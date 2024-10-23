ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF: 70% of Hezbollah’s power is nullified. Quds Brigades: Multiple ambushes await Israeli soldiers on all axes. Israel destroys 2,100-year-old Benjamin shrine

According to the IDF statement, seven Hezbollah brigade commanders, 21 battalion commanders and 24 company commanders have been killed since the start of the ground offensive. In addition, the IDF has attacked more than 3,200 targets, including hundreds of weapons depots, hundreds of launch sites, anti-tank positions, infrastructure and Hezbollah headquarters. In the last 24 hours alone, around 300 targets have been attacked.

The Israeli military is demanding the evacuation of Beirut’s Sahel Hospital due to the alleged presence of a secret safehouse inside it containing around $500 million from Hezbollah. The Israeli military estimates that Hezbollah has now lost 70% of its capabilities.

Lebanese media reported that Israel has dictated conditions for a truce in Lebanon: the Israelis are demanding a guarantee that Hezbollah will not arm its forces, the active implementation of the plan by the Israeli military to ensure that Hezbollah does not receive weapons, as well as freedom for Israeli fighters to fly in Lebanese airspace. This plan has also been approved by the US. Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Israel yesterday.

Hezbollah responded by saying through a member of the National Security Committee: “The choice of a new secretary general of Hezbollah will be a surprise.” In Syria, an Israeli targeted attack in Damascus killed, according to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagar Abu Salah, who is described as responsible for the transfer of funds to the Hezbollah party.

Iran has been on high alert since October 21. The alarm has been raised in all governmental and non-governmental organizations. According to the American TV channel ABC: the planned Israeli attack on Iran will mean “the beginning of the war”. “Israeli government ministers have been informed that a very significant attack will soon take place in Iran and they will not be informed in advance about its nature; Israel believes that Iran will respond with force to the attack.” Source: Channel 13, center-right pro-Likud.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiyan arrived at the Hamas office in Tehran yesterday and expressed his condolences over Sinwar’s death. League of Arab States “Lebanon is a sovereign state and we reject any foreign interference in its internal affairs”.

A Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the implementation of a military operation against an Israeli military base east of the occupied Jaffa region “Tel Aviv” with a hypersonic ballistic missile type “Palestine 2” on October 22. This operation is part of the fifth phase of the escalation.

And now a look at the front line between Israel and Lebanon updated at 17:30 on October 22.

Hezbollah fires on Israeli planes over Beirut but the Lebanese capital has been hit by nine waves of Israeli airstrikes. A GBU-28 guided bomb destroyed a house in Beirut, in an Israeli airstrike recorded near the entrance to Hariri Hospital. Israeli airstrikes against the Lilaiki area of ​​Dahiyeh, southern Beirut.

In southern Lebanon, The Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force between Aadaysit Marjaayoun and Taybeh with a guided missile at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22. There are initial reports that the Israeli attack in Tefahta targeted the funeral gathering of Khodor Ezzidine, a Hezbollah commander who was killed a few days ago.

Residents of Rmeich complain that inside their border village, the Lebanese government has decided to withdraw the Interior Ministry police from the town. They add that 200 families could be forced to leave the town if the army and police no longer serve in the village. Hezbollah said that history repeats itself: Christians are always used by Israel as human shields.

A new analysis of satellite images shows that the Israeli army demolished at least 79 buildings in Mhaibib in southern Lebanon last week, virtually the entire village. Half of the ancient sanctuary dedicated to Benjamin, Benjamin son of Jacob, has also disappeared. The building was about 2,100 years old. The Islamic Resistance targeted a group of Israeli soldiers with a rocket launcher east of Ayta al-Cheab and the resistance also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers with a missile in the Zarit-Aya al-Cheab-Khallet Warda Basaliyah triangle.

The arrival of many rockets from Lebanon against northern Israel. Hezbollah launched 5 ballistic missiles from Lebanon in the early hours of the morning. Hezbollah attacked the Neot Mordechai area in the Galilee Panhandle. The attack consisted of 10 rockets aimed at an IDF artillery base.

Red alert in the tip of the Galilee. Hezbollah announced that it fired AD rockets at an Israeli Hermes-450 near Iqlim el-Tuffah, but did not shoot it down. It withdrew from that airspace. The one that was shot down was over Jebcheet. Both incidents occurred at 5:40 p.m.

Red alert in several areas of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Caesarea, starting in the early hours of the morning of October 22. “Warnings have been activated in several areas in the center of the country, details are being investigated.” IDF Spokesperson Hagari.

Al Mayadeen reports large barrage of missiles from Lebanon toward Israel, impacts reported in Tel Aviv. Missile impact in an open area south of Haifa. Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv has stopped all air traffic due to missile fire. The Islamic Resistance bombed the Ta’a Military Industries Company in the suburbs of Tel Aviv yesterday, Monday 21-10-2024, with specific missiles.

A ballistic missile was fired at targets in Haifa and Kiryat. Sirens sounded in Miskvam and Kfar Giladi in the Galilee region.

On October 22, the IDF was active in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip. At the same time, thousands of Gazans are evacuating from the area to the Indonesian hospital at the request of the Israelis. Gaza residents evacuate Beit Lahia

Clashes continue in Jabalia camp IEDs in Tal Al-Zaatar, east of Jabalia camp, against an IDF vehicle. A field commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip says: “We have been engaged in exceptional clashes west of Jabalia camp for 3 days.” There are reported deaths and injuries. The Al-Quds Brigades detonated pre-prepared land bombs in 4 different locations west of Jabalia camp. The field commander of the Al-Quds Brigades: “We confirm that these ambushes await the Israeli military on more than one axis if it deepens its incursion and continues its aggression.”

