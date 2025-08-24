ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF enters Gaza City and the United Nations declares the famine catastrophic

The Israeli military says it has begun sending “primary warnings” to medical institutions and international organizations in the northern Gaza Strip ahead of the planned offensive on Gaza City.

The IDF says that, in preparation for the evacuation of civilians from Gaza City to the southern Strip, officers from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate (GCAT) contacted health workers and humanitarian organizations in northern Gaza on August 21 “to prepare for the transfer of the population to the southern Gaza Strip.”

“I’m telling you about the possibility of the army entering Gaza City; there will be a complete evacuation from Gaza to the southern Strip,” an Israeli officer can be heard speaking to a health worker in Gaza, according to a transcript provided by the IDF.

“This requires you to prepare a plan to move medical equipment from the north to the south so that we can treat all patients in the southern Strip and prepare hospitals to receive patients arriving from the north,” the officer added.

“It is important for us that you receive this information from an official source. We will provide you with a place to stay, whether it’s a field hospital or any other hospital,” he said.

The IDF said that officers emphasized to medical workers that “hospital infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip is being adapted to accommodate the sick and wounded, and that the flow of necessary medical equipment is increasing in line with the requests of international humanitarian organizations.”

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to count resignations due to disagreements with political leaders. IDF Lieutenant Colonel A., who was an engineer officer in the Southern Command on October 7, announced that he had decided to reject his appointment as commander of the Yahalom unit (engineer special forces) and to leave the IDF. He intends to leave the army. In a letter to his commanders, the senior officer wrote that, due to personal circumstances, he had decided to decline the assignment. The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel A. as commander of the Yahalom unit had previously been criticized by Defense Minister Katz, who had ordered that officers who participated in the October 7 events not be promoted without special permission.

And as the IDF prepares to enter Gaza City and calls for total evacuation, a United Nations report states that a state of catastrophic famine has been declared in the Gaza Strip for the first time.

The organization emphasized that the Israeli authorities must intervene immediately to end the famine in the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of all humanitarian aid.

The IPC report, which covers the period from July 1 to August 15, states that “Gaza is in a level 5 famine, as is much of the Strip.” The report “forecasts the spread of famine in the Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis areas by the end of September” and states that over half a million residents of the Strip are facing catastrophic famine conditions.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted harshly, declaring the report false: “The report was fabricated. The definitions were incredibly distorted and the data were ignored, with the aim of creating false accusations against Israel. Ignoring the data was done solely to support Hamas’s campaign of lies: there is no famine in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, after deciding to sever relations with the Israeli government, the mayor of Barcelona was denied entry to the country. Turkey is restricting shipments to Israel. Instructions have been issued to agencies and port authorities.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/