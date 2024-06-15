ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: close operation in Rafah and attack Hezbollah

The UN has placed Israel on a blacklist of authoritarian countries and terrorist organizations that have not done enough to protect children in conflict zones. Israel is considered the first democratic country to be included in this list, along with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad organization and countries such as Russia, Sudan and others.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv writes: “We are experiencing a very difficult day due to Hezbollah’s unprecedented attack, and the North is actually burning.” Two Israeli soldiers were “moderately” to “slightly” injured by an anti-tank missile in northern Israel.

The Israeli Army Council asked politicians to stop the Rafah operation. Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military advised the political level to stop attacking Rafah as soon as possible and attack Lebanon instead.

Iranian sources confirm what has been circulating in the social sphere in recent days: “The Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq was the subject of a cyber attack, causing chaos among its consumers on Tuesday 11 June”.

An opinion poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv: “The results of the poll concluded that Israelis prefer Gantz to Netanyahu as prime minister after Gantz recently retired from the war government.”

A senior Hezbollah figure has been killed in an Israeli attack in the Jinata area of ​​Tyre. Where two women also died and numerous people were injured.

The Secretary General of the Nujaba Movement of Iraq: “The Israeli enemy will pay a high price for the death of Hezbollah commander Talib Sami Abdullah.”

On June 14, the “million marches” demonstration took place as usual in Yemen and in a statement they wrote: “In the framework of the fourth phase of escalation, we welcome the continuation of joint operations between our armed forces and the Islamic resistance in Iraq. We tell the Israeli enemy that you are on the brink of extinction, and your bet on American and Western promises and support is a failure, since the American has not been able to protect itself.”

A government official in Sanaa revealed that the Houthis possess new weapons, underlining that the next round of war will be different from previous ones.

The deputy director of the Department of Moral Guidance of the Ministry of Defense of the government of Sana’a, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Amer, said in a post on be tested in the upcoming first round of the ground war.” He added: “This round, with God’s help, will not be between Yemenis themselves, but rather between Yemenis and their real enemy, who must unite to face him because he is targeting them all, from Al-Mahra to Kamaran and From Socotra to Saada.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah are intensifying in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. In the last 72 hours, according to the IDF, Hezbollah launched 16 hostile aircraft from Lebanon into Israeli territory, 11 of which were intercepted by IAF air defense systems and fighter jets. According to sources close to Hezbollah, many drones are for reconnaissance.

According to Hezbollah, sirens sounded in the northern territories for 45 minutes and 25 settlements were targeted by more than 150 rockets.

On June 14, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack against a deployment of Israeli soldiers near a Ramtha site in the Lebanese hills of Kfarshouba using missiles. Attack on a vehicle in Margaliot, two injured. In response, Israel attacked the Hunter Valley with phosphorus bombs.

Hezbollah released footage of the attack on the Plasan military factory in the Sasa settlement, which specializes in the production of all types of military-grade vehicle armor and armored vehicles. Up until 3pm on June 14, Hezbullah released 4 reports of attacks against: Metulla Base; n gathering of Israeli soldiers in Khallet Wardah; Al-Ramtha Base; Al-Samaqa base. There are videos online of fires in Metulla and reports of rocket attacks towards Qiryat Shmona.

The Islamic Resistance targeted a missile system at the Metulla site with a drone attack.

Israeli media reports that there were victims if an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon towards Zarit.

Iron Dome wiretaps were witnessed, as well as several impacts on the settlement

During the night, Israeli planes attacked three buildings in Jnata killing at least two and 14 wounded. Israeli artillery attacks mera Ain al-Zarqa, between the cities of Tair Harfa and Naqoura, and again the southern neighborhood of the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon was targeted. Israel also launched an air raid on the city of Houla, in southern Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: In response to Israeli attacks on villages and safe houses in the south, the most recent of which was the attack on the city of Janata, which led to the deaths and injuries of civilians, it has bombed the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and others with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets.

According to Israeli sources, a soldier was injured after being hit near the village of Rantis, west of Ramallah

In the center of the Gaza Strip, a child was killed and 10 injured following Israel’s bombing of the Abu Jalambo family’s home in Bureij camp.

Clashes continue in southern Gaza. The Al-Qassam Brigades destroy the Israeli forces penetrating south-west of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, in the city of Rafah, with mortar fire.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claim responsibility: “We have bombed Israeli soldiers and vehicles south-west of the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.”

The Al-Quds Brigades say they attacked Israeli soldiers entering the center of Rafah city with anti-personnel bombs.

In a statement from the IDF: we read that the operational activity of the IDF continues throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday night, several projectiles fired from the northern Gaza Strip were identified as they crossed into southern Israel. A number of projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. IDF aircraft and artillery hit the launch sites from which the projectiles were fired, as well as a nearby weapons depot.

IDF troops continue targeted intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area. In recent days, troops have eliminated numerous Hamas men and located large quantities of weapons and underground tunnel shafts. Numerous explosive devices, as well as Hamas infrastructure sites, were located and destroyed by IDF ground troops. In one incident, a Hamas man identified as approaching IDF troops was eliminated in an airstrike.

IDF troops also continue operations in the central Gaza Strip. In one incident, some men from Hamas-allied militias operating in a military facility in the Zeitoun area were identified. An IAF fighter jet hit the facility. Furthermore, an identified Hamas cell operating in the area was hit by an IAF aircraft.

