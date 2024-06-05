ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis launch Palestine missile against Eilat. Northern Israel in flames due to Hezbollah attacks: Israeli escalation ready

The United States has prepared a draft resolution at the UN Security Council in support of President Biden’s plan for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The news was reported by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, according to whom US officials have already released a new draft resolution. She said many leaders and governments welcomed the plan.

Late last week, Biden unveiled a new plan to stop the military conflict, which he said was supported by Israel during international mediation talks. The deal calls for a “total ceasefire,” a at least six-week withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The White House said in a statement that Biden confirmed in a phone call to the emir of Qatar that Israel is ready to move forward under the terms proposed in the Hamas deal. Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress is scheduled for June 13th.

Netanyahu announced his willingness to suspend fighting in Gaza for 42 days to free the hostages, but ruled out stopping the war until all objectives are achieved, Kan radio reported. Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “The fires in northern Israel are evidence of bankruptcy and continued containment, and it is time for Lebanon to burn.”

The Association of Families of Israeli Prisoners has demanded that the Netanyahu government must send a delegation immediately to complete negotiations and return all prisoners from Gaza. In the meantime we learn that the bodies of four other abductees, who died in Gaza, will be returned to their families; An investigation into the causes of death has been opened. On the night of June 3, the settlers demonstrate in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem to ask for an exchange of prisoners, an agreement must be reached with the resistance.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, several senior officers of the Army General Authority attacked the Chief of Staff over the faltering operations in Gaza.

Hamas Political Bureau Member Hossam Badran in a statement said: “We have not received any new documents for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the proposal presented to us by the mediators on May 6 and approved by Hamas and the factions of the resistance is the approved position.” “US President Joe Biden’s speech on negotiations to end the war in Gaza indicates that Israel and its main supporters are in a state of confusion because they are betting on the defeat of our people and the defeat of their resistance, and this is not happened.” He further adds: “Biden’s statement recognizes, one way or another, that the Occupation is unable to achieve any of the political and military objectives announced in recent months.” “The United States has the tools and the capacity to put pressure on Netanyahu and his extremist government to stop the war because they are the ones who are abstaining from reaching any agreement.”

“Netanyahu is the only party that has hindered the reaching of any agreement and wants the war to continue for personal and partisan reasons, and ignores the regional and international position that is almost unanimous to stop it. Netanyahu’s statements contain a sort of response to Biden’s speech that he does not want to move towards any practical agreement. The fundamental guarantee for the implementation of any agreement is our strength on the ground as a people and resistance,” he later said.

“We will not allow Israel to have any role in the organization of our internal affairs, whether it is the situation inside Gaza or the management of crossings in general, particularly the Rafah crossing. The occupation must withdraw from the Rafah crossing, and this is a matter of Palestinian agreement. The previous management of the crossing must return. As for the management of the Palestinian situation, this is an internal issue that we Palestinians handle without any regional agreement or international pressure.” “The movement will not leave the political scene and the Israelis and Americans are dreaming,” he added.

Northern Israel, Kiryat Shmona due to Hezbollah incendiary missiles is on fire, the IDF in a statement said: “In the last few hours, the IDF has conducted a situational assessment with the Israeli fire and rescue services to assign additional means, forces and firefighting capabilities in order to extinguish the fires in northern Israel. A fire battalion from the IDF Home Front Command is currently operating at the scene and is assisting fire and rescue forces. The forces have taken control of the fire sites and, at this stage, no human lives are at risk. Six firefighters were poisoned by smoke fumes. Israeli media reports that a “decision has been made” regarding the northern front, an Israeli escalation and possibly an invasion may be imminent.

Meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Hezbollah number one, Hassan Nasrallah. Bagheri Kani said: “What Biden has proposed as an initiative to end the war in Gaza is to link it to the path of normalization between Israel and Islamic countries. Do you think this offer will be effective? The resistance has repeatedly announced that in the event of a ceasefire, a war of extermination and an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip, it is ready to move forward on the political path. If Israel and its Western backers, especially America, have the ability to do something, they must use it to prevent countries from severing their current relations with Israel.”

“After 8 months of war in Gaza, we find that America, Israel’s greatest supporter with the most modern weapons, is proposing a plan to end the war! Israel has been involved in the Gaza quagmire for 8 months and is looking for a way out of this quagmire, and cannot think of causing any harm to Lebanon and its courageous resistance.”

The Sultanate of Oman welcomes Biden’s initiative and hopes it will lead to a halt to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the Houthi military wing in Yemen has claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile at Eilat on June 3 using a new ballistic missile, used for the first time, which they christened ‘Palestine’. While it is learned that the Greek Navy rotates its frigate in the Red Sea after being deployed for 3 months as part of the European Union naval mission “ASPIDES” to protect ships in the Red Sea. The Greek frigate “Hydra” is scheduled to pass through the Suez Canal on Monday.

The Greek Director of Maritime Navigation for the Eastern Mediterranean said: “Crossing the Red Sea has become very risky and the Yemenis are efficient and at the forefront.” Former commander of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told CBS: “The Houthis have managed to control the Red Sea and global maritime traffic, effectively closing the sea.”

And now I use a look at the aggravation between Israel and Hamas updated at 6.30pm on June 4th.

Israeli media reports that there is a very large rift between leaders, officials and heads of Israeli settlements in the north, and that fires continue to burn in several areas of the north due to Hezbollah missiles, Kiryat Shmona at the heart of the destruction. Clashes between Hebollah and Israel on the northern border intensify. Hezbollah Safed attacks recorded. It appears that Hezbollah has found a weak point in Israel’s defenses in the north. Statements from the Israeli side on the matter are awaited. Fires also on the road to Metula in the Upper Galilee.

Israeli planes struck the city of Naqoura, south of Lebanon at various times during the night of June 3. A state of emergency has been declared in northern Israel due to fires caused by Hezbollah attacks.

Israeli bombardment with artillery and incendiary shells near the city of Kafr Hamam, in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah responded with artillery shells to a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the “Shatula” forest.

During the early hours of May 4, Israeli planes raided the city of Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has claimed drone attack on the 810th “Hermon” Brigade in the “Maale Golani” barracks in the Syrian side of the Golan.

Clashes during the night in the West Bank left 10 Palestinians injured, at least one dead, almost all of which occurred in the Badoud neighborhood inside the Balata camp in Nablus. The Al-Quds Brigades – and the Nablus Brigade claimed responsibility for: “violent armed clashes with Israeli forces in the Balata camp and around the camp”.

Israeli forces storm several West Bank cities and towns before withdrawing.

Militias close to Hamas report Israel deliberately targeting infrastructure and water wells in northern Gaza.

Palestinian sources: report airstrikes on the Al-Maghari residential tower in the Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip and on areas east of Deir al-Balah. There were several injuries.

Clashes between IDF and Hamas men in southern Gaza, in Rafah and in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza city.

Israeli artillery shelling hit the southern and eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The Mujahideen Brigades claimed responsibility for an attack against an Israeli helicopter in the airspace of the city of Rafah with a SAM 7 missile. And again the Al-Aqsa Brigades together with the Al-Quds Brigades bombarded a position of soldiers and vehicles with heavy mortar rounds enemies in the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

