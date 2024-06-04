ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: Eisenhower hit now off Jeddah: technicians on board. Hamas and Israel discuss with mediators. Next escalation in Lebanon

The UN Secretary-General and Israel admit there is no evidence of the October 7 rape after reviewing all 5,000 photographs and 50 hours of video and audio recordings from that day.

Joe Biden’s long statement on May 31 is still newsworthy, in which among other things he said: “After intense diplomatic action, Israel has now put forward a new proposal: a roadmap towards a lasting ceasefire and the release of all the hostages. This proposal was forwarded by Qatar to Hamas.

“The proposal consists of three phases. The first phase will last six weeks and will include a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all populated areas of Gaza and the release of the elderly, wounded and women hostages in exchange for the release of Hamas prisoners.”

“The second phase is the definitive cessation of hostilities. The United States, Egypt and Qatar will ensure that negotiations are maintained. Phase Three: The large-scale reconstruction phase of Gaza will begin and all hostages will be released.”

Right-wing Israeli media first accused Biden of “anti-Semitism” for delivering his speech on the eve of Shabbat (a day of rest) for Jews, meaning Netanyahu and his allies will not be able to respond to Biden’s speech for another 24 years. What followed were some conflicting statements.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a statement on the peace proposal: “Netanyahu is determined not to end the war until all its objectives have been achieved.” Then it went so far as to declare: “that Israel accepts the agreement of peace despite previous signals to the contrary.”

According to The Hill, the leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives have formally invited Netanyahu to address Congress. According to the publication, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent Netanyahu a formal letter of invitation signed by him and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

A political official of the Israeli government referred to the outline of the negotiating agreement presented by US President Biden in his speech and stressed that the conditions set by Israel for ending the war have not changed. The source also said that, under the agreement, Israel reserves the right to resume hostilities if Hamas violates its obligations under the agreement.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant responded to Biden’s proposal: “In any process aimed at ending the war, we do not recognize the Hamas government. We are promoting an alternative government to Hamas, in which we will isolate areas, eliminate Hamas members and involve other forces that will create a different government.”

On June 3, it became known that during a conversation between Israeli Defense Minister Gallant and Secretary of State Blinken, Gallant said that any agreement in the Gaza Strip must include the elimination of Hamas as a government and military structure.

On June 2, Kann Media reports that the Israeli government refuses to accept the US-brokered peace proposal for Gaza.

Also starting from the 2nd of June, rumors have been circulating in the pro-Israeli social sphere, according to which Israel could declare war on Hezbollah at any time.

Hamas has announced that it will consider this latest proposal. American President Joe Biden says he is positive about the ceasefire, source Reuters. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated on June 3 that Hamas says that the ceasefire proposal presented by Biden is positive, now we wait for Israel. Egypt has ended up in the sights of the press in recent hours due to a scandal: “The German embassy is the base of the Mossad”.

According to reports in Arab media, the German embassy used its intelligence resources to collaborate with the Israeli Mossad. More than 200 German citizens/Palestinian employees of German institutions in Gaza were screened for potential links to Hamas. They are all humanitarian workers in various organizations. German intelligence also closely scrutinized Palestinian visa applications and accused applicants of “anti-Semitism.”

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei reiterated once again that: “Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood operation is a serious blow to Israel from which it will not recover.”

American intelligence officials categorically deny the claim Houthis say they managed to damage the Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

According to the Iranians, General Wajihollah Moradi, assistant to the late Qassem Soleimani, died due to health problems. But other sources report that he may have been killed in Yemen during recent Anglo-American attacks.

The British Maritime Trade Center has reported a new Houthi attack in the Red Sea, near the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

On June 3, Houti sources report that the “Eisenhower” “escapes again into the northern Red Sea”. According to their sources: “Satellite images have revealed that the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower has changed position again, moving away from Yemeni waters in the Red Sea, after being subjected to two attacks by Sanaa forces. Satellite images showed the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) moving away from the US coalition’s area of ​​operations in the Red Sea.

And we read again: ““Eisenhower” appeared 400 kilometers north of Jeddah, 24 hours after being stationed in front of Jeddah, following a widespread attack with missiles and drones. Observers suggested that the carrier’s departure was likely the result of the carrier being damaged by being targeted by a series of missiles and drones.”

