The White House intervenes in the reopened dispute over the Golan Heights and reiterates that: “the Golan Heights are part of Israel. Why this is important: because it is the clearest statement yet that accepts the Trump administration’s policy of recognizing Ramah as part of Israel.”

The United States backtracked on Tuesday from escalating the Lebanese dossier. This coincides with the revelation of the movement of the most powerful military systems of the Lebanese resistance. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a new statement that war with Lebanon is not inevitable, stressing that his country is intensifying contacts to reach a diplomatic solution and does not want a greater escalation in the Middle East.

The Minister also confirmed that his country has withdrawn from the plan to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon. Austin’s comments come after a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. The call was dedicated, according to Israeli media, to discussing the attack on Lebanon, while the US Secretary was informed, according to the US State Department, that his country is currently seeking an agreement along the border with Lebanon that would allow the return of residents on both sides, indicating that it does not support escalation. The Associated Press reported the news, citing US sources who said that Hezbollah had transported precision missiles to the border with Israel, ready to respond to any possible aggression.

According to the Times: “The UK is expected to delay restrictions on arms sales to Israel by several weeks, after yesterday it was reported that it was a matter of days. Foreign Secretary David Lammy is under intense pressure to completely ban all arms exports to Israel. However, according to the publication, the British government wants to ban or limit specific arms export licenses linked to certain war crimes, so the process is expected to take longer.”

In Israel, they have asked NATO to exclude Turkey due to Erdogan’s threats. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz intervened on the issue, calling on NATO to expel Turkey from the alliance after President Tayyip Erdogan threatened a possible invasion of Israel, similar to Ankara’s previous incursions into Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

CNN, quoting the Lebanese Foreign Minister: “We have received confirmation from international organizations that the expected Israeli attack will be limited. Limited means it will not hit the southern suburbs of Beirut or the airport.”

A Hezbollah source told Al Jazeera: “We take Israeli threats seriously and are preparing to deal with them. The term used by the enemy – ‘hard and limited attack’ – does not interest us, because this is aggression, no matter how large it is.”

The Hezbollah spokesman added: “The emissaries told us about their relationship with Israel to prevent harm to civilians, but we do not trust them. They asked us not to respond to the expected attack and we informed them of our refusal to do so: we will definitely respond to any Israeli attack.” “The Hezbollah leadership will decide the method and scale of the response to any aggression. We are capable of intensively attacking military targets in Haifa, the Golan and Ramat David. We do not expect a ground invasion, even a limited one in Lebanon, but we are on full alert.”

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman has been spotted in the Gaza Strip in the ranks of the IDF.

And now a look at the escalation between Israel – Hezbollah – Hamas updated at 16:00 on July 30.

Attack on Yaraon, in southern Lebanon, during the attack an electrical transformer was damaged, causing a power outage in the area. Israeli artillery attacked the town of “Markaba” with a series of phosphorus shells and more artillery attacks against: the towns of Al-Taybeh, Al-Khiyam and Rab Thirteen. According to Lebanese sources: Israeli artillery shelled the town of Khiam.

In response Hezbollah opened fire on Israeli settlements, a building where Israeli army soldiers are stationed, in the settlement of Shtoula, on the southern border of Lebanon.

Islamic Resistance claims second attack in one day, targeting Sahel Battalion headquarters in Beit Hillel barracks with Katyusha rockets. Fires break out in Galilee and after rocket attacks from southern Lebanon. Following sirens sounding in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, most of which were intercepted. One hit was identified in the HaGoshrim area in northern Israel. Reports were received of one civilian being injured as a result of the attack. The IDF is currently targeting the sources of fire.

Claimed shelling of the Israeli site of Jal al-Alam with artillery shells. Resistance attack with swarm of assault drones against Israeli soldiers’ positioning to protect the Kafrufal settlement.

The Supreme Council of the Galilee reports that residents of the evacuated settlements have been asked to remain inside shelters, and settlers from some settlements that have not been evacuated have also been asked to remain near shelters and to reduce movement within the settlements.

Three killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, northern Gaza, targeting the residence of the Al-Balaawi family. The Israeli army withdrew its troops from the eastern city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, where it has been carrying out ground attacks for more than a week. The clearing of streets has begun. Clashes between Israeli troops and Qassams were reported along the Gaza Strip; Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza City. Israeli artillery shelling south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The IDF in a statement wrote: “The 98th Division completed its recent operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives above and below ground in the Khan Yunis area. Over the past week, troops eliminated over 150 Hamas men, dismantled weapons caches and located large quantities of weapons. Since the beginning of the war, the 98th Division has dismantled over 100 kilometers of underground tunnel routes, a key part of Hamas’ infrastructure inside the Gaza Strip.”

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades say they discovered an Israeli special force that infiltrated the Al-Ain camp in Nablus, in the West Bank, and is clashing with it. Clashes at the Al-Ain camp, Israel attacked from all axes with machine guns and explosive devices.

