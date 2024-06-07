ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthi: they reiterate that they hit Eisenhower twice. IDF will end operations in Rafah at the end of the month. Ready for the Northern Front

On the morning of June 6, the Spanish Foreign Minister announced: “We will join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.”

Tension remains very high on Israel’s northern border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the situation in the north “will not continue” after Hezbollah’s attack on Hurfeish. He also added that the time has come to act to protect the Israelis in the north, and when the time comes, they will do it even if alone, without anyone’s support Hezbollah clarified that the attack was not carried out in the Druze settlements but in the Israeli ones which are found about a kilometer and a half from Hurfeish in Elkush.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Prime Minister Netanyahu to “start a war with Hezbollah, subdue and destroy it and move the security barrier from the Galilee to southern Lebanon.” Haaretz wrote: “Israel and its army will not they are ready for a real war in Lebanon; This war could lead to widespread destruction in the Galilee, as well as missile and drone attacks on Haifa and central Israel.”

In an editorial in Haaretz we read: “I am not the chief of staff of the army, but a simple retired officer and journalist, but I ask Israelis not to believe the empty words of the Israeli Defense Minister regarding preparations for war in Lebanon, it’s as if he lives inside a movie. We have come to a point where we have to make a decision; Stop the war in the South and North, bring the prisoners home, avoid unnecessary losses of soldiers and save what remains.”

To deny Haaretz’s words, the head of the IDF’s northern command, General Ori Gordin, speaking at a ceremony celebrating 18 years since the second Lebanon war, said: “Hezbollah has suffered heavy blows. Around 420 terrorists and other officials have been eliminated. The terrorist infrastructures built over the years have been destroyed and have been attacked every day for eight months, with the awareness that this time too, like 18 years ago, we have no choice but to continue fighting, together. , until the mission is completed,” he says.

Regarding the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to the American media, the Biden administration is working to exert strong pressure on Hamas, but obviously it has more chances to influence Netanyahu and wants to ensure that he does not give in to the coalition’s internal demands to abandon the ceasefire agreement and hostages.

While from the pro-Russian social sphere we learn of a Russian-Syrian “message” sent to Israel: “On 5 June evening the Russian army announced that it had started joint military exercises with the Syrian army to develop “practical aspects aimed at guaranteeing the protection of the territorial integrity of Syria”. The exercises take place “in the air, in multiple directions on the ground and in the Mediterranean”

The pro-Russian social sphere also makes it known that in the city of Port Sudan, a Russian military port on the Red Sea should be built in the near future. The tour of Africa by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also used for this purpose.

On military matters, the Israeli media writes: “Hezbollah has released a video showing the destruction of an air defense bomber, and this is an unusual and dangerous incident. It is clear that the Iron Dome is no longer useful to us in dealing with Hezbollah’s missiles. It is estimated that the destruction of the Iron Dome platforms by Hezbollah will cause heavy and unbearable losses.”

A Houthi military spokesman says they attacked two civilian ships in the Red Sea and another ship in the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, documentation of the Palestinian missile launch towards the city of Eilat was published this week.

The leader of Ansar Allah, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, spoke on June 6: “Our operations this week targeted 8 ships linked to and belonging to the Americans, and others violated the ban on entry into the ports of Israel”.

He continued: “One of the biggest and most important operations this week was the attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower twice in the northern Red Sea in the space of 24 hours. The American aircraft carrier Eisenhower was targeted by 7 cruise missiles and 4 drones. After being targeted twice, the aircraft carrier “Eisenhower” retreated towards the north of the Red Sea for fear of being targeted again by our armed forces.”

Al Houthi explains: “The Eisenhower was 400 km from the Yemeni coastal border during the attack, and then moved about 880 km northwest of Jeddah. The attack operation on the Eisenhower aircraft carrier was successful and air traffic on it was interrupted for two days after the attack.” After saying that when American warships flee it means that they have been hit, Ansar Allah’s number one declared: “The American aircraft carrier Eisenhower will remain a target of our armed forces whenever the opportunity arises. The facts will become clear, no matter how much the Americans try to deny the attack operations, and the next attacks will be more effective.”

