ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: the fourth phase of escalation begins, we will attack all ships in the Red Sea. Al Arqab missiles on Tel Aviv and Beersheba

The American website Axios confirms that members of the Senate, both from the Republican and Democratic parties, held a virtual meeting with officials of the International Criminal Court on April 30, to express their concern about the possibility of issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

On the other side of the barricade, Hamas released a statement to put pressure on international public opinion and the International Criminal Court against Israel: “We greatly appreciate the decisions recently adopted by the Republic of Turkey for the victory of our Palestinian people, who have been subjected to a horrific genocide, including the cessation of trade with Israel, and the announcement to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against “Israel” in the International Court of Justice.”

“We see these courageous decisions as an extension and reflection of the Turkish people’s authentic position in support of the struggle of our Palestinian people and their right to freedom and self-determination. We call on all countries, especially Arab and Islamic ones, to sever all ties with the Nazi-Israeli entity, to isolate it internationally and to strive to hold it and its terrorist leaders accountable for their systematic crimes against our children and defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

Turkey announced that it has completely suspended trade with Israel since last Thursday.

In the early afternoon of May 4th the Houthis also spoke, this time the Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree: “The Yemeni armed forces are following the developments of the battle in the Gaza Strip, including the continuation of the aggression Israeli and American forces and serious preparations to carry out an aggressive military operation against the Rafah area.” And again he said: “We are following the offer presented to the resistance, in which Israel wants to extract the prisoner card without a permanent ceasefire.”

In response to what Israel is carrying out and the lack of ceasefire, the spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces said: “In implementation of the directives of Commander Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Yemeni armed forces announce the start of implementation of the fourth escalation phase. We will target all ships that violate our decision to ban navigation of all ships bound for Israel’s ports from the Mediterranean Sea in any area within our reach. Implementation will begin from the moment this statement is announced.” And he further states: “If the Israeli enemy intends to launch an aggressive military operation against Rafah, the Yemeni armed forces will impose global sanctions on all ships of companies related to refueling and entry into Israeli ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies to transit in the area of operations of the armed forces, regardless of their destination”.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Almighty God, therefore with the support and support of the great Yemeni people and all free people of the nation, will not hesitate to prepare and prepare for larger and stronger stages of escalation until until the aggression ceases and the siege of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance also made an announcement claiming an attack on three vital Israeli targets: attack on Tel Aviv and Beersheba, which are located 71 km southwest of Jerusalem, the resistance’s objective to show the effectiveness and scope of the its missiles (two May). These are Al-Arqab missiles. With the same type of missiles they claim to have hit a target in the Dead Sea on May 3rd.

And now a look at the Israel front – Hamas updates me at 4.30pm on May 4th.

Hezbollah-Israel clashes continue in southern Lebanon and northern Israel. The Al-Qassam Brigades bombed military sites near Kibbutz “Nirim” with a missile barrage. In response, the Israeli army bombed the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, sirens have been sounding in northern Israel throughout the morning. Following sirens sounding in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that had infiltrated the area from Lebanon. Minor damage was caused in the village of Julis due to fragments from the intercept. Sirens sounded in Tziv’on, northern Israel IAF fighter planes hit a Hezbollah military facility in the Markaba area of southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the Aalma El Chaeb area.

During the night the IDF hit two Hezbollah military facilities in the Ayta ash Shab area, in southern Lebanon. On May 3, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil, Kafr Kila, in southern Lebanon, were hit. Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance hit the “Sarawat” point in front of the city of “Yaroun” with missiles against an Israeli military gathering.

Israeli air attacks also north of Gaza: house of the “Abu Jalhoum” family bombed near the Tawbah Mosque, north of Jabalia camp, Al-Shati camp bombed, west of Gaza City. An Israeli raid targeted a house in the Al-Fakhoura area, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claim attack against the command and control centers along the supply line towards the “Netzarim” axis with a barrage of mortar fire.

Raids were also recorded in Rafah, bombings against the homes of the Sheikh Al-Eid family, three wounded arriving at the Kuwaiti hospital.

Israeli forces attack Jabal Al-Arma in Beita, south of Nablus, after settlers withdrew from the site.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/