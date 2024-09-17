ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthi missile failure under investigation on September 15. Israel fears Houthi attack through tunnels

Israeli Air Force planes dropped leaflets over the Wazani area in southern Lebanon, which read: “Hezbollah is firing from your area. You have until 4:00 PM to evacuate to the Al-Khayyam area in the north.” According to social media, Israel is preparing a large-scale operation.

Israel Army Radio reports: “The commander of the IDF’s northern brigade says his forces are ready to storm and form a security strip/belt on the Lebanese side of the border.”

Netanyahu says Yemen’s Houthis will pay a “heavy price” for attacking central Israel, the Houthis on the weekend showed off the downing of an MQ-9 Reaper and launched a missile toward Tel Aviv that was not intercepted by the Arrows. According to Houthi sources, it was a hypersonic missile. The missile launched from Yemen in the Tel Aviv area traveled more than 2,000 kilometers and passed under the eyes of two American destroyers and a French frigate operating in the Red Sea.

IDF sources admit that the Arrow 3 interceptor missile may have missed the ballistic missile, and only the Arrow 2 was able to shoot it down on the second attempt, so the shrapnel was found in about four areas of Israel, including near Modiin, Gezer and Rehovot. According to the IDF, it was a Surface-to-Surface missile: “IDF: Following the sirens sounded earlier in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing central Israel from the east and falling in an open area. No casualties were reported.” “During the incident, several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome air defense systems, and their results are being reviewed. Sirens were activated in accordance with protocol. The entire incident is being reviewed.”

Also on September 15, the Houthi Spokesman stated: “We launched a hypersonic ballistic missile against a military target in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area. The rocket flew 2,040 km and managed to reach the target in 11.5 minutes.”

Israeli media are confident that Houthi forces may be preparing to invade Israel through underground tunnels. This information appeared shortly after the Yemeni army released video footage of its special units located in underground tunnels and announced full readiness for a possible ground clash with Israel. This, again according to Israeli media, “indicates a possible expansion of the conflict and threats posed by Yemeni groups against Israel,” according to Khayalpress.

An EU naval task force is attempting to carry out a rescue operation on the oil tanker Sounion that has been on fire since August 23 after a Houthi attack. The ship is full of fuel from Iraq.

Hezbollah has also raised the stakes, starting on September 13, it launched an attack with stray ammunition against the Israeli army bases in Berea and Philon in the north of the country. It is learned from social media that Hezbollah has begun to actively use FPV drones to destroy Israeli border infrastructure.

The Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami reiterated that: “The response to Israel will definitely come at the right time.”

And now a look at the escalation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah at 16:00.

Starting on September 14, the IDF has attacked Hezbollah ammunition depots in Bekaa and Baalbek in Yokom and southern Lebanon. From a statement by an IDF spokesperson: “It is understood that on September 14 alone, 40 launches were recorded from Lebanon.”

On September 15 Some time ago, the IDF carried out an airstrike on Beit Hanon in the northern Gaza Strip. Also on September 15, the IAF struck approximately 20 Hezbollah launchers and military infrastructure sites in the Jarmaq area of ​​southern Lebanon that posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians. On September 16, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Houla area of ​​southern Lebanon. Hezbollah sources for September 16 report attacks in: Hula, Blida, Teir Harfa, Kafarshouba. One dead and two wounded reported in Hula, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Israeli shelling reported in Kafarshouba, Shebaa, kfarkila, Haneen, Aita al-Shaaab, Sheheen.

Hezbollah claims about 50 rockets fired in Northern Israel on September 15 alone sirens sounded in Avivim and Yir’on, Metula, She’ar Yashuv and Snir. On September 16 following sirens sounding at 2:19 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, several projectiles were identified crossing Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. On September 16 Hezbollah attacked Majdal Shams and Matat. They also claimed a drone strike on the Golan Division Military Assembly Battalion headquarters in Yarden Barracks.

The morning shelling of the Northern Golan, led the Majdal Shams Regional Council to cancel classes for the next two days in schools and switch to online learning. “Our reality, of constant security tensions, requires us not to endanger the lives of children and the lives of school staff.” In the Majdal Shams Council, they actually express a lack of confidence in the instructions of the Northern Command and the Home Front Command, and do not trust the decision to open classes as usual.

On September 15, a stabbing occurred in Jerusalem, at the entrance to the Old City through Damascus Gate. At least one person was injured. The attacker was neutralized. An Israeli Border Police officer was slightly injured, the police said. According to the police, the attacker hit the officer with a sharp object and then attempted to flee into the Old City. Other Border Police officers then shot and killed the attacker.

Also on September 14, IDF troops conducted operations in the Tel al-Sultan area of ​​Rafah. The troops are fighting against Hamas-affiliated men from the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, who are fortified in the area. In recent days, troops have eliminated more than 100 Hamas affiliates, located and destroyed launchers, weapons caches and terrorist infrastructure.

Also with the IDF and ISA, the IAF “conducted an attack on Hamas groups operating inside a Hamas command and control center embedded in a compound that formerly served as the Shuhada’ al-Zaytun school in Gaza City. The school compound was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the IDF statement said.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

