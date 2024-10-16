ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF and Hezbollah clash in the Rab El Thalathine – Aadaysit Marjaayoun – Markaba axis. Houthis fight in Gaza

In the past 24 hours, 23 Israeli soldiers have been wounded, 22 of them on the northern border with Lebanon. Israel has told Washington that it intends to wind down operations in Lebanon in the coming weeks as part of consultations with the United States on an impending retaliatory strike against Iran, an official familiar with the matter told the Washington Post. Netanyahu has also told the Biden administration that he is willing to target military rather than oil or nuclear facilities in Iran, a softening of the position that influenced Biden’s decision to send a powerful missile defense system to Israel, a US official said.

In an interview with the BBC, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo said Israel was in a chaotic situation, adding that he was concerned about Israel’s future. Pardo said the greatest threat to the government will come from within its own establishment, not from outside, if it sticks to its current policies. On the night of October 14, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant and Chief of Staff Halevi held a secret meeting last night at the Modi’in military base, to “prepare for the expected attack on Iran.” The last time the three met at the Modi’in base was a few nights before Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, after four and a half hours of security consultations, approved plans to attack Iran in response to Operation True Promise 2. Israeli channels report that the attack is imminent and could begin at any time. “We now have the opportunity to cut off the head of the snake by striking Iran,” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

“Israel is determined to give a tough response to Iran, a response that will have repercussions throughout the Middle East,” the RakhaDashot channel reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

The IDF in a statement said: “IDF and COGAT: Humanitarian efforts in northern Gaza, led by COGAT in coordination with the 162nd Division, continue. These efforts include: the transfer of 33 patients, accompanying personnel and hospital staff from Kamal Adwan hospital to other functioning hospitals in Gaza, 68,650 liters of fuel delivered to functioning hospitals, and the coordination of 800 units of blood transfusions. In light of IDF operations in the Jabaliya area targeting Hamas infrastructure and infiltrators in civilian areas, the IDF, through COGAT’s Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA), continues to act in line with international law to facilitate and facilitate humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza, particularly in the medical field.”

On October 14, Italy, Great Britain, France and Germany in a joint statement called: “Israeli attacks on UNIFIL bases must cease immediately. Attacks on UN peacekeeping forces are against international law.”

The body of Abbas Nilforoushan, deputy commander of the IRGC, has arrived in Iraq in Karbala. Tens of thousands of people have come out to attend the funeral of the deputy commander of the Iranian Pasdaran. Online today from Iran are images of Ismail Qaani. We cannot determine whether they are archive or not. According to the Iranians, the man is alive. He was also seen at the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah.

A member of Hezbollah in the Lebanese parliament, Ali Fayyaz, said that the elite resistance forces have not yet entered into conflict with the IDF, except in limited cases.

And now a look at the Israel-Lebanon front line and the situation in Gaza updated at 15:00 on October 15.

According to Channel 14, the streets are empty in “Haifa”, residents are afraid due to rocket fire from Hezbollah.

Starting at 6:30 in the morning, rocket fire has resumed towards southern Haifa.

Security incident in Ashdod. A person opened fire on Israeli police officers on road no. 4 in Ashdod. One dead and one injured, both police officers. Magen David Adom (Israeli first aid and emergency medical service): “This shooting occurred at the Yavneh junction. Magen David Adom paramedics and paramedics provide medical care and evacuate from the scene at the Yavneh junction to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod”.

From the night of October 15th: red alert in Margaliot opposite Markaba and Hula, where the Israeli army is trying to push towards Lebanon. Artillery shelling against the city of Khiam and its surroundings. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility: “Attack against a gathering of enemy forces at the site of Al-Marj with a rocket launcher and against the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket launcher”.

In eastern Lebanon, the Israeli army launched a series of raids in different areas of the Bekaa Valley, including about 4 raids in Baalbek and its surroundings. Lebanese sources counted at least 30 airstrikes targeting the governorates of Baalbek and Beqaa. A series of Israeli airstrikes in Nabi Sheet, Douris and the suburbs of Ablah, Rayak and Sahl al-Forzol.

A Lebanese army unit detonated unexploded ordnance in the area of ​​Ghobeiry, the southern suburb of Central Lebanon, between 11:00 and 14:00.

Close combat between Israeli forces and Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon. Clashes in Ayta ash Shab between IDF and Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli warplanes target Al-Samahiya area in the eastern city of Zawtar and again Clashes between Hezbollah and IDF troops continue in Rab El Thalathine – Aadaysit Marjaayoun – Markaba.

The IDF called on Lebanese residents to refrain “from traveling south and returning to your homes or your olive groves. These are dangerous combat zones.” “We also once again draw your attention to the fact that Hezbollah uses ambulances to transport saboteurs and weapons. Therefore, we warn against the continuation of this phenomenon and call on medical teams to avoid dealing with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them.” The IDF confirms that necessary measures will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed men, regardless of its type.

In northern Lebanon, registered attackers: Asira, Tal al-Abyad, Ayat, Al-Kayyal, Karak. No casualties reported. The proximity of the Israeli strikes caused limited material damage to Al-Mortada Hospital.

Between 21:00 on October 14 and 13:00 on October 15, Israel shelled: Houla, Qoussair, Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, Yater, Hanine. Artillery shelling: in Taybeh, Rab Thalathine, Deir Seryan, Houla, Qoussair.

Five airstrikes targeted the Litani River area between the towns of Balat and Barghoz.

In Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades claimed mortar shelling of an Israeli group and their vehicles east of Jabalya camp. The militia of the martyr Omar Al-Qasim claimed to have hit a Merkava east of Rafah city, leaving its crew dead and wounded. Clashes near Jabalya camp between the IDF and al-Qassam. Claimed use of “barrel” bomb against Israeli soldiers.

Houthis fought east of the Al-Rayyan area, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

