ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: 914 dead and 20,000 wounded in 2 years of war

In the aftermath of the signing of the ceasefire agreements and Hamas’s announcement that the war is over, the Israeli army is dealing with its own wounds. Internal rifts are also remembered, resulting from the failure of many reservists to reach an agreement for the release of prisoners, which led to their dismissal.

Since October 7, 2023, the IDF has fought on seven fronts: from Gaza to Iran. The war will only end with the return of the abductees to their homes in the coming days. IDF forces will remain in control of approximately half of the Gaza Strip and all controlled and critical areas, so that residents of the encirclement can live as before. IDF forces will remain in Beit Hanoun, on the Seventy Ridge, in the buffer zone, east of Khan Yunis, in Rafah, and on the Philadelphia axis.

In total, Israel has lost 914 IDF personnel killed in battle. Eleven girls were unable to fulfill their dream of marrying their fiancés. And nearly 900 orphans will never see their fathers again.

At least 20,000 war-wounded people have been counted, some suffering “only” minor, moderate, or serious injuries. Among them are the mutilated. More than half of them carry and will continue to carry wounds in their souls.

Over 300,000 Israeli men and women left their homes, their jobs, and their families to volunteer to serve Israel. On the battlefield, in forward positions, in headquarters, in the air, or underground.

Some lost their jobs, their livelihoods, years of university studies, or faced a family or personal crisis. Each “round” was a financial, family, and personal burden for them, and each Order 8 upended their lives once again.

Young men, 18, 19, and 20, who chose military service and fought on the battlefields of Gaza, Rafah, and Mount Hermon in Syria.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

