ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas’ political and military leaders eliminated. Hezbollah is left without a Chief of Staff. The Axis of Resistance has the task of avenging them

Tensions remain high between Israel, Lebanon and Iran following the deaths of Fouad Shokr in southern Beirut and Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. In the meantime, Delta, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air India have cancelled all upcoming flights to Israel. According to Channel 7: “The flight crisis in Israel is worsening as more and more international airlines cancel their flights to Israel”.

Spokesman for the UN Secretary General: “The terrorist attacks in Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation”. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reports: “I do not think the escalation is unacceptable. Biden is up to date on all developments in the Middle East”. Maariv: reports that Turkey is blocking any cooperation between Israel and NATO after the war in Gaza.

According to French diplomat Gérard Araud, “The Middle East is heading towards the abyss because of the indifference of the rest of the world, which seems to have concluded that nothing is impossible. We are at the mercy of an extremist government in Jerusalem and a theocracy in Tehran, who are rejected by their people.”

The New York Times writes: “The Pentagon and U.S. military officials were stunned by the killing of Haniyeh and that Israel chose to do it in the heart of Tehran, knowing that Iran would have a hard time not responding.”

U.S. officials have confirmed that at least 10 U.S. warships are currently deployed in the Middle East region, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean. It is the largest group since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

China’s Foreign Ministry on the killing of Haniyeh: “We hope that the Palestinian factions can create an independent state as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, China has banned the sale of drones of any kind to countries in conflict.

Lebanon has sent a complaint to the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over Israeli attacks on the southern outskirts of Beirut, July 30. Source: Lebanese Foreign Ministry. Milad Bedi, one of the Iranian military advisers, died in South Beirut along with Hezbollah commander Fouad Shoukr. The total death toll is 7. Five civilians and two military personnel. Lebanon does not want war with Israel and is interested in reducing tensions, a Lebanese minister told RIA Novosti. In turn, the Israeli Defense Minister said that the country does not want war, but is ready for any development of events.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said along the lines of the Qatari mediators: “Israel has undermined the efforts of the mediators by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the main interlocutor in the negotiations.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Sky News: “Netanyahu is obsessed with his speeches about Israel’s ability to achieve a complete victory over Hamas, which will never be achieved. I think we should stop the war. I have said it many times… I think the war is over. Israel must withdraw completely from Gaza.”

The Israeli cabinet ended on the evening of July 31 without any decisions. A minister who was present at the discussion said that the feeling is that we are simply waiting to see what the other side will do and based on that determine what Israel will do. Contrary to what emerged from various briefings, the assessment of senior Israeli intelligence officials: “The assassins could freeze contacts for a deal for a period of weeks to months. The assessment was presented to the political elite. Israeli politicians thought that the assassins would force Hamas to rush directly to any deal.”

Iran will carry out a special operation against Israel: “The response to the assassination will actually be a more severe special operation aimed at causing deep regret to the perpetrator.” Sky News Arabia reports from Iranian sources that the missile that killed Haniyeh was fired at the building where he lived from a nearby house. Other sources say: “Mossad agents in Iran fired at least two Spike NLOS missiles at Ismail Haniya’s residence in Tehran. It is claimed that the first missile hit him and the second killed him.” For the New York Times: “he was assassinated by a bomb planted in his room.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian: “We will not give up revenge for the martyr Haniyeh and Israel will receive an appropriate response. The enemy Israel was defeated on the battlefield and the assassins has become his only remaining option.”

Three Iranian sources told the New York Times: “Iranian leader Ali Khamenei has ordered strikes against Israel directly in response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. Iranian leaders are considering launching a UAV and missile strike against military targets in the vicinity of Tel Aviv and Haifa.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri. The meeting discussed the events following the death of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and the situation in the region.

Coffins with the bodies of Ismail Haniyeh and Wasim Abu Shaaban (his personal guard), who were killed in Tehran, were paraded through the city before being prepared for transport to Doha.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Kassem, Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nahala, and a delegation of senior Hamas officials attended Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral ceremony in Tehran ahead of a meeting of the Axis of Resistance leadership with Iranian officials to discuss a “strategic response” against Israel.

Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri: “We and the entire Axis of Resistance are considering how to avenge Haniyeh’s death. This will definitely happen, we are considering many options and the Zionists will definitely regret what they have done.”

A Tehran reporter said during a live broadcast of Haniyeh’s funeral: “Farewell ceremony in Tehran for Hamas leader Haniyeh. It is worth remembering that 10 years ago, Hamas in Syria was on the side of Iran’s enemies. Today, Hamas is firmly affiliated with the “Axis of Resistance,” and after Haniyeh’s death, this bond will only grow stronger.” Among those attending the funeral were Haniyeh’s sons, Ayatollah Khamenei, who led Ismael Haniyeh’s funeral prayer in Tehran, a Hamas delegation, and the head of the IRGC missile force. Invited to the summit were the Revolutionary Guards, the Quds Force, and representatives from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Some Taliban officials blamed Iran for Haniyeh’s murder: “Iran and Israel are two sides of the same coin.” “Khamenei’s damned hand is behind Haniyeh’s murder.”

