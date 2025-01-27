ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis are terrorists again, and they conquer Al-Jabara from the Saudi pro-Hitlers. They are also ready to fight Israel and its allies

The White House labeled the Ansar Allah movement a terrorist organization on January 23, citing the Houthis’ activities as threats to global trade, American security, regional allies in West Asia and as factors contributing to global inflation.

Trump’s decision was based on a proposal from US Republican senators titled “Dismantle Iran’s Proxy Act,” which calls for a new strategy to deal with Yemen, including measures to reduce Yemen’s capabilities in the Red Sea and cut off humanitarian aid.

The Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) welcomes the US decision by President Trump to redesignate the Houthi militia in Yemen as a terrorist organization as “an important step to address the threat to regional and international security.”

All this while Yemen releases the crew of the Israeli ship at the request of Hamas. Nasr al-Din Amer, head of the Yemeni Media Council in a statement said: “The crew of the ship “Galaxy Leader”, detained by Yemeni forces for more than a year and two months is released. The prisoners were released on the order of Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen. This decision was made in the framework of cooperation with our brothers in the Hamas movement. From the beginning, Yemen has entrusted the fate of the crew of this ship to Hamas.”

In response to the US decision, Hussein Al-Ezzi, a member of the movement’s political bureau, said in a post on X: “If the Americans and their partners imagine that it is possible to continuously restrict Sana’a and then we will remain silent and accept their sanctions for fear of confrontation – as the regime of Saddam, Gaddafi, etc. did – then they are very delusional.” He added: “Your hostile policies could succeed with the entire world except for one part called (Yemen), and I advise to exclude it completely and lean towards peace.”

In the silence of the international press, Yemen begins the counting of those who are ready to fight the enemy, be it Israeli, Saudi, Emirati or any other ally of the Israelis.

The Bakil tribe in Amran Governorate announced this week “that it is preparing to face any escalation by the American-Israeli-British enemy and its henchmen against the Yemeni people, and congratulated the Palestinian people and all factions of the resistance on the victory over the Israeli enemy.” The decision was made in an armed tribal meeting of the tribes of the Maghrib district in the Hajjah Governorate, in which a general alert was declared and the readiness to face any aggression against Yemen was confirmed.

On January 23, Yemeni sources reported that after several hours of fighting, the Houthis captured the city of Al-Jabara from the Saudi-backed coalition forces in the direction of Ad-Dali in Yemen. This is the first major change in this section of the front line in years.

Clashes have also opened with al Qaeda in the al Bayda region. It seems a new scenario is opening up.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

