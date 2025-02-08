ISRAELHAMASWAR. IAF strikes Lebanon 20km and 70km from border. Syria attacks villages on border with Lebanon. Plan to evacuate Gaza continues according to Katz’s plans

Trump signs executive order imposing sanctions against International Criminal Court. The decision stems from allegations of misconduct against the United States and Israel at the Court. The order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions on International Criminal Court officials and their families who have assisted in investigations against US citizens or their allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in support of Trump’s plan to evacuate two million people from Gaza said: “The Gaza Strip is now uninhabitable”.

The US president has handed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the keys to the White House. An adviser to Netanyahu’s office has published a photo of the golden pager that the Israeli prime minister gave Trump. The pager symbolizes the decision that led to the turning point of the war and became the starting point for the destruction of Hezbollah’s morale.

According to Donald Trump: “Saudi Arabia will not seek the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel”. Crown Prince Bin Salman denied this. Netayahu told Channel 14: “The Saudis can create a Palestine in Saudi Arabia, they have a lot of land over there”.

The Red Cross will supervise an exchange at the border, where the Lebanese tribes will hand over the 3 Syrian fighters, including a corpse. In exchange, the 14 Lebanese civilians kidnapped from their homes in the Shiite border town in Syria, including women and children, will be freed.

According to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army will completely leave the Netzarim axis next Sunday. On Saturday, Hamas handed over the fourth group of prisoners.

The Jerusalem Post has collected statements in Israel from those opposed to Trump’s plan to evacuate two million residents from Gaza. Israeli journalist Uri Misgav: “There will be no deportation from Gaza and America will not build a Riviera there. There is no plan, no preparatory work, no benefits and no one who will accept two million Palestinians on their land. This is not the time of World War II. Trump babbles nonsense because that is his way. In the past he also suggested building hotels in North Korea instead of nuclear missiles. We are old enough to remember how he once babbled in a meeting with Netanyahu about “Israel” annexing the West Bank. Urich tweeted: “Imposing sovereignty until Sunday many Sundays have passed since then.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Spain, Ireland, Norway and other countries are “legally obligated” to take in displaced Palestinian refugees. In today’s statements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was ready to end the war in Gaza if Hamas leaders leave power and “go into exile,” Axios reports, citing sources. According to them, the Palestinian movement is not ready to disband.

Defense Minister Katz called a meeting of the entire top Israeli security establishment to discuss plans to allow Gaza residents to leave voluntarily. After destroying Gaza, literally demolishing entire cities and neighborhoods, they are now asking Palestinians to leave “voluntarily.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry instead focused on reconstruction for the Palestinians: “It is necessary to prepare for timely recovery and reconstruction programs in Gaza in order to ensure the survival of Palestinians in their land.”

Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti: “The Arab and international reactions that reject Trump’s statements reflect the depth of the impasse in which the White House has placed itself. Statements and condemnations alone are not enough, clearer and firmer measures must be taken, including “a call for a plenary conference for all 56 Arab and Islamic countries to jointly declare a unified position of rejection”. The Palestinian people will hinder this plan, and the truth is that “neither Trump nor Netanyahu will succeed in achieving displacement”.

The Lebanese president met with the American delegation led by Trump’s envoy and the ambassador to the Presidential Palace. Aoun announced that: “Stability in the South is linked to the completion of the Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories and the implementation of resolution 1701 with all its provisions, including the requirements of the November 27 agreement. The release of Lebanese prisoners is also an integral part of the agreement. Israeli attacks, including the killing of innocent people and soldiers, the destruction of homes and the demolition and burning of agricultural lands, must stop.”

President Aoun to US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus: “The Lebanese army is ready to deploy to villages and towns from which Israeli forces withdraw, provided that the withdrawal is completed by the February 18 deadline.” He also spoke about the government and thanked Trump. Morgan then held a 4-minute press conference in which he officially announced that the United States supports Israel’s complete February 18 withdrawal and does not mention any occupation of hilltops on the border.

The United States has set a “red line” that Hezbollah should not be a member of Lebanon’s next government after its military defeat by Israel last year, US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus said in Lebanon on Friday. The Lebanese government is currently blocked because no ministry has gone to Amal and Hezbollah. Protests against Morgan Ortagus at Beirut airport. The resistance has declared its offensive words.

And now a look at the military scenarios still open by Israel updated at 16:00 on February 7.

Israeli forces have begun paving roads for military use in the Mount Hermon region. Once again, Israeli forces stormed the village of Al-Muallaqa, in the southern countryside of Quneitra, before retreating to the lands near the separation strip with the Golan; Israel had stormed the southern neighborhood of the same village, last Monday, with the participation of about 30 vehicles and armored cars, local sources in the village told Al-Akhbar. IDF forces also renewed the assault on the home of the mayor of the aforementioned village yesterday, after one of the Israeli officers warned him on Monday of the consequences of “dealing” with any resident of Al-Mu’allaqa with “cells or groups active against the State of Israel” and of the “danger of these people holding weapons of any kind.” The mayor was killed along with his two daughters by an Israeli IED attack.

The Syrian government, supported by Turkey, was very quick to respond to the Lebanese incursions (Zaiter and Jafaar and other pro-Hezbollah clans) into its territory in the western Homs region. Al Jawlai/al Sahraa forces raided the Lebanese border villages of Qanafez, populated by Hezbollah. The aim is to extend the Syrian border area into Lebanon and oust Hezbollah from the area.

The Lebanese tribes of Hermel are still facing all attempts of advance of the forces of the Syrian military operations department, inflicting human and military losses on them. The Lebanese tribesmen have crossed the barriers of the Lebanese army and have sent all reinforcements to support their brothers in the border villages. Massive attack by members of the Baalbek-Hermel tribes on the town of “Garmesh”.

The Lebanese general security at the Masnaa point received at dawn the four Lebanese arrested by the SDF in the Deir ez-Zor region. Their names are: Muhammad Qaddour, Omar al-Akoumi, Hassan Mansour and Abdel Salam Ibrahim.

In Lebanon, Israel has heavily bombed the Beeka Valley during the night in the silence of the Lebanese government. Bombings have also been recorded in Kafr Kila.

The Israeli Air Force strikes Lebanese territory. Israeli air strikes reported in the areas of Brital and Nabi Siraj in the Bekaa Valley. Lebanese media reports over 15 in the Bekaa Valley alone.

Al-Jadeed Correspondent: An Israeli raid targeted Wadi Azza in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region (southern Lebanon above Litani). A series of Israeli air strikes targeted Janta (like the last time) and in the direction of Nabi Cheet. An attack was also reported in southern Lebanon near the town of Azza, near the river.

Israeli Army Radio, quoting a security source: “We are attacking targets deep inside Lebanon due to attempts to transfer weapons from Syria and establish new sites for Hezbollah. For the first time since the ceasefire, army aircraft have attacked the interior of Lebanon with such intensity.”

The IDF said it continues to work to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire agreements.

Israeli airstrikes resumed on the morning of February 7, or in the Tebna area in Baisarieh in southern Lebanon, north of the Litani River. Two explosions were heard near the towns of Houmin al-Fawqa and Rumine, in southern Lebanon, coinciding with a very low flight of Israeli military aircraft.

The attack in the area of ​​the Zahrani River, north of the Litani, more than 20 km from Israeli territory. And Baalbek, deep in Lebanon, is about 70 km from the border.

According to Palestinian media: Resistance detonates a large explosive device near the Abu Zina neighborhood in Al-Faraa camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank. IDF fires heavily near the entrance to Al-Fawwar camp, east of the city of Dura, south of Hebron.

Resistance attack against IDF infantry in Tulkarem.

