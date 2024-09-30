ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: naval blockade and ground forces to stop Israel

Among the militias loyal to the Axis of resistance stunned by the attack of the pagers, the Axis is being recomposed. Having to do without Hezbollah’s expert fighters.

For those who have not followed the Houthis for 11 months now, they have done nothing but graduate military personnel, without weapons, without money but many fighters. It seems that 40,000 of these have managed to reach the Golan Heights and are ready to fight with Hezbollah against Israel.

Not only that, the Houthis in recent days have declared the United Arab Emirates hostile, considered friends of Israel and therefore in the crosshairs of Ansar Allah’s attacks.

The Houthis, however, continue with their work of maritime blockade. And they have temporarily deprived a strike group of an aircraft carrier of the American Navy of fuel. On September 23, the US military tanker USNS Big Horn ran aground and took on water. The ship was damaged after being hit by an anti-ship missile. The incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea. The Big Horn was later towed to port.

This is the only large US Navy refueling tanker in the Middle East, which supplies the strike group of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. “Now the Americans will have to wait for a similar ship or look for civilian tankers with trained crews. In addition, commercial tankers are significantly slower than military tankers, making the aircraft carrier more vulnerable.

The USNS Big Horn is the tenth of eighteen Henry J. Kaiser-class bunker tankers. They were built for the US Navy in 1984-1995. To replace this series, the Americans have been building new John Lewis-type tankers since 2018, a total of 20 units are planned. US analysts note a serious shortage of both tankers and specialized crews.

The Houthis claimed another attack on American ships on September 27, three to be exact, according to the United States, while confirming the attack by Ansarullah with numerous missiles and drones against the US naval flotilla as it passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, it reported that no ships were damaged.

