ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: 80 Hamas targets hit in central Gaza. Ambushes against Tsahal. Aid enters Gaza. Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis offer condolences to Iran

The US military has released the first images of humanitarian trucks moving at a pier off the coast of Gaza that has started to operate. Since May 18th, aid has arrived from the new floating dock.

On May 20, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared: “Israel” has crossed all red lines in its war against Gaza and is pushing the region into a global war. I call on all countries to recognize the State of Palestine for the sake of freedom and justice.”

According to Israeli Channel 11: “The Northern Command’s pre-war working assumption was that Hezbollah would be able to control border settlements and bases without significant resistance, and if Hezbollah decided to launch a surprise attack, the IDF forces on the northern border would have prevented the attack.” And instead there are now more and more attacks against settler settlements in northern Israel.

Over the weekend, British maritime security company Embry said a Panama-flagged oil tanker was hit by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea, off the coast of Mujah in Yemen. It was also reported that a fire occurred on board.

The Pentagon said the tanker hit by the Houthis in the Red Sea today was carrying oil from Russia to China. On May 19 there were reports of the destruction of another American MQ-9 Reaper UAV by the Houthis. If the news were confirmed it would be the fifth UAV shot down.

Starting from the early hours of May 20th, all groups linked to Hamas or participating in the Israel – Hamas conflict, on the side of Hamas, expressed their heartfelt condolences for the death of the leader Ebrahim Raisi, of the foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian , of Ayatollah Ale-Hashem, and the governor of West Azerbaijan and three other people present on the helicopter. Among these, the Member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and the Iranian leadership, and the Iranian people will remain the children of leaders loyal to their people.”

Ansar Allah spokesman, Muhammad Abdel Salam: “It is with great sadness that Iran suffered the loss of its president, its foreign minister and the delegation that accompanied them following the crash of their helicopter.” “We offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Ali Khamenei and the government, people and army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Hamas: “We express our sincere condolences, deep sympathy and solidarity to the Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, to the Iranian government and to the friendly Iranian people.” But certainly the most touching words came from Hezbollah: “On the occasion of the painful incident that led to the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Mr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the testimony of our dear brother Dr. Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic and the representative of His Eminence Imam Khamenei in the province of Azerbaijan, Ayatollah Muhammad Ali Al Hashem To the rest of the illustrious brothers, Hezbollah in Lebanon extends its deepest condolences and feelings of sympathy for their loss.”

“Condolences, first of all, to our master and lord, may God rest on his land, owner of the age and time, peace be upon him, and to His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah, the Imam and Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may his shadow last, and to our great authorities, and to the officials of the Islamic Republic, and to the patient and dear people of Iran, and above all to their honorable fighting families, as well as to the Muslims and free people of the world. We have known His Eminence the martyr president closely for a long time. He was a big brother to us, a strong supporter and a staunch defender of our problems and the problems of the nation, especially Jerusalem and Palestine, and a protector of the resistance movements and the their mujahideen in all positions of responsibility he held. He was also a loyal and honest servant of the dear Iranian people. The high system of the Islamic Republic has been a loyal support to His Eminence the Leader, may his shadow endure. He was also a great hope for all the persecuted and oppressed. Likewise, dear martyred brother Dr. Hussein Amir Abdullahian has held all positions of responsibility, most recently at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the current active and self-sacrificing minister, the standard-bearer in all political and diplomatic forums in the world, a lover of resistance movements and a devotee of their victory and support.”

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, on Monday announced he has “formally applied” for arrest warrants for the top political and military leaders of Hamas as well as the Israeli government on “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” charges related to the October 7 attack by Palestinian militants and the brutal assault on the people of Gaza that Israel unleashed in response.

Arrest warrants are being sought for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their role “in the crimes of causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, [and] deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.”

Arrest warrant are being sought for three Palestinian leaders: Yahya Sinwar, head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (“Hamas”) in the Gaza Strip), Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known Deif), Commander-in-Chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military arm), and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau based in Doha, Qatar.

Khan alleged in his statement that Sinwar, Deif, and Haniyeh are each “criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians in attacks perpetrated by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October 2023 and the taking of at least 245 hostages.”

And now a look at the war of attrition between Israel and Hamas updated at 2:00 pm on May 20.

