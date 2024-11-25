ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah ambushes against Israel on the rise in Lebanon

Hezbollah has never made a secret of not having strategic territorial aims but of aiming only at painful attacks against Israel with the aim of prolonging the conflict and weakening Tel Aviv’s initiative so as to be able to sit at the negotiating table with a counterpart so distressed as to abandon territorial claims.

This “non-strategy” was also reiterated by Naim Qassem, number one of Hezbollah in his last speech. It is therefore not surprising that Hezbollah does not try to save the villages now attacked or besieged by the IDF but waits for the men of Israel in strategic points to strike them. It is not part of the missions as resistance to stop the Israeli invasion at the border wall in front of the strongest army in the region but their task is to inflict as many deaths as possible and stop the advance. The clashes in southern Lebanon should be read in this light. Where the villages taken by the IDF and then abandoned are immediately repopulated by Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Clashes are intensifying in the direction of Khiyam and Kfarchouba. In the Khiyam area, the November 19 attacks by the Israeli army in the northern part of the city of Khiyam were unsuccessful due to the resistance of Hezbollah fighters and the support of other Hezbollah units in the villages of Ebel El Saqi and Rashia al-Fukhar. Despite this setback, the Israeli army continues its attacks in the eastern neighborhood and in the al-Maslakh neighborhood in the southern part of Khiyam. Israeli warplanes have also conducted at least 10 airstrikes on Khiyam. On the Kfarchouba front, Israeli warplanes are bombing the village, but there have been no significant changes on the ground.

In the direction of Naqourah: The Israeli army’s attempt to enter the village of al-Bayada has met with resistance from Hezbollah. Israeli forces are currently stationed south of the village, preparing for an attack on the coastal road. In the Chama area, some buildings in this historic village were destroyed by the Israeli army on November 20. Hezbollah fighters conducted several rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli positions on the outskirts of Chama.

In the Tayrharfa area, Hezbollah ambushed Israeli forces in the Abu Shash area, causing casualties and damage. The IDF will say that six soldiers were killed but does not specify on which front, Israeli bulldozers demolished most of the buildings in the village of Tayrharfa.

In the Jebbayn area, control of the situation has slipped out of the hands of Israeli forces, and their warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on the village. Hezbollah fighters appear to be regaining their positions in Jebbayn.

On the Aita al-Shaab front: In response to the movements and attacks of Hezbollah fighters around Al-Khazan and Rahib Hill in the northern part of Aita al-Shaab, Israeli warplanes have conducted several airstrikes in these areas.

Israel has repositioned some of its forces from Aita al-Shaab to the Bint Jubeil front and south of Hannine. This relocation has prompted renewed activity by Hezbollah fighters in this region. Clashes are ongoing in the northern part of Aita al-Shaab.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

