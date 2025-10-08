ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas-Israel negotiations still underway. Netanyahu: We destroyed Hamas, what began in Gaza will end in Gaza

On October 7, the day of remembrance for Israel’s fallen, there were numerous posts both in favor of Israel and those on social media sympathetic to Hamas.

On October 6, negotiations between Israel and Hamas began with Egyptian mediation. The first round of talks in Egypt concluded on the night of October 7, with sources describing the negotiations as “positive.” Hamas, however, stated that it would be impossible to release prisoners while Gaza is under constant bombardment.

The US ambassador to Tel Aviv: “Hamas must be disarmed before starting the ‘day after’ in Gaza. Arab and Islamic countries support Trump’s plan, but we don’t know the extent of their participation in the deployment of troops.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed to Donald Trump that Macron be appointed head of the Gaza administration to replace Tony Blair if French President Macron resigns from his current post.

Hezbollah representative in Iran, Sayyed Abdullah Safieddine, stated: “The formations are regular and things are going well, smoothly and naturally. The Resistance is back, and the proof of this is what happened after the funeral until today.” Donald Trump: “I spoke with the Turkish president, who is pushing for an agreement in Gaza.”

According to Axios, Trump met on October 7 at the White House with Eidan Alexander, an Israeli-American who was released several months ago.

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a Kremlin report. They discussed current developments in the Middle East in detail, including in the context of the US President’s plan for normalization in the Gaza Strip. Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s unwavering position in favor of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on an international legal framework. They exchanged views on other regional issues. In particular, interest was expressed in seeking negotiated solutions to the situation regarding Iran’s nuclear program and in further stabilizing Syria.

On the eve of Vladimir Putin’s birthday, the Israeli Prime Minister expressed his best wishes. For his part, the Russian president congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli people on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Netanyahu, in an interview for a podcast for an American channel, presented Israel’s war as “a shield against the ‘barbarians’ targeting Europe and the United States. Israel is on the front lines. […] fighting the battle to prevent the barbarians from invading Europe, first by conquering the entire Middle East, invading Europe, and then attacking the United States,” the Prime Minister stated.

He further stated: “I believe we are nearing the end of the war in Gaza. Israel emerged from the terrible October 7th as the strongest force in the Middle East. We have destroyed Hamas, although it has not yet been defeated, but we will get there. What began in Gaza will end in Gaza with the release of the hostages and the end of the Hamas government. We have confronted Hezbollah and Syria and thwarted Iran’s nuclear program. We have defeated the enemies of the United States who were trying to develop nuclear ballistic missiles. Iran is now developing intercontinental missiles with a range of up to 8,000 km. If the missiles’ range were to increase by another 3,000 km, New York and Washington would be within range of Iranian weapons. Israel has developed the most advanced offensive weapons on the planet and has shared them with the United States. My discussions with President Trump are very friendly, even if we don’t agree on everything. The war in Gaza must end soon with President Trump’s help.”

IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir has ordered combat readiness to be increased to the highest possible level for the holiday of Sukkot, according to the army. This decision was made following a situation assessment conducted today by Zamir with the IDF High Command, according to a military statement. Zamir also ordered that “defensive efforts will be the primary focus until the end of the holiday.” “We are on constant alert, prepared in all areas for defense and attack.” “We continue our mission to ensure that all Israelis can celebrate Sukkot in peace and security,” he said in a statement released by the army.

Statement No. 990 issued by the Gaza Government Press Office states: “The Red Cross’s decision to suspend its activities in Gaza is grave, inhumane, and contradicts international law, and we demand its immediate reversal. We express our profound surprise and categorical condemnation of the decision announced by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to temporarily suspend its office in Gaza City, at a time when hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the city are exposed to unprecedented humanitarian conditions due to war, killings, siege, starvation, and destruction caused by the Israeli occupation war machine.

And now a look at the scenario updated at 3:30 PM on October 7. Sirens in action in “Eilat” due to the infiltration of a Yemeni drone. Yemeni drone debris intercepted by Israel over the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The Dutch shipping company that owns the Minervagracht, a vessel attacked by Houthis last week in the Gulf of Aden, reported that one of the injured crew members died from his wounds.

Israeli soldiers are reportedly present in Aleppo. According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, they came under heavy fire while covering the ongoing clashes in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, in the Syrian countryside of Aleppo. This afternoon, the Syrian news agency SANA reported: “A ceasefire agreement has been reached in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo city.”

A convoy of Israelis dropped a firebomb on the Houra farm, located between the towns of Deirmimas and Kafarkala, starting a fire. Israeli attack recorded near Dier Ames

In the West Bank, as the olive harvest season approaches, settler attacks on olive trees have increased, even before the season begins. Today, between the towns of Mughayyir and Khirbet Abu Falah, more than 120 olive trees, over 70 years old, were felled.

The leader of the Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank: “We confirm that the resistance has entered a new phase of the conflict with this enemy and has introduced a series of weapons and explosive devices into service. Recent events in Tulkarem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Jenin confirm that the resistance is doing well and that our fighters are ready to make the enemy pay the price for its crimes throughout Palestine.” “Israel will see in the coming days the strength that the fighters close to Hamas have prepared, and the entire world will see that the West Bank cannot be subjugated by Israel and its agents. We will pursue Israeli soldiers to all barracks, checkpoints, sites, and settlements, and our weapon will remain raised against this cowardly enemy, and by God’s will, our guns will not be diverted.”

The Al-Baydar Organization claims that an Israeli army contingent raided the Al-Maliyhat displaced persons gathering in the Balqa area, north of Jericho, in the early morning hours of October 7, conducted house searches, and interrogated several locals, knocking them to the ground and assaulting them. The IDF assaulted Rujeib, east of Nablus, coinciding with the assault on settlers on the outskirts of the village.

Mafzaki Raam, journalist: “The Israeli army detonated armored vehicles armed with explosives near homes near Jordan Hospital, south of Gaza City.” The Saraya al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on an IDF command and control headquarters inside the nuns’ school, south of Gaza City. Fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, seized one of the occupation vehicles in Gaza.

Israeli platforms: “Israeli helicopters evacuate several occupation soldiers in the Gaza Strip to hospitals.”

According to the website Hadashot Bazaman: “A serious incident occurred in the guard room in Gaza. A soldier was playing with a bomb in the living room of the guard room. When he realized the safety had been removed, he threw the bomb into the room between two of his companions while they were sleeping.”

The Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike at the Mira neighborhood intersection in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City. According to the Al-Quds Brigades: “This morning, we mortared a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles stationed northwest of Al-Shati camp in Gaza City.”

The IDF destroyed several remaining residential buildings south of the town of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. A seaside cliff collapsed on displaced people’s tents in the Al-Qarara port area, west of Khan Younis, killing one displaced person and wounding several others.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/