ISRAELHAMASWAR. Heated clashes in the West Bank. Houthis: we will attack crisis heading towards the Cape of Good Hope

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory: “Israelis are deliberately committing massacres against Palestinians while waiting for humanitarian aid”, condemning the massacre committed by the Israeli army, targeting citizens who had gathered to obtain humanitarian supplies near the roundabout Kuwait, on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The European Commissioner reports that Israel has not provided evidence of its accusations against UNRWA. The European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarčić, confirmed that Israel has not provided any evidence to support its accusations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Australia has announced the resumption of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), almost two months after suspending funding.

The White House said regarding Houthi statements on the use of hypersonic missiles: “There is no indication that the Houthis have acquired hypersonic weapons capabilities.” Reuters, citing a Canadian government representative, reports that Ottawa stopped exporting offensive weapons to Israel in January.

The choice of the Dutch government is different, as it is trying to circumvent the decision of the Dutch supreme court by continuing to supply spare parts for F-35 fighter planes to Israel. Previously, a court in The Hague ruled that the Dutch state must stop the export and transit of F-35 spare parts to Israel due to the risk of violations of the humanitarian law of war in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the country’s Foreign Ministry is now looking for alternative ways to supply spare parts to Tel Aviv.

News comes from Syria that a joint Syrian-Russian military base located on the border with the Golan Heights is active.

Hamas has once again returned to talking about an agreement and a truce: “We have presented the mediators with a global vision of a truce agreement and the government is evaluating a response. The Islamic resistance movement Hamas announced on the 14th evening that it “has presented to the mediators a comprehensive vision for a truce agreement based on the cessation of aggression against Gaza and the provision of aid and relief, the return of displaced persons to their places of residence and the withdrawal of enemy forces from the Gaza Strip.”

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) held the Administration of American President Joe Biden responsible for the continued Israeli massacres, calling on the international community to urgently intervene to stop the genocide against the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Hindi, there is an American-Israeli agreement to recover the prisoners without stopping the aggression. The deputy secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Muhammad al-Hindi, confirmed that there is an American-Zionist agreement to recover the prisoners without stopping the aggression; stressing that the Americans have calculations about Rafah due to internal tensions there and the upcoming elections.

On the night of March 14-15, the British-American coalition launched three raids in the Abs district of Yemen.

Abdel-Malek Al-Houthi, the Houthi leader in Yemen, said his men will work to prevent Israeli ships from crossing the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope, and not just the Red Sea. In his speech he also noted that 34 of their people have been killed since the beginning of the Houthi attacks.

On March 15, the British Maritime Trade Center reported two Houthi missile attacks in the southern Red Sea. In one case the ship was damaged but continued to sail, in the other cases there were no victims. At the same time, the US military said it had destroyed nine Houthi missiles and two UAVs ready for launch.

A senior Philippine diplomat told CNN that the Houthis appear to have no intention of releasing the crew of the Galaxy Leader transport ship seized in November until the war in Gaza ends, and the Houthis themselves say the hostages “are in the hands of Hamas.” They are 17 Filipinos, three Ukrainians, two Bulgarians, two Mexicans.

The official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree: “The Yemeni armed forces claim attack against the Israeli ship (Pacific 01) in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles.” According to Saree’s communication, the Yemeni armed forces targeted an American destroyer with a series of drones, “successfully achieving their objectives”. According to the spokesperson “the Houthis have begun to expand the scope of operations against Israeli or Israeli-associated vessels to include the Indian Ocean through the Cape of Good Hope”.

In summary, the Yemeni armed forces claim attack on an Israeli ship and an American destroyer in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles and drones, and three operations were carried out against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean with a series of naval missiles and drones.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas situation updated at 3.30pm on March 15th.

During the morning exchanges of projectiles between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and northern Israel. Sirens activated in Malkia, Shtula, northern Israel.

Israel responded with attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon. In the Palestinian social sphere we read: “Israel continued aerial and artillery bombardments on several villages and cities in southern Lebanon.”

Tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli forces storm the door of the Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa and position themselves inside. Before midnight on March 14, Israeli forces stormed the vicinity of the Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the isolation of young people inside, and positioned themselves there. Thousands of faithful who were unable to make it to Al-Aqsa mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan were prevented from praying. Reinforced measures due to fears of accidents. Despite the extensive security measures, 80 thousand faithful celebrate the first Friday of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa.

The Al-Quds Brigades claim attack against Israeli soldiers east of the central region with a barrage of mortar fire.

On the 160th day of the start of the Israeli operation: deaths at the Kuwait roundabout, south of Gaza. Israeli warplanes bombed various areas of the Gaza Strip on the 161st day of the war, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured. The IDF reports “a terror tunnel under a pepper field: The 7th Brigade combat team destroyed a terror tunnel and combat compounds in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis.”

Clashes recorded in the West Bank where it is increasingly difficult to contain mutual hatred. Yet another round of arrests in the West Bank also on March 15 in various areas. Settlers attacked Palestinian property in the West Bank which sparked fires in the Kafr Ni’ma area, west of the city of Ramallah, arrests and assaults with heavy gunfire. Israeli assault on Nabi Saleh near Ramallah.

The Al-Qassam Brigades respond to the assault by Israeli forces on Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Martyr Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in the West Bank, announced fighters in the Faraa camp in Tubas saying they had confronted Israeli forces and vehicles that stormed the camp Friday morning.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/