ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas sets traps for Israeli military with Israel’s weapons left in Gaza

The operation ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the most painful since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Middle East analysts. Hamas has repeatedly called for a troop withdrawal from Gaza, agreeing not to rule but explicitly asking Israel to leave. Netanyahu has instead said the Gaza Strip is part of the Greater Israel project. Waiting for the Israeli military, there will be no tanks, but more than traps and ambushes. The tunnels that the IDF is always ready to showrar after destruction have not all been demolished, and Hamas has lived in Gaza all its life, so it knows every hole, every crevice, every avenue. Also among Hamas’ resilience capabilities is retro engineering. That is, the use of war material to reconstruct war material other than its original intended use.

Hamas brigades themselves say this. On Aug. 12, a field commander of the Al-Quds Brigades writes: “After the partial withdrawal of the enemy from the areas east of Gaza over the past few days, and after arriving at the previously prepared operational sites with Thaqib and Zilzal land-based explosive devices, as well as with retro-engineered reconstructed bombs left behind by the enemy, we discovered the following: The explosion and destruction of more than 52 Israeli military vehicles in the areas of Shuja’iyya, al-Tuffah and al-Zaytoun with explosive devices and grenades. Our fighters observed craters and remnants of armored vehicles in the vicinity of previously prepared operational sites.”

And again the communiqué reads, “What our surveillance cameras were able to document of the operations, we were announcing, and there are many vehicle explosions with pre-installed explosive devices that were not announced because of our inability to reach and document them. It is true that the destruction caused to homes is massive and extensive, but the results on the ground confirm that the enemy has received a heavy blow in its incursion into eastern Gaza. We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities. In the fight against the Zionist enemy, despite the disparity in capabilities and the unequal war, we will not greet it with roses.”

The Hamas ambushes will be accompanied by Yemeni bombardments, and especially the naval blockade, which at the moment according to Ansar Allah statements is total. On August 12 the Houthis claimed drone bombardment of targets in Israel in Haifa, the Negev, Eliat and Beersheba. Six drones were used. The port of Eliat is currently closed.

Also the Yemeni Houthis (Houthis : https://www.agcnews.eu/israeliranwar-houthis-navigation-prohibited-for-ships-carrying-goods-and-supplies-for-israel/) on August 14 attacked the god Ben Guerion airport with a Palestine 2 missile. Both attacks were intercepted by the IDF. But the Houthis still achieved their goal, as they write in their communiqués: “to drive the Israelis away and send them to the shelters.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/