ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: 80 Hamas targets destroyed. Houthis: We attacked a US destroyer. Qassam: anti-personnel mines against Israeli soldiers

Arab countries have set conditions for the US administration to agree to take part in the multinational force that will remain in the Gaza Strip, a source familiar with the details of the negotiations said. One of the requirements: any military contingent will be led by the United States. At this moment the Americans are confused: on the one hand they stated that “there will be no American forces in Gaza” and, on the other, the Arab countries are demanding this.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: “We will ensure that Netanyahu and those who surrender following the genocide in Gaza are brought to justice. Israel will not stop in Gaza and, if it does not stop, it will end up attacking Anatolia with its illusions about the Promised Land. We will continue to support Hamas as it fights for its independence on its own territory.”

The EU called on Israel to immediately end the military operation in Rafah. Furthermore, according to Doctors Without Borders, the repeated siege imposed by Israel on hospitals in Gaza and the ban on access to them is unacceptable: “Our teams are subjected to further bombing in Gaza and the arrival of the supplies necessary to treat the wounded is encountering obstacles”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on May 14 spoke with British Foreign Minister David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock about the need to persuade Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing to ensure the continued flow of international humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip On May 15 he also spoke about it with the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

On May 15th, the official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, returns to the screens and declares: “The naval forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation targeting the American destroyer Mason in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles and simultaneously attacked the ship Destiny.

In the claim, the spokesperson states that the boats “violated the decision to prohibit the passage of ships bound for Palestinian ports by heading to the port of Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) last April 20 using deception by claiming that it was headed for another port . The spokesperson reported that the “vessel was under monitoring by the armed forces, and had been issued warnings not to enter Israeli ports, so it persisted in violating the ban and entered the list of targeted ships who are prohibited from sailing in the Yemeni Armed Forces’ area of operations.”

On Hezbollah’s social sphere we learn that Israel has killed another leader, its commander Sayyed Hussein Makki in Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it shot down an IDF reconnaissance balloon that fell in Lebanon. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon attacked the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Biranit barracks with heavy Burkan missiles. And again they claimed attacked against the headquarters of the air control unit of the Meron base with dozens of Katyusha rockets, heavy rockets and artillery shells that would hit the previous and new equipment, and some parts of them were completely disabled. And again affected technical systems and espionage equipment developed at the radar site in the Israeli army’s Shebaa farms.

The al-Quds Brigades claim attack against Sderot with a missile salvo together with the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades.

Clashes and ambushes against Israeli soldiers continue. North Gaza. Israeli soldiers and vehicles bombed from al-Quds inside the Jabalia camp market with a barrage of mortar shells. The same brigade also claims the use of two “Tandum” projectiles against a Merkava vehicle and a military bulldozer at the Al-Ternis intersection in the Jabalia field.

In response, Israeli planes carried out a raid on the Jabalia camp, while Israeli artillery shelling hit Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Qassam reported that “in a complex operation in the “Block 4” area of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip, they targeted a “D9” military bulldozer with an “Al-Yassin 105” projectile and took an Israeli soldier is targeted after having engaged in a clash with two soldiers, a “Shawaz” bomb was detonated against a “Merkvah” tank, the Israeli air force bombed the area, while the Qassams were trying to take the wounded hostage. According to unconfirmed sources at least 12 Israeli soldiers lost their lives. An Israeli special force was targeted with an anti-personnel TBG projectile in the Taqaddum axis, east of the city of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades bombed, with a barrage of 81 caliber mortar shells, a gathering of Israeli vehicles on Abu Al-Aish Street in the Jabalia camp.

The IDF explained in a statement that IDF troops “continue to intensify operations in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza. On Tuesday night, the IDF launched an operation against Hamas operators and infrastructure in the center of Jabaliya camp. Over the past day, IDF troops in the area engaged in intense battles with dozens of Hamas cells and eliminated large numbers of Hamas troops. In one of the joint ground and air attacks in the area, the Hamas cell that fired at the city of Sderot yesterday (Tuesday) was eliminated.”

From central Gaza comes the news that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades have bombed the “Abu Mutbiq” military site of the Israeli army, east of the central governorate of Gaza, with a salvo of missiles (107). The Israeli army launched raids on Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip.

From southern Gaza we learn that Qassams managed to hit an Israeli soldier near the Al-Tabaeen mosque, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces launched raids in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and destroyed the homes of the families of Sarsour, Hassouna, Farwana, Nassar, Daloul, Abu Salem and Abu Wadi in the Hassan Al-Banna area of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The Israeli army targeted the center of Rafah and a house in Yabna camp in Rafah.

And again in the IDF statement we read: “In recent days in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops have continued to operate in specific areas of the eastern part of Rafah to eliminate Hamas-affiliated brigades and dismantle further infrastructure. Additionally, IDF troops launched a targeted operation on a Hamas training complex in the area, eliminating its men in close combat and locating large quantities of weapons and equipment intended to mimic those of the IDF. In the last day, IAF aircraft hit and eliminated around 80 Hamas targets including military compounds, weapons depots, missile launchers, observation posts and additional terrorist infrastructure.”

