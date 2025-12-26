ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah reorganizes its media sector, and Lebanon’s Hamas calls on its voices to unite

Israel claims that Hezbollah is rearming, while from Lebanon, Hezbollah maintains that its only commitment is political, for Lebanon, even though they announce they will not give up their weapons, which is why Israel has repeatedly stated it will not abandon its five observation posts in Lebanon.

Something, however, has happened, at least in practice: by order of Hezbollah’s Secretary General, all of the Resistance’s media structures (including Harb Media, Al-Manar TV, Al-Nour Radio, media relations, media activities, and other related sections) have been consolidated into a single body called the “Central Media Authority.”

Responsibility for this body has been assigned to Sayyed Ibrahim al-Mousawi, who operates under the direct supervision of the Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. Previously, these sections operated separately, each under different executive departments.

However, under the leadership of the Secretary General of the Resistance, they have now all been reorganized into a centralized media mechanism to pursue a new, more coherent path in the media sector. This decision is significant and changes the Resistance’s approach and organizational structure. It thus returns to a single voice with a single goal: to distance Israel from southern Lebanon. What this media project will ultimately lead to remains to be seen.

Simultaneously, on the anniversary of its founding, Hamas reaffirms its steadfastness on the path of resistance and calls for Palestinian unity. The official statement posted by Hamas channels reads: “On the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Hamas movement, it held a central event at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Beirut, attended by a crowd of political, party, and academic figures.”

In a speech, Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, said that on the day of the movement’s founding, it was necessary to thank all those who supported and continue to support Hamas, especially the countries of the Axis of Resistance who have made precious sacrifices for the Palestinian cause, from Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen. He emphasized that the movement will maintain its unwavering commitment and obligations to the Palestinian people, as well as its allies in the Axis of Resistance, calling on all Palestinian factions and forces to unite to achieve complete victory by liberating all Palestinian territories.

The choice of Hezbollah and the words of the Hamas representative in Lebanon suggest a common strategy and a renewed agreement aimed at countering Israel. The attempt appears to be aimed at eliminating communication and intelligence gaps, including the explosion of pagers, to give rise to a new form of resistance in Lebanon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

