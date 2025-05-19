ISRAELHAMASWAR. How the Mossad recruited Hezbollah’s sons

Yet another spy scandal in Lebanon for Israel: Journalist Radwan Mortada reports that: “Agent Muhammad Saleh was recruited in Iraq after serving in Hezbollah and took on roles related to personnel security. He was paid through “junk mail,” where other spies put money in places where he could get it. He was paid a large sum, which shows that he did great favors for Israel. His father is a long-time Hezbollah man and did not know what his son was doing.”

He also says: “The spy had close ties to the Mossad and provided valuable information on Hezbollah’s methods of operation. The Mossad asked him to rejoin Hezbollah, but the latter did not accept new recruits, especially those on contract.

According to the journalist’s narration, “the spy was arrested by mistake after being trapped by a person to whom he owed money. While tied up, he also sent an email to the Mossad asking for help. Investigations revealed that he used to send them information via email, and in a series of screenshots he provided a detailed answer about Hezbollah’s use of motorcycles and the role of each of them. Mossad was interested in knowing where Hezbollah kept their motorcycles”.

In Lebanon, people close to Hezbollah, but not only them, continue to ask the state and Hezbollah to openly execute the spies, since each of them has destroyed years of efforts countless deaths and sabotaged the Lebanese state. security and well-being. The issue is so sensitive and heartfelt that on a pole that has been erected in Beirut it is precisely asking to execute the spies.

Now the word passes to justice and the spy remains in prison for the moment. The Mossad has not responded to any of the requests from the Lebanese side.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

