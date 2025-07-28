Israel Army Radio spoke about the Israeli military in a broadcast on July 22, saying: “Fatigue affects not only soldiers, but has also affected officers and commanders. Recently, a battalion commander asked to be terminated due to fatigue, and his wife threatened to divorce him. He was relieved of his duties, and the entire battalion was emptied with him.”

Another statement on Israel Army Radio read: “An Armored Corps reserve soldier who completed his fourth tour in Khan Yunis said: ‘The equipment has become very poor. We are forced to fight with disabled vehicles. Maintenance units are understaffed. The D-9 bulldozers needed for any attack are broken and no one is repairing them. This is not a luxury, but a lack of options.'”

Another officer from an armored unit stated that “there is a shortage of tanks. A reserve driver on the Syrian front said they don’t have vehicles suitable for ongoing security missions and are forced to use whatever is available, if it’s not in the workshop.

An officer from an elite reserve brigade on the northern border stated: “The operational results are clear: fewer soldiers controlling the same areas, greater gaps between forces on the fence, fewer offensive operations, and greater pressure on those who show up.” But the truth is undeniable: pressure exists in every unit and on every front.”

According to Israel Army Radio: “Israeli citizens may not perceive the danger, but reservists experience it daily. Anyone who has spoken with reservists recently knows that the situation is not an isolated case, but rather a widespread one. Nevertheless, there are those in the government who insist on ignoring reality and demanding that the army continue. But the truth is undeniable: pressure exists in every unit and on every front.”

On July 22, the total number of military casualties reported by Israel since the start of the conflict reached 896.

The Israeli military reported a sharp increase in the number of suicides since the start of the war in Gaza, adding that thousands of soldiers have stopped serving in combat due to mental health issues. In January, the IDF reported that 28 soldiers had committed suicide since the start of the war, marking the highest death toll in 13 years and raising concerns about a potential mental health crisis in the military.

On July 15, Hareetz stated that “This marks the third suicide in the Israeli military in just seven days.” This followed the suicide of a soldier from the Nahal Brigade.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, commented on the social media platform X: “These are figures that can never be ignored. This is another war that is claiming victims.” He revealed that at least 15 Israeli soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of this year alone.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

