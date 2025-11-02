ISRAELHAMASWAR. Haredim protest against their sons’ conscription and the families of the victims protest to testify to their loss in the name of the state

Half a million Haredim gathered in the heart of Jerusalem on October 30th in a march described as a “million-person march” to protest against compulsory conscription into the Israeli occupation army.

On the ground, security measures were unprecedented: “an almost total closure of the capital’s roads, a police deployment, and severe restrictions on private vehicle traffic, while public transportation was being prepared to handle the growing crowds.”

The march followed the arrest of religious seminary students, particularly a student from the prestigious Yeshiva Ateret Shlomo. The Haredim consider this arrest a “red line” because it targeted a prominent religious student, not just someone from a less prominent seminary.

This event sparked anger among Haredi leaders, coinciding with Netanyahu’s government’s efforts to appease these groups through bills granting special exemptions.

The march was unique in its lack of political discourse. Each community gathered in a designated area, led by its own rabbi, and participants sang psalms and recited prayers distributed to them in printed form. Married women who wanted to participate gathered in an area away from the event center, out of modesty, while school students joined the crowd to pray.

Despite the apparent unity, one of the main Haredi factions officially announced its non-participation, accusing the organizers of failing to adhere to the demands of “Haredi Judaism.” The most hardline elements within the faction were expected to participate in the march. Meanwhile, a counter-demonstration is being prepared at the entrance to Jerusalem, with the participation of reserve soldiers and the families of the dead and wounded, underscoring the deep divide between the military establishment and ultra-Orthodox religious groups.

Politically, the march was more than a simple protest against conscription; it was a test of the occupation government’s ability to manage the tension between the occupation authorities and the Haredi community. The Haredi are emerging as a massive popular force capable of exerting pressure on Israeli policies, while the authorities seek to balance public safety with religious sensitivities in a fragile domestic context, especially after the depletion of the Israeli army’s resources and the heavy losses suffered since October 7, 2023.

Jerusalem on October 30 was not only the site of two demonstrations but also a testing ground for power, identity, and religion, and a living indicator of the challenges the Israeli government faces in managing a society torn between loyalty to the army and adherence to ultra-Orthodox religious traditions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