“Our operations during the month of Dhu al-Qi’dah amount to 38 operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, in the Indian Ocean, up to the Mediterranean Sea and towards southern Israel. Support operations during the month of Dhul-Qi’dah were carried out with 91 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.”

Today (yesterday ed) is the fifth month since the beginning of the American and British aggression against our country in support of the Israeli enemy. During this week, 17 naval raids and bombings of the American-British aggression against our country occurred, during which 15 servicemen were killed and 43 wounded. American and British air and naval bombings of our country have so far reached 487, during which 55 people have been killed and 78 others injured.

And now the integrated coordination between the Yemeni armed forces and the Islamic resistance in Iraq is of concern. A joint statement reads: “The Yemeni armed forces carried out two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, the first targeting two ships carrying military equipment in the port of Haifa. The second operation targeted a vessel that violated the decision to ban entry to the port of Haifa, Israel.” According to the press releases, drones were used.

At the end of the data collection, we learned from the Yemeni media that an American missile targeted the coast of Al-Lahiyah in the governorate of Hodeidah.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4.00pm on June 6th.

Israeli sources report that stray Hezbollah munitions hit an IDF base in Hurfeish. According to some reports, more than 10 people were injured, including at least three seriously injured. The IDF confirms the attack in Hurfeish, saying that several “projectiles” fired from Lebanon hit the area. The IDF is investigating why sirens were not sounded during the attack. Initial estimates indicate that at least one explosive-laden drone fell in the area, injuring 11 people, one of them seriously.

Israel reacted heavily to Hezbollah’s attack and bombed: Kuneen; Sidqeen; Odaiseh, the Jilo Valley, Adhseet. The attack in Odaiseh targeted the telecommunications tower of a local mobile phone company, Alfa

Renewed clashes also occurred in the West Bank in the Jenin camp. Israeli planes opened fire on young men on Mahyoub Street in Jenin. The Jenin Brigade and the Saraya Al-Quds report heavy clashes with Israeli forces in the vicinity of the Jenin camp. According to the red half moon, 5 people were injured. In the afternoon clashes in the Jabriyat area resulted in deaths and injuries on both sides.

Settlers set fire to hundreds of dunams of olive trees and wheat crops in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus. The Israeli army continued to demolish the entrance to the city of Qalqilya since the morning of June 6.

The al-Qassam are engaged in clashes with the Israeli forces penetrating east of the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip: two “Merkvah” tanks were targeted with two “Al-Yassin 105” projectiles at east of the city of Deir al-Balah. Artillery bombardments were recorded near Bureij Park, full of tents for displaced people in the center of the Gaza Strip. Two dead from artillery shells at Al-Maghazi camp

In southern Gaza, the IDF estimates that the Rafah operation will conclude by the end of the month. On June 6th, an infiltration of the Islamic resistance was recorded behind the lines east of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom crossing. According to Israeli sources: “The mission was to clash inside one of the Israeli bases in Gaza, but they clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers inside the area.” Qassam reports of a booby-trapped ambush in a tunnel targeting Israeli forces near Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sirens sound in Yatid and Haulit, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where the infiltration took placeQassam ion. According to Israeli radio, the infiltration into the Gaza Strip began at four in the morning between Kerem Shalom and Hawalliyet, and a force of Bedouin soldiers was sent to that area and engaged in a clash with Palestinian fighters.

The IDF said in a statement that: “IDF troops continue targeted operations based on intelligence in the Rafah area. Troops have identified several terrorist tunnel shafts in the area and continue to work to dismantle them. During a targeted raid on a military facility in the area, troops recovered large quantities of weapons, including firearms, grenades, explosives, vests and additional military equipment.”

