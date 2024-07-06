ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas: no to the deployment of foreign forces on the Gaza Strip. Clashes in Rafah and Al-Shujaiya. Bombings in southern Lebanon

According to the United States, Netanyahu’s appeal to Biden had the following effects: Biden welcomes Netanyahu’s decision to send an Israeli delegation to negotiate a hostage deal on the basis of an agreement currently under review.

Biden emphasizes US support for Israel in its fight against Hezbollah. And after the cancellation of Netanyahu’s video on the arms issue: a strategic forum between Israel and the United States will meet on July 15, which is expected to discuss the Iranian issue in detail.

Meanwhile, news arrives from Istanbul of the release of 18 alleged Mossad agents detained in the Istanbul case. Among the foreign policy news, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom stands out in which we read that Israel is preparing for a “deterioration of relations with London” after the victory of the Labor Party.

Benjamin Netanyahu on the situation with Lebanon reported that: “I have received a complete review from the commander of the Air Force regarding defensive and offensive operations.” “We have decided to restore security in the north and return residents safely to their houses”. He did not say how they will do it.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s words were echoed by Hamas, which said in a July 5 statement: “We affirm our rejection of any plan, project or proposal that seeks to overcome Palestinian will regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, and We reject any statements and positions that support plans for the entry of foreign forces into the Strip under any name or justification.”

“The administration of the Gaza Strip, after defeating this aggression; It is a purely Palestinian issue, agreed upon by our Palestinian people of all sects, and will not allow any safeguards, or the imposition of external solutions or equations that detract from their principles based on the pure right to freedom and self-determination.”

From Russian sources we learn that 122 mm self-propelled howitzers 2S1 “Gvozdika” were seen in Hezbollah’s arsenal. These are old Soviet weapons.

The Israeli port of Eilat on the Red Sea has started bankruptcy proceedings following the Houthi blockade, therefore the first success for AnsarAllah which has always said that the naval blockade and boycott against Israel will be the most powerful weapons to be exercised. The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement is on the same wavelength.

Furthermore, the leader of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement Abdul-Malik Badruldin al-Houthi reports: “We advise all Arab and Islamic countries to be careful and not to get involved with the Americans to use their countries to attack ours.” The threat is particularly aimed at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The US Central Command announced that it destroyed two Houthi unmanned boats in the Red Sea and a radar station in Yemen in the last 24 hours. In Sanaa and other cities in Yemen, like every Friday, crowds of millions of people gathered in support of Gaza.

However, the request to Arab governments from the official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces in the government of Sanaa, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, expires today.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah front updated at 4:00 pm on July 5th.

The IDF late on July 4 said IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the Meiss El Jabal area and a Hezbollah military facility in the Ayta ash Shab area of ​​southern Lebanon. Attacks also confirmed by Lebanese sources who speak of attacks on other villages such as Duhayra.

On the afternoon of July 5, Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of the city of Kafr Kila, in southern Lebanon. An Israeli bombardment with phosphorus shells is recorded in the vicinity of Beaufort Castle, in southern Lebanon. Further Israeli artillery shelling occurred in Yahmr Al-Shaqif and phosphorus shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Kafr Tibnit and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa causing a fire in the area.

Lebanese sources report Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the city of Kafr Kila. The IDF still speaks of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including Hezbollah infrastructure in the Jibbain and Kfarhamam areas. Additionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the Naqoura area.

Israeli ships fired towards the northwestern areas of the Gaza Strip. While Israeli helicopters opened fire on the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery bombardments are recorded east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

While in the afternoon an Israeli Apache helicopter fires towards the Al-Shujaiya area, east of the city of Gaza. Clashes between the resistance and the Israeli army west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Since the start of IDF operational activity in the Al-Shujaiya area, IDF troops have eliminated approximately 100 militants, dismantled more than 100 Hamas infrastructure sites and located large quantities of weapons.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claim: “We, together with the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, targeted the enemy command and control site on the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City, with several short-range missiles ”. In the same area, together with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, they attacked the Israeli command and control site on the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza.

Clashes also recorded in the West Bank: IDF soldiers are currently conducting counter-terrorism activities in the Jenin area. Soldiers are surrounding a building where Hamas men have barricaded themselves, and IDF soldiers are exchanging fire with the militants. During the firefights, an IDF aircraft hit several armed militiamen in the area.

Details to follow.

Palestinian press sources report clashes with the occupation army during the assault on the village of Umm Safa, north of the city of Ramallah.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine reported Israeli drone strike in Jenin. Clashes would still be ongoing.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

