Netanyahu claims. And he also said that he does not agree to a ceasefire. The third phase of the war with Hamas has been underway since 31 October and the Prime Minister explained to the microphones: “This phase involves the expansion of the military ground operation”. Furthermore, starting from November 30th, Israeli missile ships entered the Red Sea to strengthen defenses. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant already stated on October 31: The IDF achieved “significant” successes in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, but “paid a high price”. Israel’s plan to destroy Hamas is complete at 10% – media quotes an unnamed Israeli official

Explaining the IDF military operation, Israel is introducing additional forces into the Gaza Strip and the scope of ground operations continues to expand, an army spokesman said. A battle has begun with Hamas in the underground tunnels of the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service reported. Currently, around 20 thousand Israeli soldiers – at least two armored and infantry divisions – have entered the Gaza Strip since 27 October.

On October 31 at 05:50 the IDF bombs the West Bank, the Israeli army blew up the house of the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas. Footage has emerged of the explosion of the house of Hamas Politburo deputy head Saleh al-Arouri in the Palestinian city of Arura, located in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces say they have arrested Sheikh. His condition is still unknown.

On November 1 at 06:440 Italian time, the IDF confirmed 9-nine soldiers from the 84th Givati infantry brigade. All those killed were members of the same unit and were apparently ambushed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, on October 31, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht confirmed to CNN that Israel struck the refugee camp to kill one of the commanders of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. “[The area] is a very complex battlefield. There could be infrastructure, tunnels,” Hecht said, commenting on what a CNN reporter said about innocent people in the camp. As the Al Hadath TV channel reported, citing data from the Palestinian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of dead and injured following a series of attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Jabaliya exceeded 400, half of them children.

Since the beginning of the third phase of the war on Hamas, the United States has decided to send an additional 300 soldiers to the area of responsibility of the Central Command of the Armed Forces (CENTCOM) in the Middle East, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said. Since October 31, the United States has been deploying military forces in the Middle East on an unprecedented scale source Evergreen Intel. It is reported that at least 53 C17 Globemaster III aircraft and 7 C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft have arrived from the United States to the Eastern Mediterranean region in the past 24 hours.

Ghazi Hamad, spokesperson for the movement’s leadership to Palestinian Islamist Hamas, as of October 31, has ensured that the Gaza Strip will continue to resist Israel’s land invasion. “The Israeli state and army have not been able to achieve any military or political results since the beginning of the war. The Gaza Strip will continue to resist Israel’s land invasion,” Al Arabiya source.

On the same day, Hamas wrote in a note on Telegram: “Gaza will become a cemetery for the invaders. Let’s give Netanyahu and his soldiers the good news that at the end of the war they will kneel.” Following the online post, a video appears where Hamas presents its Al-Asif guided torpedo.

Starting from November 1st, Hamas posted the video of the ambush against the Israeli military online. In the video you can clearly see that Hamas has emerged from the bowels of the earth. The Hamas tunnel nightmare becomes reality. The area of the attack is Palestinian Jenin, on the western bank of Jordan, as a result of which an Israeli armored vehicle was blown up. Also on 1 November, Hamas used torpedoes to attack Israeli naval targets for the first time since the start of the escalation around the Gaza Strip (7 October).

In a statement, Hamas expressed gratitude to the presidents of Turkey and Algeria, as well as the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Foreign Minister of Oman for their statements, which clearly underlined that “Hamas is a national liberation group.” According to Bild Hamas reported that seven hostages were killed following an Israeli air strike on the Jabaliya refugee camp. Hamas on November 1 published lists of foreign nationals, Palestinians with dual citizenship, as well as ICRC and NGO staff who will be allowed to leave Gaza .

As of November 1, Lebanese Hezbollah has signaled that it will enter the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if the Palestinian Hamas movement finds itself in desperate straits, the New York Times reports, citing a Lebanese official. “Hezbollah fighters have said that their red line for intervention is the destruction of Hamas, and that they will go to war if the group is exhausted,” the publication said. Hezbollah does not appear to attack Israel with full force to avoid escalating the conflict, a regional diplomat said. According to the Lebanese movement, Hamas is in a good position and does not yet need help.

On November 2, however, the Hezbollah leader announced the readiness of the movement’s units for war against Israel. Social Network X has suspended the Twitter account of the Lebanese group Hezbollah due to violations of its rules regarding threats of violence.

The Yemeni Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement, after declaring war on Israel starting October 31, began launching a series of attacks on Israeli territory and said there would be many more. The Houthis attacked Israel with drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, Yahya Saria said. The movement intends to carry out attacks across the country until the IDF “discontinues the operation in Gaza.” A representative of the movement stressed that there will be much more bombing. He also threatened Saudi Arabia, whose forces are intercepting Yemeni attacks. Saria indicated the country as the next target if the interceptions do not stop

Yemen’s Houthis threatened to attack the Dimona nuclear research center. However, Israel and its Red Sea allies (the United States and Egypt) are unlikely to view threats to attack the nuclear center with contempt. The Dimona nuclear research center hosts a 24 MW nuclear reactor. Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) propaganda released a poster hinting at a possible attack on the American fleet.

Since November 2, the generators in Gaza hospitals have turned off, the patients are almost in the dark. In Jerusalem, in compliance with the law just passed by the state of Israel, the police beat Hasidic Jews because they support Palestine.

And now a look at the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces continue to conduct ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Fighting continues in the northern suburbs, in Beit Hanoun and in the coastal area in the northwest. To the south, the IDF has crossed the main road of the Salah ad-Din enclave and is moving further east to completely cut off land communications between the north and south of the sector. Satellite images showing IDF activity in the northern coastal strip appeared online in the evening, but the exact configuration of the front still remains unclear. In general in the last week, the Israeli forces have actively operated in the Gaza Strip to create a springboard in the north for the development of ground operations and physically block the capital of the enclave.

In one of the areas north of the sector, Israeli soldiers managed to penetrate 5 kilometers into the territory: the fighting is now taking place off the Mediterranean coast, near the Al-Khalidiya mosque. In parallel, the IDF is expanding previously occupied territory near Beit Hanoun, in the northeast of the enclave.

On the eastern flank, the Israelis are stuck in the enclave on a stretch of the Salah ed-Din highway a little south of Gaza City. The IDF aims to cut off the capital from supplies from the south. However, to achieve this it is necessary to advance towards the Al Rashid coastal highway, which is the second main logistics route in the sector.

On the Israeli-Lebanese border, clashes between Israeli fighters and Hezbollah fighters continue unabated: today the latter once again fired ATGMs at IDF positions near Yiftah, Blida and Shmula. The group’s general secretary, Hassan Nasrallah, who has remained silent in recent weeks, is expected to speak on Friday. At the moment, despite the ground invasion of Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave, Hezbollah has not opened a “northern front”, managing to get away with targeted attacks against the IDF.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/