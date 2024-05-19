ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah’s balloon attack shows that strategic planning against Israel began in 2021

As of November 3, 2021, Hezbollah-affiliated channels were closely watching a new weapon presented by Israel. A channel specializing in news to and from Lebanon read: “Israeli media: Israel is ready to launch an air surveillance and intelligence balloon in the north designed to detect incoming missile threat. The emphasis is on Lebanon and Syria.”

Also in November 2021 but on the 5th, the coordinates of the base hosting the balloon were given online via Hezbollah channels. The reference post reads: “Israel: the hot air balloon is located at: lat=32.7751299824497 lng=35.42322588044044”.

Also in the same social sphere it was explained that “It is a hot air balloon, nicknamed “Sky Dew”, with radar and monitoring together with early warning measures to be integrated with the Israeli anti-missile air defense such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow. It was developed, funded and led by the US Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency.”

The balloon then carried out its investigative role, the last time, they write in the social sphere close to Hezbollah, “it was spotted in February”.

And in fact in the verticalization of the same network our AI detects the following post dated February 29th at 10.46am: “The Israeli army has deployed its early warning balloon in front of the Shebaa farms in southern Lebanon”.

The same social sphere that announces May 16th at 5.49pm. “The strategic and unique radar balloon that was attacked and destroyed (hopefully beyond recovery) was a long-awaited strategic project by the Israeli army.”

An earlier post from 4.20pm stated. “The attack on the Baalbek headquarters in Lebanon was a retaliation for Hezbollah’s audacious and successful attack on the Israeli army’s spy balloon, approximately 50 km from the Lebanese border. These balloons are worth tens of millions and Israel only has two of them. It’s not like the small camera shot down at the Lebanese border. This is a strategic objective. The Israeli military has not yet acknowledged the damage, saying it is evaluating. Two drones were launched against the base. One had an impact.”

Hezbollah has therefore been studying Israel’s strategic infrastructure since at least 2021. The moment in which the attack that took place on 7 October 2023 was most likely planned. And Sayyed Nasrallah’s statement released in April 2024 suggests this: “Don’t worry, do not hesitate. Our main weapons have not yet been used. Our main forces have not yet been used […] For your information, we have not even instructed our forces to remain at the front [until the end of the war]. They work for a while, go to rest at home, then a replacement arrives and so on […] Despite these conditions, we achieved these results in northern Israel, contributing to the loss of the north […] These are our humble public weapons.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/