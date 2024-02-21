ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: three ships hit in two days. Clashes in Khan Yunis. Hamas summits in Tehran

According to Reuters, the United States has prepared a draft resolution for the UN Security Council calling for a temporary ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip and expressing its opposition to the Israeli operation in Rafah, which could cause numerous casualties civilians and pose a threat to regional peace and security. The project is a response to the resolution proposed by Algeria calling for an immediate and total ceasefire.

The Foreign Ministers of the European Union countries have agreed on the launch of the Aspides mission in the Red Sea. European ships should only respond to attacks from the sea and not fire towards land, DPA reports. The EU mission will be independent of the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian. Despite this, there will be cooperation and data exchange between the two missions.

After Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called him persona non grata, Brazilian President Lula ordered the Brazilian ambassador to Israel to return to his homeland and expelled the Israeli ambassador to Brazil.

The IDF claims that Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, may have died following shelling in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said in a press conference from Tehran: “The resistance fights in complete unity and will face any enemy attempt to attack Rafah.” And Islamic Jihad leader Ali Abu Shaheen from Tehran added: “We warn that all indications are that the enemy is continuing the war of annihilation against Gaza.”

In response to British and US attacks, the Houthis attacked three transport ships on 18 and 19 February, one of which sank. Not only did the Houthis, in response to US disbelief at having shot down an MQ9 Reaper, publish photos online that would show the downed drone. The ships are: the Rubymar, the one that sank, the American merchant ships Sea Champion and Navis Fortuna were hit directly by a missile, reportedly causing “catastrophic damage”.

According to the naval security company Embry, “the tanker Rubymar was seriously damaged by two Houthi missiles. The crew left the ship safely and ways to tow it are being assessed.” The ship was transporting ammonia, the damage from environmental impact is not known. According to the pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Mayadeen: “The ship was targeted with new and precise weapons that have not yet been revealed. The ship sank.”

More than 70 civilians were killed during Israeli army attacks on the Gaza Strip on February 19, social media reported.

Throughout the morning, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Sidon, southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of airstrikes on the village of Hula in the Sluki Valley area of northern Israel against Hezbollah. Two launch sites in the areas of Yaroun and Marwahin were hit, as well as further infrastructure in the areas of Dhayra and Yaroun.

In response, Hezbollah attempted to strike Kibbutz Misgav Am and Margaliot in northern Israel during the day. No injuries were reported. IDF fighter jets then struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Blida area. Furthermore, several military facilities used by Hezbollah in the Ayta ash Shab area, also in southern Lebanon, were hit; a Hezbollah military facility hit in the Kfarkela area.

IDF forces launched a series of attacks against Khan Yunis.

During the clashes on February 19, the Israeli army reports the death of two officers and a soldier during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed an Israeli troop transport vehicle with an RPG south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza city. Clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas men have occurred in the area.