“After towing her to a Saudi port, a team of American experts arrived to perform urgent maintenance on the “Eisenhower”. “On Monday the United States launched an urgent maintenance operation for the aircraft carrier “Eisenhower” stationed in the Red Sea.”

According to the Houthis: “American sources confirmed the arrival on board the Eisenhower of a team of experts from the Al Udeid base in Qatar, noting that the technical team was transported by an American military transport plane. Rumors of the arrival of a technical team on board the aircraft carrier come as the US warship docks on the coast of Medina, which is the first time the aircraft carrier has been transported to a foreign port. American social media platforms believe the ship’s anchoring off the coast of Saudi Arabia, about 1,100 nautical miles away, indicates it has a problem.”

“Over the past two days, American forces have begun the process of withdrawing the American aircraft carrier from the southern Red Sea to the far north. Shipping websites showed that her towing process occurred very slowly, as she was transported off the coast of Jeddah and then moved further towards Medina. The Yemeni military announced that it had targeted the American aircraft carrier for the second time in 24 hours, while the American forces were reluctant to confess, although they confirmed that the battleships accompanying the Eisenhower had been subjected to missile attacks, in particularly the USS Greifley”.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 5.00pm on June 3rd.

According to British military expert Howard Weldon on CNN: “There is bad news from the Red Sea and it seems that the Houthis have done something.” Al Masirah Correspondent claimed that in Syria there had been Israeli bombings in the town of Hayyan, north of the Syrian city of Aleppo. The attack was confirmed on June 3 by the Syrian Ministry of Defense: “the Israeli enemy launched an air attack and targeted some sites near Aleppo. Israeli aggression has caused numerous martyrs and some material losses.”

Southern Lebanon and Northern Israel. According to the Israeli Alma Research Center, which specializes in northern Israel in the last 24 hours, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for ten attacks against Israel using high-trajectory fire (including Grad rockets) and anti-tank missiles.

Additionally, there were two incidents of UAV infiltration into Israeli territory in the Western Galilee and the city of Nahariya, for which no responsibility was claimed. In one such event, the IDF failed to intercept the UAV, which exploded in a public park causing fires.

On June 3, Hezbollah fired dozens of Grad rockets toward the city of Katzrin, causing fires around the city. Hezbollah said the attack targeted a military base and was a response to the IDF attack in the Beqaa the day before.

On June 2, Hezbollah fired dozens of Grad rockets towards the city of Kiryat Shmona, hitting inside an industrial area of ​​the city, wounding two civilians and causing serious damage. Also on June 2, Hezbollah carried out two attacks against the community of Metula using high-trajectory fire, Attacks also recorded on June 3rd.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for launching a UAV towards a vital target in Haifa. There are no further clues to the attack. Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including weapons warehouses, compounds and infrastructure around Meiss El Jabal, Houla, Ayta ash Shab, Tayr Harfa, Naqoura, Maroun El Ras and Khiam. Additionally, IDF soldiers fired artillery to remove a threat around Rachaya Al Foukhar.

From Lebanon there were reports of IDF attacks in the Maison area of ​​the Beqaa.

According to Hezbollah sources, IDF attacks in southern Lebanon injured 17 people, some of them seriously. Hezbollah leader hit with targeted attack by Israel between Tire and Al-Zahrani. A separate drone attack was reported in Aita al-Shaab

Hezbollah sources reported at least 6 Israeli air strikes in the village of Haneen, Al-Jabbour area and in the Al-Aroush mining camp in Aramta (Al-Rayhan mountain).

Hamas sources speak of fires that broke out in the area following the bombing of the Israeli city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights.

On the night of June 3, Palestinian sources report an Israeli attack on Nablus, from the eastern region, accompanied by a military bulldozer.

Palestinian sources report clashes of limbs and injuries in an Israeli attack that targeted a home of the “Abu Khater” family in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Finally, at the end of the information gathering, we learn that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, in collaboration with the Al-Quds Brigades, bombed a position of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the “Netzarim” axis, south of the city of Gaza, with a barrage of large-caliber mortar shells.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