According to Israeli media, sirens sounded in Sderot, two missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Sderot.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks: the use of artillery against settlements in northern Israel. An Israeli Hummer military jeep was targeted after entering the Al-Malikiyah site with a guided missile, leaving the crew dead or injured. Missiles used to hit Ramtha site.

The resistance also claims attack against Israeli spy equipment at the Ramya site. The Jal al-Alam site was hit with artillery shells.

Three Israeli soldiers were targeted with a guided missile after monitoring their entry into their border position in front of Khiam airport in the Metulla area. Launched a drone attack on the headquarters of a reconnaissance company of the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Reserve Parachute Brigade (an elite force) in Metulla Colony, killing and wounding numerous enemy soldiers.

Online images posted by the Quds brigades show a sniper engagement: an Israeli sniper hit by sniper fire in an area east of Jabalia. The Iranian-made Khoshdar sniper rifle, a copy of the SVD, was used during the shooting.

Israeli drones in action in the Gaza Strip, according to the correspondent of Al-Mayadeen (newspaper close to Hezbollah) in Gaza: sirens are sounding again in the Palestinian settlements in Gaza.

On Sunday the Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility: mortar attack against Israeli forces inside the Rafah crossing, an Israeli “Merkava 4” tank was targeted with an “Al-Yassin 105” projectile next to the mosque of martyr Imad Aqel in Jabalia camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Also on the same day, the Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility: attack together with the Al-Qassam Brigades with mortar fire against the headquarters of the operational command east of Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip. There have been clashes with Israeli infantry forces in the Jabalia camp, with deaths and injuries reported on both sides. In the same area hit tank “Merkava 4” near the Tamraz station in the Jabalia field. In this area there were numerous clashes between IDF soldiers and Qassam men. Areas of clashes: Ezbet Mlin Al-Ajarma in Al-Albani street in Jabalia camp.

And again I claim a bombing, together with the forces of the martyr Omar Al-Qasim, of Sderot with a missile attack.

60 caliber mortar shells used against Israeli soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Together with the Al-Qassam Brigades, they targeted a “Merkava” tank and clashed with an infantry force next to the targeted vehicle, killing and wounding its members.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades also claimed responsibility for numerous operations, particularly in the Rafah area: the Merkava 4 tank was hit. 60 caliber mortar shells bombed military concentrations and vehicles that penetrated the “Al-Salam” neighborhood.

Hit the command and control rooms of enemy forces at the “Abu Mutabeek” military site, east of the Central Governorate with a barrage of large-caliber mortar shells.

Claimed operations in northern Gaza: In a joint operation with the Omar Al-Qasim Martyr Brigades and the Abdul Qadir Al-Husseini Martyr Brigades, bombed military and civilians with “C5k” missiles in the “Al-Mabhouh” military site east of the camp of Jabaliah.

Al-Nasir Salah al-Din Brigades say they attacked Israeli soldiers and military vehicles from the Al-Taqaddum axis shelled the end of Al-Ajarma Street, east of the Jabalia camp, with a barrage of mortar fire.

Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims aggression against “vital target in Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones”.

The IDF in a statement writes: “IDF troops are continuing operations against Hamas men and infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip; Hamas men armed and about to attack IDF troops were eliminated with an air strike.

And we read again: “IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist targets in the Jabalia area, locating weapons in a UNRWA facility and eliminating Hamas men in close combat. Furthermore, an IAF aircraft eliminated operatives who had fired anti-tank missiles at the troops. I haven’t beenthe reported IDF wounded. Furthermore, during an activity in the area, men from Hamas or allied militias armed with launchers and identified as attacking IDF troops were eliminated with an air strike.”

According to the IDF: “An Islamic Jihad tactical level commander was eliminated in an airstrike in the eastern Rafah area along with three other senior men in the Islamic Jihad hierarchy who were operating against IDF troops in the area.”

“Operations continue in the center of the Gaza Strip, where IDF tanks hit several Hamas men and destroyed military facilities where explosives were planted and other weapons were stored. The IAF hit around 80 Hamas targets last day throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons depots, launchers, Hamas and allied cells, military facilities and other terrorist infrastructure.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/