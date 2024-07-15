ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis terror of the seas. Riyadh closes Ansar Allah’s banks

According to what we understand from the media, there is an ongoing all-American confrontation over the failure of operations in Yemen against the Houthis. “On July 10, Yemen expanded the circle of American disputes,” was the headline of an online account, apparently the vice president of the US Senate intelligence committee, Marco Rubio, launched an unprecedented attack against the president of the United States Joe Biden.

Rubio reported that US strikes on Yemen had not achieved their objectives, explaining that they had all targeted empty warehouses. Rubio tried to blame US President Biden. Rubio’s statements came on the eve of the start of a broad media debate in America about the reasons for the American failure in the battle in Yemen. Battle undertaken to unblock the sea route blocked by the Houthis with attacks against anti-Israeli ships. Most experts attribute the issue to an intelligence failure.

In January this year, the United States began a massive aggression against Yemen, which included most of Yemen’s governorates. According to social networks, however, the intelligence data on Houthi sites had not been updated. The leader of Ansar Allah himself, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has reported on several occasions that the Anglo-American bombings have continued to attack the same sites that were attacked during the conflict with the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, only that these sites are abandoned by years.

Not even the disruptive action that the Aden government should have taken against the Houthis who demonstrated their “military” superiority in the management of electronic warfare despite the fact that Aden received support from the British did not work.

Alarm signals are also starting to arrive from the United Kingdom, there is in fact concern about Sanaa’s recent operations: “the largest so far”. British media have expressed concern about recent operations carried out by Sanaa in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden and confirmed that they represent a widening of the scope of the attacks. Also worrying is the growing use by the Houthis of booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea.

The attacks are also destined to increase with the fifth phase of escalation promised by Abdul Malik al-Houthi given that the war in Gaza has not stopped. Phase that will be carried out with the support of the Iraqi Islamic resistance.

Saudi Arabia in an attempt to curb Ansar Allah has launched a new escalation against the commercial sector in the areas controlled by the government of Sana’a. He instructed the governor of the Central Bank in Aden to cancel the licenses of six banks that had previously stopped dealing with them because they refused to move their centers from Sanaa to Aden.

According to a document released by activists, the governor of the Bank of Aden asked the company of the “SWIFT” system to withdraw the system from the six banks within a week, to prevent them from making bank transfers.

The step represents a new escalation that will be responded to, especially since the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned Saudi Arabia that any attack on the economy and citizens’ livelihoods will be met with similar violence. He talked about establishing a new equation: “banks for banks, Riyadh airport for Sana’a airport and ports for ports”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