Israel Air Force chief Gen. Tomer Bar said the Air Force is ready for “any scenario” amid rising tensions following the Beirut airstrike and the alleged killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran this morning. “The Air Force defends and attacks in all theaters of war, surrounding the State of Israel with dozens of aircraft, manned and remotely piloted, trained and ready in minutes, for any scenario, in any arena,” he said during a graduation ceremony for UAV Operators at Palmachim Air Base. “We will act against anyone who intends to harm the citizens of the State of Israel, there is no place that is too far for us to attack them,” Bar added.

The IDF is currently holding secret consultations with the Jordanian Air Force and the U.S. Army Central Command regarding joint air defense efforts in the event of another Iranian missile attack on Israel. The IDF also canceled leave for military personnel in combat units.

At 17:00 on August 1, Hezbollah’s number one Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah spoke about the airstrike in Beirut. Among his relevant statements: “The enemy is carrying out the greatest deception and falsification by accusing our Fouad Shokr of being the murderer of the children of Majdal Shams.” “Our internal investigation confirms that we had nothing to do with what happened in Majdal Shams, and the enemy appointed itself as the prosecutor, judge and executioner.” “Israel cannot accept the hypothesis that the cause of what happened in Majdal Shams was an Israeli interceptor missile. Their accusation of what happened in Majdal Shams against Hezbollah is unfair and unacceptable and aims to exonerate the enemy army from what happened.” “The aim of accusing the resistance of what happened in Majdal Shams is sectarian conflict. Thanks to the awareness and firm positions of the political and spiritual leaders of the noble Druze sect, the conflict has been eliminated.” “The purpose of the bombing of Majdal Shams was to trigger the conflict between the Druze and the Shiites of the Golan.”

“The aggression against the southern suburb of Beirut is not a response to what happened in Majdal Shams, but rather it is part of the aggression and battle on the enemy’s northern front. We entered this battle believing in its morality, righteousness and importance. We were not surprised and will not be surprised by any price we may pay in this battle.” […] “Hezbollah is not declaring war on Israel, we are in a war on all fronts and we have now entered a new phase.”

“Did they think they could kill Commander Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and keep Iran silent? Iran sees the assassination of Haniyeh as an attack on its national security and sovereignty, and more importantly, it considers the assassination an attack on honor.” Hezbollah is not declaring war on Israel, on the contrary: “We, on all support fronts, have entered a new phase and its escalation depends on Israel’s reactions. Israel must wait for the anger and revenge of the honorable people of this nation.”

[…] “I reassure the resistance community that we are rushing to fill any void that occurs with the martyrdom of one of our leaders and we have an excellent generation of leadership.” “Martyr Fouad Shukr was the leader of the group that went to Bosnia to support Muslims in the early 1990s.”

“Starting tomorrow morning, we will return to normal work within the Gaza Support Front, and this has nothing to do with the response to the assassination of Hajj Fouad.”

Regarding the response to Israel’s attacks, Nasrallah said: “The decision is now in the hands of the camp, its circumstances and opportunities, and we are looking for a real and very thoughtful response and not a formality.” “Hezbollah’s line remains ascendant with every assassination it is exposed to because it belongs to an extraordinary doctrine and legacy.”

And now a look at the situation between Israel -Hamas- Hezbollah.

In southern Lebanon, injuries were reported in an Israeli raid targeting a house inhabited by a Syrian family in the town of Shama, in southern Lebanon. Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Snir, in northern Israel.

In Haifa, the mayor asks residents to stay close to shelters. Channel 12: “In light of fears of escalation, the municipality of Haifa decides to cancel events and activities taking place today that are not close to a protected area.”

The IDF continues to bomb Gaza. Ten people were killed on August 1 in the area of ​​Dalal Al-Mughrabi in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, a school. The IDF said Hamas men were hiding. One person was killed and six were injured in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Sultans area of ​​Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Mujahideen Brigades claim to have launched a rocket salvo at the Israeli command site located in the “Netzarim” axis.

Clashes in Rafah, a drone hits and kills two people. Al-Quds Brigades: “We, together with Al-Qassam Brigades, targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a projectile in the Abu Al-Saber area in Al-Shaboura camp in central Rafah.” In Khan Yunis, the IDF announces the killing of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.

Al-Qassam Brigades: Reports an attack against soldiers on foot near a gathering of vehicles with an anti-personnel missile, near the university colleges in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israeli missile hits Al-Mashhamah on Al-Eshreen Street, east of Al-Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, killing five.

