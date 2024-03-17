ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: we are capable of attacking ships passing by the Cape of Good Hope. Stop the war in Gaza

Houthis claim to have hypersonic missiles; the United States claims that it is not known whether this is true. On March 14, major Russian news agencies, citing Yemeni forces, reported witnessing the tests, which lasted more than three months.

The question everyone is asking is: if the Yemenis really have Hypersonics, who gave it to them? Accompanying this information comes a long statement from the North Yemeni Armed Forces according to which: “The expansion of the scope of operations occurred in implementation of the Commander’s directives in the victory over the oppression of Palestine and in response to the appeals of our people and of the free people of the nation.”

Ansarallah warns: “We warn all Israeli-linked ships not to cross the Cape of Good Hope unless they become a legitimate target for our forces. 3 operations were carried out against 3 Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean using several naval missiles and drones. We will not stop preventing shipping related to the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, except when the aggression stops and the siege of our brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The stakes are therefore raised, not only a naval blockade on the Red Sea but also an impediment to traffic towards the Cape of Good Hope. Ansarallah is therefore ready to use those weapons that she boasts of having but that no one has ever seen. On more than one occasion Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has said that he has technology that the West does not expect.

In a long post dated March 15, the Yemeni armed forces, spokesperson Yahya Sare’e, in addition to confirming the attack on the Israeli ship (Pacific 01) in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles, said that they used drones against a destroyer American in the Red Sea.

The United States said it had stopped the attack, but the true fact is that the Houthis carried out two separate operations against ships in the Red Sea within a short time. This requires specialized crews and skills.

The statement continues: “In implementation of the directives of Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, “may God protect him”, in the victory over the oppression of the Palestinian people subjected to aggression and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the appeals of the Yemeni people and all the free peoples of the nation. The Yemeni armed forces, with the help of Almighty God, have begun to expand the scope of their operations against Israeli ships, those linked to Israel or those bound for ports in occupied Palestine, to include the Indian Ocean across the Cape of Good Hope.

Accordingly, the Yemeni Armed Forces warn all Israeli ships bound for or coming from ports in occupied Palestine not to pass through the Cape of Good Hope unless they become a legitimate target for our armed forces.

The Yemeni armed forces, within the framework of the implementation of these directives, achieved the victory of the Palestinian people in Gaza. With the help of Almighty God, it carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a series of naval missiles and suitable drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives.

The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they will not stop impeding Israeli shipping or shipping to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, as well as in the Indian Ocean, except when the aggression and siege of our forces is stopped. brothers in the Gaza Strip is raised.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/