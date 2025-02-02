ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hermon in Syria is strategic for Israel

The Israeli Defense Minister revisited the occupied Hermon Heights in southern Syria on Tuesday, January 28. During Israel Katz’s visit to the Hermon Heights in southern Syria, where the Israeli military is now based, the Defense Minister announced that the Israeli army would remain indefinitely on these heights and in the buffer zone.

He also mentioned that Israel would maintain contact with the Druze community in southern Syria. These heights, also known as Jabal al-Sheikh, are a strategic area that Israeli forces captured on December 8, coinciding with the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The reason the Minister gave for the presence of Israeli troops in the Golan Heights and the buffer zone is “to ensure the security of the Golan and the northern regions of Israel.” Jabal Al-Sheikh had previously been described by the Israeli Defense Minister as the eye of the region. Since January 30, the first videos have appeared online showing further progress in the construction of its military base in southern Syria.

The video shows the Israeli army moving equipment and mobile homes for soldiers who will live on Syria’s Mount Hermon.

Jabal Al-Sheikh overlooks all of southern Syria and parts of Lebanon. On December 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Yisrael Katz and Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli General Intelligence Service (Shabak), also visited the Jabal Al-Sheikh heights, a testament to the importance of the heights for Israel.

The southern part of Syria’s Suwayda province and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights are key areas where the Druze community resides. In recent years, Israel has taken steps to strengthen its relations with the Druze living in the Golan. In order to increase its influence in Syria and ensure permanent control of the southern regions, Israel constantly seeks contact and friendly relations with the Druze population of Syria. The recent activities and political positions of both the Israelis and the Druze reflect this reality.

Recall that Israeli forces are strengthening control over southern Syria, establishing 16 military points in two distinct zones. Five of these are located within the 1973 disengagement zone between the Alpha and Bravo lines, which mark the Syrian and occupied Golan borders. The remaining 11 points are part of a “new buffer zone” following the collapse of the former Syrian regime.

Military installations vary in size: 10 large outposts, each housing 75-100 soldiers, include a command center in Quneitra’s municipal building. Six smaller outposts, near key water sources such as the Al-Mantara Dam and Al-Jazeera Barracks in the Yarmouk Reservoir, pose a direct threat to Syria’s water security.

Israeli forces have transported prefabricated concrete barriers to reinforce positions in Tal Al-Ahmar near Kodna in southern Quneitra. They have also set up new military points on agricultural land, destroying farmland. In Jbatha Al-Khashab, Israeli forces have expanded around an illegal border crossing since 2013, echoing Israel’s “Lahed Army” strategy in southern Lebanon.

Syrian UN representative Qusai Dahhak called for the Security Council to intervene, calling for an end to Israeli aggression and withdrawal from Syrian territories. However, sources in Damascus consider Dahhak’s statements as a repetition of past and ineffective statements on Israeli violations.

