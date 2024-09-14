ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah calls for evacuation of villages in southern Lebanon. Prepares for Israeli invasion. Iran Denies Kidnapping of Its Own Men in Syria

The Middle East was also discussed at the Xiangshan Forum: “Geopolitical interests and double standards are unacceptable in resolving the Ukrainian and Palestinian crises,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said. It also said: “A political solution is the only way out of the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East.” “It is necessary to understand the true root causes of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East in order to resolve them.”

Russian Defense Ministry Deputy Chief Alexander Fomin told the Xiangshan Forum: “Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, with the full connivance of the United States, has become an example of trampling on international law.”

The International Court of Justice announced that Chile is joining the lawsuit filed by South Africa against “Israel” over the genocide in Gaza.

The dialogue for de-escalation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah has completely stalled. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, said: “I have not spoken to Netanyahu since October 7 because he has not returned my calls.” And again on September 13, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, cancelled his visit to Israel following the refusal of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, to grant the visit “official” status – Ynet, Israeli media.

The European Maritime Alliance in the Red Sea said: “The ship “Sounion” has been burning in the Red Sea for 22 days and there are no signs of an oil leak.”

Israel confirmed the operation that allegedly led to the kidnapping of three Iranian advisers in Maysaf, Syria, a report denied by Iran. The Israeli air force targeted an electrical substation and some buildings at the military facility, about 10 km north of Masyaf. Israeli airstrikes southwest of Masyaf also cut off the road to the targeted facility on both sides, which is quite unusual. The facility has already been hit four times since September 2018, most recently in March 2023. According to Haaretz, these strikes confirm the Israeli operation in which Iranian officers were kidnapped near the city of Maysaf in Syria.

The Iranian Embassy in Damascus has officially denied any claims of an Israeli attack on Iranian assets in Syria: “The bombing of Masyaf in Syria did not target any Iranian advisors and the claims of the Zionist entity are lies.” The Iranian Embassy in Damascus: “We condemn the attack of the Israeli entity on the Syrian “Masyaf” and confirm that the attack did not target any of the Iranian advisors and that the claims of the enemy are lies.”

Hezbollah launched a missile attack on an air defense base in northern Israel. Electricity was lost in some areas around the city of Safed. Sirens were sounding in the direction of Safed.

We detected Katyusha rockets launched from Lebanon in the direction of Safed and Dalton, outside the battle line and evacuated areas inside Israel, multiple interceptions, which led to fires in open areas due to rocket impacts. Israeli media confirms numerous casualties in Safed, preliminary reports of casualties. At least 20 rockets were reportedly fired.

Shiite group media sources say the target of the attacks was the base of the Northern Command of the Israel Defense Forces and the Iron Dome missile defense system. The IDF said most of the missiles were intercepted, while others fell in open areas.

Hezbollah: claims responsibility for the airstrike with swarms of assault drones on the Viloun base (the headquarters of the brigades of the 210th division and their warehouses in the northern region) southeast of the occupied city of Safed, targeting the places and settlements of its officers and soldiers, hitting it directly and causing confirmed casualties.

Hezbollah fired rockets at the Northern Regional Command air defense base in Beria Barracks. Two soldiers were slightly injured. Power outages continue.

The IDF said in a statement: “Following the sirens of infiltration of hostile aircraft that sounded between 14:22 and 14:29 in the Western Galilee area, a suspicious air target was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in the area. No injuries were reported. Following the sirens that sounded in the Yiftah area, it was determined that it was a false identification. Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens sounded at 14:47 in the area of ​​Zar’it and Shomera, the IDF Air Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious air target crossing from Lebanon. No injuries were reported.”

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued a statement saying: “After following and monitoring the Israeli soldiers, and upon the arrival of a military force at the Birkat Risha site, we attacked the site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits, which led to the burning of an enemy vehicle and casualties, including one dead and one wounded.” Sirens in action at the “Miskavam” settlement in the Finger of Galilee. Israeli military site of Al-Marj attacked with missile weapons.

Hezbollah has asked residents of villages in southern Lebanon to leave their homes, amid growing fears of a large-scale Israeli military operation in Lebanon, source al-Nahar, Lebanese media.

Israeli rockets are fired toward the Khiyam plain. An Israeli airstrike targets the town of Bint Jbeil, a rare attack inside the town. There were two strikes in total, one inside the village and in a valley on its outskirts. Israeli artillery shells the town of Al-Jabayn, south Lebanon. Israeli shelling on the outskirts of the towns of Tair Harfa, Al-Jubain and Majdal Zoun, south Lebanon.

The Israeli military officially claims to have eliminated the Qassam Brigades in Rafah. An Israeli official stated online that: “The Netzarim axis army is unable to advance and is content to protect itself.” The official said that the Israeli army had not made any real progress in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, “but was simply protecting itself.”

Shooting continues in Gaza, Gaza Civil Defense: five dead and two wounded following an Israeli bombing of a home of the “Bardawil” family in the Mawasi area of ​​Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said it destroyed the al Qassams in Rafah. Local sources said that Israeli planes opened fire in the center of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. The “Aqal” family in Al-Twenty Street, east of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, was also hit.

Injured following artillery shelling on a house east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Three more deaths were recorded following Israeli air strikes on a house of the Abu Zeid family on Al-Mustasif Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Settlers stormed Ein Griot in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah. While Israeli forces storm the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya. The Jerusalem Brigades confirm that they will remain steadfast on the path of jihad and resistance until liberation and return, despite the losses of the last few days. UNRWA, commenting on the death of one of its employees due to Israeli bullets: “The killing of one of our employees in the West Bank is the first time of its kind in more than 10 years.”

