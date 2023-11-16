ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas ready to negotiate. Islamic Jihad no. IDF levels the area in Shifa. In the North, Israel is suffering, the reservists are asking for help

The issue of the release of prisoners has become a priority for the West. And unlike what the international media report, the release of the hostages for “a ceasefire” is not being negotiated, but as the Qatari media recall, the release of Hamas prisoners in Israeli hands is being negotiated.

Furthermore, there would be a dispute between Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad al-Nakhalah said: “The method of negotiation regarding our enemy prisoners and its reactions will likely push the jihadist movement to stay out of the agreement. The Islamic Jihad Movement can hold its prisoners for better conditions.”

The Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement told Al Jazeera: “There have been negotiations mediated by Qatar for the release of the detainees. Israel procrastinates, continues bombings and establishes new conditions. Israeli pressure will not lead to the release of a single one of our prisoners. We separate military prisoners from those with dual nationality. We demand the release of our inmates and their children in exchange for civilian prisoners. We demand the release of all our prisoners in exchange for all our detainees.”

Tensions also in Israel among the leaders. Netanyahu said he had instructed the army to prepare for any scenario in the event of an escalation with Hezbollah. For the first time since the beginning of the war, Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the leaders of the northern settlements on November 14.

At the conclusion of the meeting with the heads of the northern settlements (Lebanese border), Netanyahu stressed that the restoration of stability and security in the north, in practice, should come before the mental feeling of security. He added that he prioritizes security in the south as much as in the north. He concluded that he had instructed the army to be ready for any scenario, threatening Hezbollah if it makes any mistakes.

However, Israeli media report that reserve soldiers on the northern border are asking for help and donations. Israeli sources say the head of the Front Line Settlements Forum with Lebanon commented, after a meeting Netanyahu held with the heads of the border settlements, that he had come with very few expectations, so he was not disappointed, adding that Netanyahu did not provide clear answers regarding the safety and return of the settlers to the north.

Israeli media reported that: “Talking about a partial prisoner exchange agreement with a temporary ceasefire poses a dilemma for the Israeli security establishment: on the one hand, the families of prisoners held by Hamas are waiting for some sign of life to their children, on the other hand, any prisoner exchange agreement is unlikely to satisfy “Israeli” public opinion.”

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, also made threatening statements: “We are looking for Israeli ships to bomb in the Red Sea, knowing that the enemy does not dare raise flags on his ships, but we will find them and take them targeted, and we are also working to plan the bombing of Zionist targets inside and outside Palestine.”

Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: “The brothers of the missile force and the drone force have carried out operations that hit targets of the Israeli enemy, the latest of which was yesterday’s operation (November 13th ed.). Our work on bombing the enemy with missiles and drones will continue, we will continue to plan further operations against all Zionist targets we can reach in Palestine or outside Palestine, and we will not hesitate to do so. Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab in particular, and what borders Yemeni territorial waters. The Israelis rely on smuggling and camouflage in their moves into the Red Sea from Bab al-Mandab, and have not dared to raise the Israeli flag on their ships. Enemy ships rely on smuggling and shutting down dating devices in the Red Sea. However, this will not work. We will search for his ships and will not hesitate to target them. At a time when the enemy raises the Israeli flag in its embassies in Arab countries, it does not dare raise its flag on the ships it crosses in the Red Sea. God willing, we will defeat the ships of the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea and destroy them. At whatever level our hands reach them, we will not hesitate to target them and we will let the world know. From the very beginning of the events in Palestine, we received threatening and enticing messages from the American side, which we did not worry about. When the Americans told us that they had ordered the countries of the region not to have any reaction towards Palestine, we said: “Do not consider us with them. We are not subject to your orders. Our people have announced their position and are prepared for all its consequences. We are a people in struggle and we have made sacrifices to remain firm in our position towards Palestine since the first day we raised our cry.”

Update on the front on the Lebanese border as of November 14, 2023 at 12:00 am.

Eastern Sector: At 11:00, target with appropriate weapons a concentration point of enemy soldiers near the Al-Marj site, resulting in direct hits. 2- At 2pm, the Birkat Risha site and surrounding military venues were targeted with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits. 3- At 3pm, target Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons and achieve direct hits.

Western Sector: At 3.10pm, the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.

Clashes in the Gaza Strip from November 15th at 4pm. After the complete encirclement of the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, the main fighting is taking place in the western part of Gaza city, where Israeli troops are trying to penetrate deep into the urban fabric. At the same time, Israel is spreading propaganda statements about the collapse of Hamas’s defenses and the capture of the center of Gaza, which at the moment are not supported. In the other sectors of the Gaza Strip front the situation remains unchanged.

The ground forces are supported by aviation and artillery, which are pulverizing the infrastructure of the Palestinian enclave. The Israel Defense Forces have released new footage of attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip and footage of the liquidation using drones, allegedly, of the militant group Hamas.

On the border between Israel and Lebanon, the sides are exchanging blows, the intensity of which has increased in recent days.

As of 4pm on 15 November there was no evidence that the Israel Defense Forces are advancing further into Gaza today. As a result, we cannot confirm any progress beyond Al-Shifa Hospital, which was occupied overnight. However, there are videos suggesting that IDF units moved to “terraform the area” after establishing a base of operations in Ar-Rimal al-Shimali and Ar-Rimal al-Janubi.

Some images show the destruction of the Legislative Assembly building in Gaza. The Israelis recently held a photo-reportage session there, and it is possible that this is being done to prepare for a further advance into Gaza.

Another source reports that clashes are still ongoing near the Al-Nasr and Juhr Al-Deek area. No noteworthy changes in control of Beit Hanoun and no ongoing push towards Beit Lahia. In recent days the Israeli army has successfully reached the headquarters of several leaders, both military and political.

Criticism has emerged from the social sphere regarding the news of the top secret Hamas command bunker in Gaza. “It is actually an Israeli bunker built under the Al-Shifa compound in 1983 when Israel occupied Gaza. In 1983, when Israel still ruled Gaza, they built a secure underground operating room and tunnel network under the Shifa hospital, which is one of the many reasons why Israeli security sources are so confident that there is a main command bunker of Hamas in or around the large concrete basement under the area of Building 2 of the Hospital, to which journalists are obviously forbidden access.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

